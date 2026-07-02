Jennifer and Dion Longworth Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever: Midwest Meltdown’ sheds light on the double homicide of 36-year-old Jennifer L. Buxton Longworth and 34-year-old John Dion Longworth in May 2012, during an explosion in Indianapolis, Indiana. The explosion also destroyed several of the neighbors’ houses, upending their lives. What was initially considered an accident was later determined to be arson. The episode features several in-depth interviews of the neighbors who experienced the explosion firsthand and the officials who worked on the case.

Jennifer and Dion Longworth’s Lives Greatly Revolved Around Their Family

Don and Nancy Buxton welcomed their blessing, Jennifer L. Buxton, into the world on January 22, 1976. She grew up in a household filled with the laughter of her and her brothers, Jed and Andrew Buxton. She was known among her loved ones for her cheerful personality and memorable smile. She graduated from Center Grove High School in 1994 before completing her undergraduate degree from Ball State University in 1998. Jennifer then earned a Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. In 1998, she joined the workforce as an Aide at Southwest Elementary School in Indiana before becoming a Teacher the following year. Jennifer also became a Teacher Representative on the parent-teacher organization board in 2010.

Besides that, Jennifer loved making crafts, paving the way for her to join a crafting club. In adulthood, she met her soulmate, John Dion Longworth, who was also a football fan, especially of the Indianapolis Colts team. John brought immense joy into the lives of John Sr. and L. Elaine Scorcea sometime in 1978. He had always shared a close bond with his sisters, Emily Voss and Brookley Longworth. Sadly, his parents’ relationship began to crumble over time, resulting in their separation. His mother later crossed paths with Victor, and it wasn’t long before they got married. L. Elaine and Victor’s union led John and his sisters to welcome their stepsisters, Kaitlyn Ogden and Julie Butz, and stepbrothers, Roland Scorcea and Bill Butz.

Jennifer and Dion’s Burnt Remains Were Discovered Inside Their Home

John graduated from Henderson County High School in 1996 before earning a degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in 2002. During his time at the university, he participated in cross-country running and drama clubs and played intramural basketball. He was praised for his creativity and knowledge of classic cars. John began his career in electrical and optical technology in 2002 and later worked as an Electrical Engineer at similar organizations. He then joined Indy Audio Labs as a Director of Product Development and Technology, serving there until March 2011.

In his free time, John enjoyed gardening and restoring his Pontiac GTO. Eventually, Jennifer and John settled into their home at 8355 Fieldfare Way in Richmond Hill, Indianapolis, Indiana. Everything was going perfectly until November 10, 2012, when, around 11:10 pm, a huge explosion completely destroyed the couple’s neighboring house. Unfortunately, their home also collapsed and was engulfed in flames. When neighbors called 911, firefighters and other officials rushed to the scene, trying to control the blaze. Firefighters reportedly located John alive but trapped in the basement and tried to rescue him, but they were unable to do so due to the increasing fire.

Unfortunately, by the time the fire was brought under control, John’s remains were discovered in the basement. On the other hand, Jennifer’s remains were found on the second floor of the house. The couple’s remains were badly burned, and they were formally identified through their dental records. The autopsy revealed that John’s respiratory tract was covered in soot and determined his cause of death to be inhalation of hot gases and soot. Reports state that the coroner believed Jennifer died almost instantly from the impact of the pressure wave as a result of the explosion.

Investigators Uncovered Signs That the Explosion Was Deliberately Caused

In the aftermath of the explosion, several houses in the area collapsed on impact, and multiple others sustained significant damage. According to reports, experts initially determined that the explosion originated at the house of John and Jennifer’s neighbor, Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley. They initially considered it an accident caused by natural gas, but that reportedly changed when they discovered the house’s fireplace gas valve and natural gas line regulator had been removed.

Court records state that experts found that the microwave in Monserrate’s residence sustained the most significant damage and that it was a model that could be set to delay using its timer programming feature. Additionally, investigators noted a nearby metal cylinder that appeared to have burst open. According to court records, the experts believed that it contained an accelerant that ignited when the microwave started. When Monserrate and her live-in boyfriend, Mark Ray Leonard, returned, they reportedly told the authorities that they had gone to a casino in Lawrenceburg when her house exploded.

In her statements, Monserrate also revealed that her daughter was fortunately at another location with her babysitter. According to police records, when detectives reviewed the casino’s CCTV footage, they found it suspicious that Mark and his girlfriend spent most of their time sitting at the bar. Furthermore, Mark and Monserrate had reportedly not booked a hotel for the night of November 10, 2012, suggesting they might already have known they had to return to Indianapolis that night, per records.

Witness Statements and a Shocking Testimony Helped in the Convictions of the Suspects

Further reports state that witnesses at the scene saw a white van arrive at Monserrate’s empty home. It led the investigators to believe it was set by the person who set the microwave timer. As the investigation continued, another witness came forward and reported that, because he had previously worked for a gas company, Mark and his brother, Robert “Bob” Leonard, had asked him about gas valves before the explosion. According to court records, officials discovered that Mark had previously been accused of scamming several women out of money.

Ultimately, law enforcement arrested Mark, Bob, and Monserrate on December 21, 2012. All of them were charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of conspiracy to commit arson, 12 counts of Class A felony arson, and 33 counts of Class B felony arson. Apart from that, Monserrate and Mark faced an additional count of Class B felony conspiracy to commit arson. She ultimately entered a plea deal with the prosecution in return for her testimony against Bob and Mark. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson in January 2015 and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars in December 2016.

According to Monserrate’s testimony, Mark was the mastermind behind the conspiracy to fill her home with natural gas and ignite it to receive more than $300,000 in insurance payout. In her statements, she further admitted to her and Mark’s role in the crime. Mark’s jury trial started in June 2015, and on July 14, 2015, he was convicted of 53 counts, including arson and murder. On August 14, 2015, he received two consecutive life imprisonment sentences and an additional 75-year term. Bob’s jury trial began in February 2016, and he was ultimately convicted on 51 counts. He was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Additionally, Bob was ordered to serve another 70 years behind bars.

Read More: Mark and Bob Leonard: What Happened to the Killers?