Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley: Where is the Convict Now?

The tight-knit community of Richmond Hill in Indianapolis, Indiana, was spending the night of November 10, 2012, as usual. However, their lives turned upside down when a sudden explosion claimed the lives of their neighbors, 34-year-old John Dion and 36-year-old Jennifer L. Longworth. Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever: Midwest Meltdown’ delves deeper into the extensive investigation that uncovered a chilling plot by their neighbor, Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley, her live-in boyfriend, Mark Leonard, and his brother, Robert Leonard. Additionally, it features in-depth interviews with John and Jennifer’s loved ones and the officials who solved the case.

Monserrate Shirley’s Home Became the Center of the Explosion in Richmond Hill

Monserrate Shirley, also known as Moncy, was born in October 1965 and reportedly grew up in Puerto Rico. According to court records, she allegedly had an abusive and alcoholic father, which made her childhood rocky. Eventually, she graduated from high school and completed her nursing degree. Ultimately, she started her career as a professional critical care nurse. In her adulthood, Monserrate crossed paths with John, and it wasn’t long before they began dating. Shortly after, they tied the knot, and they soon welcomed their daughter, Brooke, into their lives. They settled in the Richmond Hill neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana. By 2009, her and John’s relationship began to crumble, resulting in their divorce.

In 2011, Monserrate reportedly met Mark Leonard, and they quickly grew closer. Within a few weeks, he moved into her home. On November 10, 2012, they visited a casino in Lawrenceburg when her house was destroyed in an explosion. According to reports, the intensity of the explosion damaged many houses in the neighborhood and took the lives of two of Monserrate’s neighbors, John Dion Longworth and his wife, Jennifer L. Longworth. Reports state that around 3 am on November 11, Monserrate and Mark returned to Indianapolis. They reportedly informed officials that Brooke was staying with her babysitter. As the investigation began, authorities discovered that the explosion’s epicenter was at Monserrate’s home.

Forensic Evidence Helped Officials Arrest Monserrate, Mark, and Robert

Court records state that the fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) found no debris from major furniture, appliances such as televisions, or clothing in Monserrate’s house. However, they reportedly discovered that the step-down valve regulating the amount of gas entering the home from the source had been removed at the house. Additionally, the Dante Valve, which serves as an on-and-off switch for one’s fireplace, was physically removed, as per reports. Police records suggest that experts observed that the microwave had sustained the most damage, and that a nearby metal cylinder appeared to have been cut open.

According to official documents, the experts deduced that the cylinder must have contained a liquid explosive or accelerant that couldn’t have been held in much longer. Furthermore, reports indicate they uncovered the microwave manual, which revealed a delayed-start feature that allowed one to set a specific time to activate it. Shortly after, officials learned from neighbors that a white van had driven up to Monserrate’s house and deduced that the driver might have been the one who activated the microwave, per records. Further reports specify that another witness, a barman, came forward to report that Mark’s brother, Robert “Bob” Leonard, was also involved in the conspiracy and arson.

Reports state that the barman told officials that Mark and Robert had asked the witness about his previous job at a gas company. As the investigation continued, detectives found that several women had filed lawsuits against Mark, alleging that he had scammed them out of money. It is essential to note that no public records show whether he was convicted in any of those lawsuits. On December 21, 2012, Monserrate, Mark, and Robert were arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of Class A felony conspiracy to commit arson. They were also charged with 12 counts of Class A felony arson and 33 counts of Class B felony arson. Moreover, Mark and Monserrate faced one count each of Class B felony conspiracy to commit arson.

Monserrate and Robert Are Incarcerated at Indiana Prison Today, While Mark Passed Away in 2018

Following the arrests of Monserrate, Mark, and Robert, the prosecution built its case, alleging they committed the crimes to obtain more than $300,000 in insurance proceeds. They further emphasized that they intentionally filled her home with natural gas and then used a pre-programmable microwave to set the fire. Monserrate avoided a jury trial when she agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution in exchange for her testimony against Mark and Robert in January 2015. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. As part of the agreement, she admitted to her part in the conspiracy but insisted that Mark was the main conspirator. Court records state that Monserrate confessed that it was their third attempt to ignite the home.

In her statements, Monserrate claimed that Mark convinced her to commit the crime, as per the records. On December 20, 2016, she was sentenced to 50 years behind bars, and her projected release date is on September 9, 2036. The jury trial of Mark commenced in June 2015, during which the prosecution alleged that he was the mastermind. On the other hand, the defense questioned the credibility of Monserrate’s testimony during the trial. Ultimately, on July 14, 2015, the jury convicted Mark of all 53 counts against him, including felony murder and arson. On August 14, 2015, Mark received two consecutive life sentences and an additional 75-year term behind bars.

Robert’s jury trial began in February 2016, and he was convicted of 51 counts against him, including arson and felony murder. On March 18, 2016, he received two life imprisonment sentences without the possibility of parole and an additional 70 years in prison. Another suspect, Gary Thompson, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended in December 2016. On January 30, 2018, Mark passed away at a hospital from natural causes at the age of 48. Monserrate is currently incarcerated at the Madison Correctional Facility in Madison, Indiana. As of writing, Robert is serving his sentence at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, Indiana.

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