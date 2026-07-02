Mark and Bob Leonard: What Happened to the Killers?

What began as an ordinary night on November 10, 2012, turned into a nightmare for the community of Richmond Hill in Indianapolis, Indiana, when a massive explosion killed 34-year-old John Dion and 36-year-old Jennifer L. Longworth. The explosion further destroyed several houses, changing the lives of the entire community. Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever: Midwest Meltdown’ focuses on the investigation that revealed that John and Jennifer’s neighbor, Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley, her boyfriend, Mark Ray Leonard, and his brother, Robert “Bob” Leonard Jr., were behind the conspiracy to ignite Monserrate’s home. It also features interviews with the neighbors whose lives were impacted by that night.

The Explosion Brought Mark and Bob Leonard, and Monserrate Shirley Into the Spotlight

James E. Leonard and his partner gave birth to their son, Robert Leonard Jr., also known as Bob, in December 1958. Public records do not provide much information about Robert’s early life. However, it is known that his parents were unable to work out their marriage, leading them to part ways. Eventually, Bob’s father got another chance at love when he met Elsie Jane Neely. As they grew closer, they tied the knot and welcomed their daughter, Anne Berardinelli. Their son, Mark Ray Leonard, was born on March 2, 1969. In adulthood, Bob entered into a relationship and had a son, Justin Leonard. According to reports, he and his son gradually became estranged as Justin grew older.

In 2011, Mark crossed paths with Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley, who lived in the Richmond Hill community in Indianapolis, Indiana. She had a daughter from a previous marriage, Brooke. Mark and Monserrate soon began dating, and within a few weeks, he moved in with her. On November 10, 2012, the pair and Bob came into the focus of authorities when their house became the epicenter of an intense blast that claimed the lives of their neighbors, John Dion Longworth and his wife, Jennifer L. Longworth. In the early hours of November 11, Mark and Monserrate arrived in Indianapolis and informed officials that they had been at a casino in Lawrenceburg when the explosion occurred.

Monserrate reportedly revealed that Brooke was staying with a babysitter away from the home. As the investigation continued, the experts discovered that there was no debris from major furniture, clothing, or electronic items in her residence. According to records, the microwave was the only significantly damaged item. Upon discovering its manual, they learned that it was a model that could be preprogrammed to delay the start. Further records suggest that they uncovered a natural gas line regulator, and a fireplace gas valve at the house was manually removed. Additionally, experts found a burst metal cylinder, suggesting the use of an accelerant, per records. Reports state that it prompted the authorities to treat it as arson.

A White Van, CCTV Footage, and a DNA Match Helped Officials Solve the Crime

As the investigation continued, authorities reportedly learned from some of Monserrate’s neighbors that they had noticed a white van on the afternoon of the day of the explosion. According to court records, they believed the person who arrived in the van might have set the microwave’s timer to delay its start, causing the spark that ignited the house. Officials then reviewed the casino’s CCTV footage, which showed that Mark and Monserrate reached the casino around noon on November 10, 2012, but spent most of their time at the bar, according to reports.

Police records indicate that Mark and Monserrate had also not booked any hotel room for the night. In December 2012, a barman reportedly contacted law enforcement, informing them that he had previously worked at a gas station. According to official records, the barman stated that Mark and Bob had together asked the witness questions about gas valves. Meanwhile, forensic experts reportedly recovered a DNA profile from the front door of Monserrate’s house, which matched Bob.

Court records indicate that officials theorized that Mark, Bob, and Monserrate conspired to ignite the house to obtain more than $300,000 in insurance money. All three of them were ultimately taken into custody on December 21, 2012. They were charged with two counts of felony murder, 12 counts of Class A felony arson, 33 counts of Class B felony arson, and one count of Class A felony conspiracy to commit arson. Moreover, Mark and Monserrate were charged with one count each of Class B felony conspiracy to commit arson.

Mark Passed Away in 2018, While Bob and Monserrate are Incarcerated in Different Indiana Prisons Today

In January 2015, Monserrate entered into a plea deal with the prosecution in exchange for a reduced sentence, charges, and her testimony against Mark and Bob. As part of the agreement, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. In her statements, she reportedly admitted to her involvement but claimed that Mark was the mastermind. Court records state that she revealed that it was originally the third attempt to ignite the house. Monserrate reportedly disclosed that another man, Gary Thompson, was involved in the planning of the first two attempts but later backed out. She went on to say that a man named Glenn Hults knew about the conspiracy and helped babysit her daughter on the day of the attempt.

Gary and Glenn were arrested in January and April 2015, respectively. While Gary faced charges of arson, murder, and other felony charges regarding the conspiracy to commit arson, Glenn was charged with conspiracy to commit arson. In December 2016, Monserrate was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Mark’s jury trial began in June 2015. During the trial, the prosecution claimed that he planned to fill the house with natural gas before igniting it with an accelerant and a microwave. Monserrate also testified for the prosecution, but the defense questioned her credibility. On July 14, 2015, Mark was convicted of all 53 counts and was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on August 14, 2015.

Mark was also sentenced to an additional 75 years in prison. The jury trial of Bob began in February 2016, and he was found guilty on 51 counts of charges against him. On March 18, 2016, he received two life sentences without parole and an additional 70 years in prison. In December 2016, Gary pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Glenn pleaded guilty to one count of assisting a criminal and received a 3-year prison term. Bob is currently incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, Indiana. As of writing, Monserrate is serving her time at the Madison Correctional Facility in Madison, Indiana. Mark passed away from natural causes in a hospital on January 30, 2018, at the age of 48.

Read More: Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley: Where is the Convict Now?