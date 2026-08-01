Glen Rogers: What Happened to the Suspected Serial Killer?

In the first episode of Oxygen’s ‘Unknown Serial Killers of America: The Cross-Country Killer’ season 2, the primary focus is on the horrific crimes and killings committed by Glen Rogers, who was convicted of killing two women in Florida and California but suspected of being involved in at least three more homicides. As the investigators zeroed in on the suspected serial killer, they were taken on a hot pursuit before they ultimately apprehended him and brought him to justice.

Glen Rogers Allegedly Committed Homicides in Four Different States

One of the seven children of Edna and Claude Rogers, Glen Edward Rogers was born on July 15, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio, where he grew up with his siblings, including a brother named Clay. Given a seemingly unstable household, he turned to controlled substances from a very young age and allegedly committed burglaries. Before he turned 16, he even got expelled from his junior high school. Around the same time, his girlfriend, Deborah Ann Nix, became pregnant with his child, after which they made their relationship official by tying the knot. In 1981, they welcomed their second child. However, cracks began appearing in their marriage due to the alleged physical abuse inflicted by Glen on Deborah. She then filed for divorce in 1983.

In adulthood, Glen worked various jobs, including as a school bus driver in Hamilton and a carnival worker in Mississippi. His first run-in with the law was reported in 1993, when he was suspected of stabbing or strangling an elderly man named Mark Peters to death in Hamilton, Ohio. According to reports, he relocated to California, where he met a 33-year-old mother of three named Sandra Gallagher at McRed’s bar in Van Nuys, California. He strangled her before burning her remains and placing them in her truck, which was found near his apartment in Van Nuys. As per investigative reports, he then moved to Jackson, Mississippi, where he shared an apartment with Linda Price, a single mother of two. When she was found dead in her bathtub in October 1995, Glen was suspected of being involved in the murder.

Glen Rogers Led the Police on a Long Chase Before Getting Apprehended

After moving to Florida, Glen Rogers met a 34-year-old mother of two, Tina Marie Cribbs, at the Showtown Bar in Gibsonton on November 5, 1995. A couple of days later, her remains were found in the bathtub of the Tampa 8 Inn. Glen had reportedly stabbed her to death and stole her car. Before he was spotted driving the stolen car on November 13, 1995, it is alleged that he killed Andy Jiles Sutton around November 9 in her apartment in Bossier City, Louisiana. By then, he was featured on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and was nicknamed “The Cross Country Killer” or “The Casanova Killer.”

While driving north from Louisiana on November 13, 1995, in Tina’s vehicle, Glen Rogers led the police on a 13-mile high-speed car chase before getting arrested in Waco, Kentucky. During his interrogation, he claimed that Tina had lent him her car and that she was alive when he last saw her in Tampa, Florida. He also initially told the detectives that he had killed approximately 70 people, only to recant his statement later, claiming that it was only a joke. For a while, Glen was also linked to the OJ Simpson case, as it was alleged that he was responsible for the June 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. However, the police couldn’t find any evidence against him.

Glen Rogers Was Executed After Spending Nearly 30 Years on Death Row

Glen Rogers, a suspected serial killer, stood trial in Florida for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs in 1997. On July 11, 1997, he was found guilty of the homicide and sentenced to death. Scheduled to be executed on February 14, 1999, he filed multiple appeals to get his conviction overturned, arguing that the prosecution lacked enough evidence to support the charges against him. In addition, nearly two years later, on June 22, 1999, he was convicted of killing Sandra Gallagher in California. Already on death row, he received another death sentence on July 16, 1999. On top of that, he was reportedly also convicted of other crimes in Florida and California, including grand theft auto, arson, and armed robbery. After delaying his appeal until March 2001, the Court of Appeals denied it and upheld his conviction.

More than two decades later, on May 5, 2025, Glen filed a motion to stop his execution, claiming that the alleged sexual abuse he endured during his childhood was not taken into account during his sentencing hearing. His appeal was denied on May 9 by the Court of Appeals. On May 15, 2025, the 62-year-old killer made a final statement, addressing his victims’ families and US President Donald Trump: “I know there’s a lot of questions that you need answers to. I promise you in the near future the questions will be answered and I hope in some way will bring you closure. President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go.” After spending nearly three decades on death row at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida, he was executed by lethal injection around 6:16 pm on May 15, 2025, at the Florida State Prison.

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