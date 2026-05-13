Good Omens Season 4: Why Was it Canceled?

Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens‘ returns for a third run, bringing back Aziraphale and Crowley, as they embark on yet another adventure to save the world. The last we saw of them, Aziraphale chose to part ways with Crowley to go back to Heaven in the hopes of turning things around there for good. This was heartbreaking, especially because Crowley had just confessed to his feelings for Aziraphale and even kissed him in the hopes of making him stay. Aziraphale’s choice leads them on different paths, but they are brought back together when a new crisis emerges in the end. After a rollercoaster ride, the 90-minute film ends on a heartfelt note for the characters, confirming the fact that their story has come to an end. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Good Omens was Planned to End With Season 3

‘Good Omens’ is based on the book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The first season adapts the events of the book, but since there is no published sequel to the book, the second season introduced a brand new story to the audience. It was supposed to continue with the third season, which would also bring Crowley and Aziraphale’s adventures to a conclusive end. When the third season was announced in December 2023, it was also revealed that it would be the last season of the show. Like the first two seasons, the third season was also supposed to have six episodes. However, this plan was changed after multiple allegations of sexual assault were made against Gaiman.

In July 2024, Tortoise Media released a podcast called ‘Master: the Allegations Against Neil Gaiman,’ in which two women, a former nanny and a fan, accused him of sexual assault. Gaiman has denied the allegations, but in lieu of it, he left the Prime Video show’s third season in October 2024. The production was also put on hold as major changes were made to the season. It was reduced from a six-episode arc to one 90-minute episode that brings the story to a proper end. It was done to give a proper resolution to the fans who have followed the beloved characters over two seasons.

Rather than leaving the story unresolved with a massive cliffhanger, the show’s creators decided to give it a rewrite, which keeps the soul of the story while dramatically reducing the timeline in which it should have unfolded. Considering that the show was already supposed to end, even if it had received a proper six-season arc, Crowley and Aziraphale’s adventures would still have come to an end, and the fans would still have been able to receive a proper send-off for the angel and the demon who fell in love with one another.

Good Omens Would Not Work Without Its Angel-Demon Duo

The third part of ‘Good Omens’ gives a deserved end to the story, where we find Crowley and Aziraphale getting their happily ever after in a completely different timeline. This shows that their story could not move forward. However, in the future, if the characters were to be brought back, the writers could focus on Crowley and Aziraphale’s many adventures together over the millennia. The show already delivered these standalone stories, with almost every episode taking the audience into a flashback where the duo crossed paths with each other. Considering the way the show ended, the standalones would be the only feasible way to bring them back without tampering with the resolved storyline.

If the show were to return, it wouldn’t happen without Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprising their roles as Crowley and Aziraphale. We could also have other major characters returning, like Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Shelley Conn as Beelzebub, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, Doon Mackichan as Michael, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, and Gloria Obianyo as Uriel. Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service could also return to play different roles, continuing the pattern of the first and second seasons, where they appear in vastly different characters. It would also be interesting to have Frances McDormand return as the voice of God, narrating the adventures of the duo across space and time.

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