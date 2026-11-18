Netflix’s ‘Guarding Stars’ follows Jack Stapleton, a popular movie star whose Christmas plans at his family’s ranch in Montana take an unexpected turn when a stalker threatens his safety. To protect him, a private security firm assigns Hannah Brooks, a skilled bodyguard who is more than capable of handling herself. During their first meeting, Jack questions her abilities and challenges her to prove that she can overpower him. Hannah easily pins him down, leaving him impressed. Jack then asks her to pose as his girlfriend when meeting his family, hoping to keep them from worrying about his safety.

Although initially reluctant, Hannah agrees to play along. While they spend the holidays together and deal with the threat posed by the stalker, their pretend relationship gradually develops into something more genuine. However, neither Jack nor Hannah quite knows how to handle their growing romantic feelings, especially with the danger surrounding the actor still unresolved. The Stapleton Ranch is an important part of the story and plays a vital role in determining Jack and Hannah’s fate. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Stapleton Ranch is a Fictional Ranch That Serves as a Stage For Familial Drama and Uncertainty

Located in a small town in Montana, the Stapleton Ranch is a fictional ranch owned by Jack’s large family. Covered in snow, the beautiful ranch is a simple and soulful place where family bonds go through several ups and downs. The Stapleton Ranch feels like a real place because of the people it houses, the horses in the stable, and the region it is located in. It has a lived-in feel and adds to the story’s authenticity, making it a truly rural American experience. Since most parts of the movie unfold at the ranch, it symbolically becomes a stage for unresolved questions to be debated and relationships to be tested.

The story feels more intense within the ranch’s boundaries, as characters are forced to face each other. Crucially, the ranch is deeply connected to Jack’s identity and is associated with core memories that have shaped who he is. A tragic event from the past that occurred at the Stapleton Ranch continues to haunt Jack, making it difficult for him to truly be emotionally vulnerable and frank. ‘Guarding Stars’ doesn’t portray the ranch as a clichéd representation of rural American life, but as a place where characters feel a sense of belonging.

In an interview with Swoon, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the film’s director, said, “So part of expanding the world of the Stapleton Ranch was about creating a romantic comedy that could bring generations together.” The director explained that it was important for the ranch to feel like a place where multiple generations could live together as one unit. As an outsider who has mainly lived in the city and is not accustomed to familial love, Hannah not only develops feelings for Jack but also grows attached to the family and the ranch in equal measure. The Stapleton Ranch also visually represents the story’s Christmas theme and positivity. Thus, with its vast expanse, snowy grounds, and spectacular horses, it serves as an ideal place to celebrate Christmas and budding love.

Read More: Where Was Guarding Stars Filmed?