FOAM Coolers Shark Tank Update: Featherlight, Floating Coolers

Imagine a cooler so light it floats effortlessly in water, yet so robust it can withstand the pressure of a road roller. Tired of bulky and uninspired coolers, Chad Lee and David Kittle set out to craft something new to change how people can keep their drinks cool as conveniently as possible. The innovators came up with FOAM Coolers and found themselves pitching their company to a panel of intrigued Sharks in season 16, episode 6 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’

Foam Coolers: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Foam Coolers was co-founded by Chad Lee and David Kittle in August 2022. Both Lee and Kittle are seasoned product designers and developers, and besides Foam Coolers, they are co-founders of Endeavor Design. Chad Lee started his bachelor’s degree at the University of Oklahoma in 2004 and transferred to the University of Central Oklahoma, where he completed the course in 2007. He went on to pursue higher studies and earned his MBA at Oklahoma City University in 2008.

Lee has a long and accomplished career in product design and marketing. He started as an OHLAP Scholarship Representative in 2005, followed by working as an assistant to the VP of Enrollment Management at Rose State College. He then moved on to product management roles at The Coleman Company and Jasco Products, where he managed various product categories and led new product development initiatives. He gained significant experience in sales and marketing at Nexgrill Industries, Hallmark Cards, and Petmate.

David Kittle studied at Lansing Community College before completing his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Industrial and Product Design from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2007. He has worked as an Industrial Designer at PlayPower LT Farmington Inc., The Coleman Company, and at Sports Awards. He began his own venture in 2017 when he founded Endeavor Retail, a retail consulting firm that was joined by Lee in 2024.

Kittle and Lee created FOAM when they came to believe that the traditional cooler choices in the market were frustratingly stagnant and lacking innovation. With the sleek design of FOAM coolers, they hope to address every single concern regarding coolers, including their unwieldy sizes, weight, and durability. Created entirely using EVA foam and advanced closed-cell EVA technology, the FOAM coolers’ material is light, acts as a natural insulator, and can be recycled. The standard 12-inch cooler model weighs only four pounds. It even floats in water regardless of the load inside, making it incredibly portable regardless of the environment in which it is used.

To use a cooler to its full capacity, one can place up to 30 cans in a single cooler and add ice within the remaining space. It can contain 12 long-neck bottles at a time or four wine bottles. If only ice is placed inside, the cooler can carry up to 16 pounds of it. Since the material used is EVA foam, one has to be careful not to leave the cooler in spaces with extreme heat over 170°F. It can also become deformed if a heavy object is leaned against it or placed on top for an extended duration of time.

However, the material is incredibly robust, and the team drove a road roller over a FOAM Cooler in a showcase without causing much damage to it. After their initial product launch, the FOAM coolers were upgraded based on customer feedback, and the improved models are known as Gen 2. The team refined the cooler with increased hardness and stability, an adjustable strap with a stronger plastic buckle, and a better-fitting lid. They also offer vibrant stickers with the cooler to help customize it.

Foam Coolers: Where Are They Now?

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, FOAM Coolers made headway in the retail space by partnering with Koozie Group, a large supplier focused on sustainable brands and products. They are also available at select Target stores throughout Florida, Arizona, and California. The coolers are primarily sold through FOAM’s own e-commerce website. The Gen 2 foam coolers come in seven colors, each a cube 12 inches in length, and priced at $125 and discounted to $109.

The website also offers a 10% discount for the first purchase by subscribing to their newsletter. The cooler colors include cyan and pink swirl, cherry red, cyan blue, cool gray, flamingo pink, citrus orange, and arctic white. A shoulder strap accessory for the cooler is available for $19.99. Other accessories include a 5-sticker pack for $7.99, a FOAM Structured Twill Cap for $20, and a FOAM Short sleeve t-shirt for $21.

The cheery red color was introduced as a Gen 2 option in November 2024, preceded by cyan blue and cyan and pink swirl earlier in the year. The FOAM team ventures to various expos and exhibitions to market their products, and they interacted with surf enthusiasts at the Surf Expo in September 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. They also set up shop at the Atlanta Market in June 2024. The co-founders behind FOAM Coolers continue to listen to customer feedback and are inclined to continue expanding their product line while expanding their distribution and becoming more widely available.

