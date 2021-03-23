As ‘Good Girls’ season 4 reached episode 3, audiences were also excited to witness the thrilling cat and mouse chase between Phoebe and the ladies. The first person who falls into the hands of the law is Dean, even as the girls try to get him out by any means possible. On the other hand, things on the business front also look difficult. If you’re interested in reading a descriptive account of the last episode, you can head to the recap. Otherwise, you can dive right into the details of ‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 4. Well, here’s everything we know about it.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 4 is slated to release on March 28, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Sunday.

Where To Stream Good Girls Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 4 is just around the corner, and you can catch it on NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also access the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app, where it will be available a day after its original broadcast. If you do not prefer watching TV, you can head to live TV platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV to watch new episodes. Another option is to purchase the episodes on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, whenever they are available. Netflix users can catch up on previous seasons.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Good Girls’ season 4, titled ‘Dave,’ will showcase Phoebe inching closer to the trio’s entire operation, allowing the Secret Service to make an interesting deal with Beth. Stan’s boss will force dangerous errands while Ruby will imagine a new life. Annie will struggle with the possibility that Ben no longer needs her. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

‘Good Girls’ season 4 episode 3 is titled ‘Fall Guy.’ The episode opens with a flashback with young Beth and Dean in high school. They are about to go to prom together, but on the night of prom, she tends to her mother at the hospital, and Dean also joins her. The scene cuts back to the present, where she is telling him that she’d save him. Phoebe tries to persuade Dave into giving her some personal time with Dean. But upon interrogation, Dean does not budge. Beth seeks out a loan from Rio, and he agrees on the condition that she has to sink a pool ball. She succeeds and gets her money. The girls then replace Dean with his co-worker Eric, who seems enthusiastic about the deal.

Ruby and Stan start making new bills with the help of stolen money from work, but Stan’s boss shows up to tell him that he knows what he’s been up to. Eric is on his way to the bank with a plan to get arrested. But the police take the cash instead and do not bother to arrest or capture him. Beth is just about to come clean in front of Phoebe, but Dean ends up taking all the blame. Phoebe reads the letter Beth had written for Dean explaining the terms of the business at the shop.

