In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 6, Meredith’s condition finally improves as she awakens after being asleep for eight days. However, there’s no time to rejoice as the hospital is put under a surge protocol by Richard. Owen and Amelia have their hands full with a challenging surgery while Andrew comforts Bailey following her mother’s death. But, before getting to a detailed summary of the episode in the recap section, let’s take a quick look at what’s in store for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 7.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 7 will premiere on March 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on ABC. The episode is part of a crossover event with ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 6 and will air a week later as it was originally scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2021.

Where To Stream Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Online?

You can catch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 7 on your television screens by tuning in to ABC with a cable connection on the aforementioned date and time. The audience can also watch the new episode online a day after its TV premiere on ABC’s official website or mobile app using your active cable subscription and on Hulu with a basic subscription.

The new episodes can be streamed live with a subscription to Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. Furthermore, older episodes (including previous seasons) are available for purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes. The previous 16 seasons of the show can be streamed on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17, titled ‘Helplessly Hoping,’ is likely to provide fans with an update on Meredith’s condition, though the situation doesn’t seem bright for the surgeon. Here’s the official synopsis shared by ABC – “Both teams (‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’) tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect.” You can check out the promo for the episode below:

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6 Recap

The Grace Sloan Memorial hospital has been facing the COVID-19 crisis head-on, and season 17 episode 6 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ titled ‘No Time For Despair,’ brings newer and tougher challenges for the staff. Richard put the hospital under a surge protocol after another facility starts to fall short of resources to deal with rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. On a brighter note, Meredith finally wakes up from her sleep after eight days, and her condition stabilizes. Tom’s condition also improves alongside Meredith’s, and the two share a moment of reprieve amongst all the drama. Back at Meredith’s, Maggie is surprised by Winston, who arrives to meet her.

Jada, Shanice, and their kidnapper Bob are brought to the hospital. Owen moves the girls to a different floor and faces a tricky challenge as Bob needs immediate surgery. Owen decides to save Bob’s life due to his oath to save all patients. With the help of Amelia, he performs the surgery and taunts Bob that he’ll be spending the rest of his life behind bars. Later, Owen and Teddy have a conversation, and Teddy confesses about her time with Allison.

Richard tries to convince Bailey to take a break and grieve over the loss of her mother, but she insists on continuing her work. Bailey is eventually persuaded into taking a moment for herself by DeLuca and admits to him that she feels much better. Shortly afterward, DeLuca spots Opal, the woman associated with the trafficking ring from the previous season. DeLuca immediately asks Carina to help him follow and keep track of Opal.

The episode’s biggest moment arrives when Meredith, despite her weak health, attempts to help a code blue patient in the room next to hers and passes out after performing CPR on the patient. After consulting Owen and Amelia, Richard decides to put Meredith on a ventilator.

