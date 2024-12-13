Gnome Advent Calendar Shark Tank Update: Infusing Holidays With Traditions

The Christmas season is a magical time of year when traditions from all over the world converge to create a tapestry of joy, togetherness, and celebration. From decorating trees and singing carols to indulging in festive feasts and exchanging heartfelt gifts, every family and culture adds its own special touch to the holiday spirit. Adding to this joy and charm are the Gnome Advent Calendars, a delightful innovation that brings whimsy and excitement to the countdown to Christmas. These calendars, featuring intricately designed gnomes and festive surprises, are a testament to the creativity and warmth of small businesses during the holiday season. Their charm caught national attention when they appeared on episode 7 of season 16 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ showcasing their unique appeal and why they represent a small business worth celebrating.

Gnome Advent Calendar: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Jenna Hess created a heartwarming family tradition with her six children during the Christmas season through a unique gnome-themed countdown calendar. This festive activity quickly became a cherished part of their celebrations, offering a special way to embrace the holiday spirit together. The calendar brought a sense of warmth and connection to their home, and Jenna realized its potential to bring joy to other families as well. Although she had no prior experience in running a business, her passion for spreading this festive tradition motivated her to take the leap into entrepreneurship. In 2022, Jenna launched the Gnome Advent Calendar, transforming her family’s beloved tradition into a creative venture that invites others to share in the magic and joy of the holiday season.

This gnome-themed calendar features 24 miniature doors, each concealing a 2-inch handmade plush gnome. Every day leading up to Christmas, families can open one door to reveal a unique and meticulously crafted gnome. The design of the calendar reflects a deep sense of whimsy and holiday cheer, with vibrant colors and intricate detailing that capture the festive spirit. Each plush gnome is lovingly created with its own character, symbolizing good luck, warmth, and the magic of Christmas traditions. The calendar not only serves as a playful countdown to the big day but also represents the values of family, togetherness, and the joy of shared moments. It’s more than a decoration; it’s a keepsake that brings smiles and fond memories year after year.

Building on the success and charm of her original creation, Jenna Hess realized that the concept of a gnome-themed countdown calendar could bring joy to families during other festive occasions as well. The Easter Gnome Countdown Calendar features 20 doors, each hiding a spring-inspired plush gnome adorned with pastel hues, bunny ears, or floral accents. For February’s season of love, the Valentine’s Gnome Advent Calendar includes 14 doors, unveiling charming heart-themed gnomes, each symbolizing love, affection, and a touch of playful romance. In 2023, Jenna introduced the Halloween Gnome Countdown Calendar, which has quickly become a fan favorite. Featuring spooky yet adorable designs, the calendar surprises users with 31 doors of gnomes dressed as witches, ghosts, pumpkins, and other Halloween classics.

Gnome Advent Calendar: Where Are They Now?

The Gnome Advent Calendar has become a cherished part of many family traditions, celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and charming design. Measuring 24 inches tall and 21 inches wide, the calendar is beautifully decorated and fully reusable, making it a treasured keepsake for years to come. The Christmas Gnome Advent Calendar 2024, priced at $188, has already sold out due to its immense popularity. For those eager to start their own gnome-themed countdown traditions, the Valentine’s Gnome Advent Calendar 2025 is currently available for purchase at $145, and the Easter Gnome Countdown Calendar can be ordered for $160.

Looking ahead, the Halloween Gnome Countdown Calendar 2025 will be available for pre-orders starting June 2025, while the Christmas Gnome Advent Calendar 2025 will become available in August 2025. All products can be conveniently ordered through the official Gnome Advent Calendar website, ensuring families can plan their celebrations well in advance. Like many small businesses, the Gnome Advent Calendar has faced challenges as it continues to grow. One significant issue has been the rise of scams and counterfeit versions of their products being sold by other companies. These imitations often fail to match the quality and charm of the original calendars, leading to confusion and disappointment among customers.

Founder Jenna Hess has been actively working to address these problems, but as a small business, she acknowledges that resolving these issues will take time and effort. Despite these hurdles, the company’s mission remains clear: to spread joy and create meaningful traditions for families. Currently, the Gnome Advent Calendar ships to the United States, Canada, and Australia. Jenna and her team are committed to doing their best to ensure that every calendar purchased brings warmth and happiness to the families who use it.

