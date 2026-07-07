Jeremy Harris: Where is the Serial Killer Now?

In the episode titled ‘Surviving The Thrill Killer’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: Surviving A Serial Killer,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killings and other violent crimes committed by Jeremy Harris in and around Dallas, Texas, between October and November 2020. Amidst the target of his wrath was his ex-girlfriend’s father and various other innocent lives as he went on a killing spree.

Jeremy Harris Took Four Lives in the Span of a Few Weeks in Late 2020

Born around 1990, Jeremy Rashaud Harris was the father of two children when he first met Amber Carter, the daughter of Blair Carter, in 2013. According to Amber, in the early stages of their relationship, Jeremy made her feel special and understood. Soon, they became parents together to an adorable daughter. However, as time passed, he began displaying his violent side, allegedly assaulting and threatening Amber frequently. It is reported that in 2017, he brutally attacked Amber, whose father notified the authorities about the violence. After going into hiding, Jeremy eventually turned himself in and spent time behind bars for domestic violence before getting released in 2019. By then, the couple had broken up.

The following year, on Halloween, Amber reportedly called Jeremy, who went on a spree of killings when she refused to give him her address. Around 3 am on October 31, 2020, while driving his then-girlfriend’s car, he reportedly shot a 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student named Robert Jaden Urrea to death near the intersection of Harwood and Jackson streets in Downtown Dallas. A couple of weeks later, on November 14, Jeremy was driving in a black Chevrolet Tahoe when he fatally shot 36-year-old Adam Gautreau along Stemmons Freeway at Empire Central Drive in Dallas. Half an hour later, he went on to kill 57-year-old Kenneth Jerome Hamilton at a red light at the intersection of South Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive in Dallas.

A few days later, on the morning of November 18, Jeremy tracked down his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Collin County. He ended up burning down the house after killing her 60-year-old father, Blair Carter, to death. The witness statements, surveillance footage, and evidence at the crime scene led to Jeremy’s arrest. Apart from finding identical bullet casings in the crime scenes, the detectives also linked him to the other three murders using cell phone records. After being arrested and charged with four homicides, the police also connected him with a few drive-by shootings in Dallas, Prosper, Frisco, and Denton.

Jeremy Harris is Currently Incarcerated at a Texas Prison

For his crimes, Jeremy Harris had two hearings — one for Dallas County and the other for Collin County. In the former, he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Consequently, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 20 years for the aggravated assault charges. Meanwhile, in Collin County, he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s father, Blair Carter. On November 14, 2023, although he avoided the death penalty, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the hearing, the families and loved ones of victims took the stand and provided emotional victim impact statements. Robert Urrea’s mother, Patricia, stated, “He wanted to be an entertainment lawyer because he loved entertaining,” calling his death “the worst moment of my life.” She added, “Part of the reason I wanted to be there was I was hoping he would maybe stand up and give some kind of explanation. It couldn’t have been that pointless or that senseless. It was surreal thinking I’m looking into these eyes of this cold-blooded killer who seems to have no remorse, no soul.”

Patricia also addressed Jeremy Harris directly, calling him a “weak excuse for a man, a coward.” She added, “I hope you spend hour after hour, day after day, year after year, just crying with loneliness and frustration, and I hope you miss your freedom and your family until it hurts.” About a year after his conviction, Jeremy reportedly sent his and Amber’s daughter a birthday card from prison. As of today, the 36-year-old killer is serving his sentence at Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

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