Graham Hancock: Where is Ancient Apocalypse Host Now?

For quite a long time, people have debated over the validity of Graham Hancock’s theories. However, no one can deny the sheer amount of success and fame he gathered through his bestselling books, which have received numerous accolades from around the world. Incidentally, before becoming a worldwide bestselling author, Graham wrote for a number of British papers and even co-edited a magazine that prided itself on presenting an alternative view on social and environmental issues. Nevertheless, with Graham now hosting the exciting Netflix documentary ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ fans are eager to know more about the author and his life. Well, let’s jump in and find out where Graham Hancock is at present, shall we?

Who Is Graham Hancock?

Although Graham Hancock came into this world on August 2, 1950, in Edinburgh, Scotland, his family soon moved to India, where he spent most of his childhood. While the Indian culture and its association with ancient history and myths fascinated Graham, he moved back to the United Kingdom to complete his secondary schooling before earning an Honors in Sociology from the prestigious Durham University in 1973. Right from his younger years, Graham loved writing and expressing himself, and once he realized that it was his calling, he was determined to turn his passion into a living. Thus, right after graduation, Graham embraced the profession of a journalist and began writing for some of Britain’s top papers.

During his career as a journalist, Graham wrote for several prestigious United Kingdom-based publications, including The Sunday Times, The Independent, and The Guardian, among others. Eventually, in 1976, Graham got an opportunity to become one of the editors of the New Internationalist magazine, which dealt primarily with critical global issues. Nevertheless, he left the New Internationalist Magazine in 1979 and took up employment with The Economist as the publication’s East Africa Correspondent in 1981. Interestingly, 1981 was also the year in which Graham published his first book ‘Journey Through Pakistan,’ which made him fall more in love with writing. His next book, ‘Under Ethiopian Skies,’ came out in 1983, followed by ‘Ethiopia: The Challenge of Hunger,’ published in 1984. His initial books were received quite positively by readers worldwide, which helped him establish himself as a popular writer, and by 1990 Graham published three more books, namely ‘AIDS: The Deadly Epidemic, which he co-authored with Enver Carim and published in 1986, ‘Lords Of Poverty’ published in 1989, and ‘African Ark’ published in 1990.

Up to this point, most of Graham’s books dealt with his personal experiences or global issues, but he delved into ancient history and myth through his 1992 book ‘The Sign and The Seal.’ This was also the Scottish author’s first book that reached bestselling status and was soon followed by his second bestseller ‘Fingerprints Of The Gods,’ which was published in 1995. Since then, Graham never looked back and passed one milestone after the other on his way to the top. Explicitly known for pseudoscientific theories, which have faced significant controversies over the years, Graham now has around sixteen successful books under his belt, with a notable few being ‘Underworld: The Mysterious Origins of Civilization,’ ‘Supernatural: Meeting with the Ancient Teachers of Mankind,’ ‘War God: Nights of the Witch,’ and ‘America Before: The Key to Earth’s Lost Civilization.’ Besides, he has shot several informative videos, delivered Ted Talks, been a regular participant on the popular podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ and hosted the fascinating Netflix documentary ‘Ancient Apocalypse.’

Where Is Graham Hancock Today?

Currently, Graham Hancock is happily married to Santha Falia, who has made a name for herself as one of the most sought-after photographers who excel in taking pictures of sacred and ancient sites. It was her work that helped Santha get acquainted with Graham, and she even worked with her husband as the official photographer on several of his books, including ‘The Sign and the Seal,’ ‘Fingerprints of the Gods,’ ‘Underworld,’ and ‘Supernatural: Meetings with The Ancient Teachers of Mankind’ among others.

Apart from their professional relationship, the couple is very much in love as Graham addressed his wife in a Facebook post on her birthday and wrote, “I owe you everything dearest soulmate. Without you by my side I would have gone nowhere and achieved nothing. You are amazing, magical and enchanted and you spread love and joy wherever you go. Looking forward to so many more great adventures together.” Readers would also be interested to know that Graham and Santha are proud parents to six grown children, who feature on the author’s social media accounts from time to time. From the looks of it, Graham and Santha currently reside in Bath, Somerset, and have built up a wonderful life surrounded by their loved ones, and we would like to wish them the very best in all their future endeavors.

