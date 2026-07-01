Jamal Thomas: Where is the Killer Now?

When a happily married couple, Miles and Melina Armstead, moved into the neighborhood of Eastmont Hills in Oakland, California, they didn’t imagine that it would lead to a devastating tragedy. In May 2020, the couple’s former neighbor, Jamal Thomas, attacked Miles right in front of his home after months and months of harassing the Armsteads. The episode titled ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ delves deep into the events that led to the horrific killing and how Jamal spiraled out of control after his family got evicted from their home.

Jamal Thomas Began Harassing the Armstead Family in Late 2019

Born around 1977, Jamal Thomas, also known as JT, lived with his parents, Patricia and Walter Thomas, and his brother, Walter Jr., in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Jamal used to stay in the detached garage behind the house on the 7500 block of Ney Avenue, which the family had been renting for about three decades. In October 2017, a couple — Miles and Melina Armstead — and their kids moved in next door to the Thomases. The two families got to know each other and formed an amicable, respectful relationship, as Jamal also frequently interacted with Miles. However, in August 2019, the Thomases were forced to evict the house after its owner had died and the owner’s kids put the estate up for sale. According to the show, Jamal allegedly squatted in the garage area of the house, as alleged by the Armsteads and other neighbors.

On November 28, 2019, it is alleged that Jamal knocked on the door of the Armstead residence and furiously complained that their dog, Macho, had been bothering him. The interaction escalated into a heated argument, with Miles asking him to get off his property. In the days and weeks following the altercation, the Armstead family woke up to loud banging on their door and the doorbell ringing in the middle of the night. When they reviewed the doorbell surveillance footage, they alleged that Jamal was responsible for the noise. On December 11, 2019, Melina told the authorities that Jamal threw a brick through the glass window of her living room, which ended up injuring her hand. To protect the family, Miles stayed on the porch every other night with his dog and a baseball bat in hand.

Jamal Thomas Was Put Behind Bars For Two Days For Making Criminal Threats

Despite getting a restraining order against Jamal, he didn’t slow down and kept harassing the Armstead family, as per the documentary. According to reports, Jamal broke their windows 23 times. Finally, on February 26, 2020, Jamal was arrested for making criminal or terrorist threats towards Miles Armstead. However, a couple of days later, on February 28, he was released without posting bail and agreeing to return to court. After his release, Jamal allegedly continued throwing bricks at the Armsteads’ glass windows and doors every other night. On April 6, 2020, Miles was almost hit by a brick, allegedly thrown by Jamal. The brick ended up breaking his laptop. To avoid getting attacked, Miles and Melina then covered the windows with plywood.

When Jamal allegedly threatened to burn the Armsteads alive in their home, Miles and Melina were scared for their lives and decided to relocate to a safer neighborhood. After moving to another apartment, the couple put the Eastmont Hills home up for sale. On the fateful day of May 1, 2020, Miles visited the Eastmont Hills residence to do some landscaping work in preparation for selling the property. Jamal, who had reportedly spent time in prison for a drunk driving charge in 2012 and unlawfully taking a vehicle in 1995, approached Miles with a gun and fired multiple rounds at him while he was running away. Although he fled the scene after killing Miles, the neighbors identified Jamal as the shooter. About 7-8 hours later, he was arrested at the Holiday Motel on MacArthur and charged with first-degree murder.

Jamal Thomas is Currently Incarcerated at a Nevada Prison Facility

In July 2024, Jamal Thomas stood trial for the murder of Miles Armstead. After hearing the testimonies and evidence against the defendant, the jury deliberated for a day before reaching the final verdict. On July 16, Jamal was convicted of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon with priors. His conviction also included a gun enhancement. Several months later, in April 2025, he was sentenced to 28.8 years to life in prison for killing his former neighbor, Miles.

During the sentencing hearing, Miles’ wife, Melina, expressed her frustration at Jamal’s parole option. She stated, “It feels very unfair. It just shows how the law that’s meant to protect can deteriorate when politics get involved.” She also filed a civil lawsuit against the City and County of Alameda and received a settlement of more than $2 million. As of today, 49-year-old Jamal Thomas is serving his sentence at High Desert State Prison in Clark County, Nevada, with his parole eligibility date scheduled for February 2040.

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