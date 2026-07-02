Melina Armstead: Where is Miles Armstead’s Wife Now?

Miles and Melina Armstead led a picture-perfect life along with their children in the neighborhood of Eastmont Hills in Oakland, California, until their former neighbor, Jamal Thomas, began tormenting them and made their life a living hell. Despite multiple complaints against Jamal, he continued throwing bricks at their glass doors and windows, injuring Melina in one instance. It got to the point that the couple decided to sell the property and relocate to another neighborhood. Unfortunately, on May 1, 2020, as Miles was landscaping the property to put it up for sale, Jamal shot him to death, leaving behind Melina, who was seven months pregnant at the time. In Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever: Fear Thy Neighbor,’ the entire ordeal is documented, including the investigation that led to the arrest of the shooter.

Melina Armstead’s Life Revolves Around Her Two Daughters

Following the tragic loss of her husband, Melina Ann Armstead filed a civil lawsuit against the City and County of Alameda in July 2021, claiming that the officials failed to protect Miles Armstead despite complaining about Jamal Thomas’ harassment for several months. She also reportedly sued the then-owner of the property next to their house at 76th and Ney avenues in East Oakland, where Jamal had been squatting at night for months. In the end, the City of Oakland paid $450,000 and Alameda County paid $1.95 million to the Armstead family. Melina also had to let go of Miles’ three children from his previous marriage as his ex-wife got full-time custody of them.

The beloved daughter of Mario Esquilin, Melina, gave birth to her and Miles’ baby daughter, Ava, on July 29, 2020. She resides in Oakland, California, with her two daughters, Isabella Lindsey-Esquilin from a previous relationship and Ava. From the looks of it, Melina has given love another chance as she seems to be in a romantic relationship with another man, who has a son from a prior relationship. She also considers her dog, Macho, as an extended family member. The proud and doting mother of two loves seeing her daughters share a close-knit bond. Years may have passed since Miles’ demise, but the California native continues to hold her late husband close to her heart and keep him alive in her memories.

Melina Armstead Has Nearly Two Decades of Experience in the Corporate World

Raised in Southern California, Melina Ann Armstead relocated to Oakland, California, in 2006. For the following three years, she worked at Bank of America as a Teller Operations Supervisor before switching to Shiloh Church, where she served as an Executive Assistant/Event Coordinator. From May 2013 to July 2015, Melina was employed at Wells Fargo, where she started as a Customer Service and Sales Representative but moved up the ranks to become a Personal Banker/Assistant Branch Manager. On the side, she had been pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Professional Leadership at Southeastern University. She also had a year-long stint at Wells Fargo Advisors as a Client Associate.

While attending the University of California, Berkeley, to earn her Event and Meeting Planning Certification, Melina also reportedly served as a Director of Alumni Chapters and Diversity Initiatives at the Cal Alumni Association. From 2018 to 2020, she pursued a Master of Public Administration degree from Grand Canyon University. Over the following years, between 2020 and 2024, she landed jobs at Confluence Philanthropy as a Senior Manager, Kitchen Table Advisors as a Partnership Manager, and Girls Leadership as a Chief of Staff. Melina then worked short stints at GO Public Schools as a Managing Director of Strategy, Talent, and Operations, Taymax Group as an Assistant General Manager and then General Manager, and In-Shape Family Fitness as a General Manager. As of today, she is casually exploring her next professional venture.

Read More: Jamal Thomas: Where is the Killer Now?