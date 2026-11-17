With Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum at the helm of the adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel titled ‘The Bodyguard,’ Netflix’s ‘Guarding Stars’ is a Christmas romantic comedy movie that stars ‘Supernatural‘ fame actor Jared Padalecki as Jack Stapleton, a charming, successful action star whose fame comes with a price of its own — a stalker. To protect himself from his stalker, he hires a skilled, experienced bodyguard, Hanna Brooks (portrayed by Leighton Meester), and the two head to his family’s Montana ranch to spend the holidays in seclusion with his family.

As the actor’s family is concerned about his safety, Jack and Hanna try to add another layer of protection by posing as a couple for Christmas. However, as the two spend time together on the family ranch, their pretend relationship soon turns into a real romance as sparks begin to fly. Besides Padalecki and Meester, the film features Andie MacDowell, CM Punk, Noah LaLonde, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, and more. The romantic tale unfolds mostly on a Montana ranch in the countryside, offering a calm, scenic visual canvas that brings the narrative to life.

Guarding Stars Filming Locations

‘Guarding Stars’ was filmed primarily in Alberta, specifically in Metro Calgary. Minor portions were also reportedly shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. According to reports, the shooting was divided into two schedules, with the first part of the taping conducted in December 2025. The rest of the principal photography took place from February 2026 to the second week of March of the same year.

Metro Calgary, Alberta

A majority of ‘Guarding Stars’ was lensed in Metro Calgary, also known as Greater Calgary and the Calgary Metropolitan Region. In the city of Calgary, the production team set up camp on the popular Stephen Avenue and transformed the area into the bustling streets of New York City. Additionally, in December 2025, they also utilized the Faculty of Nursing Clinical Simulation Learning Centre of the University of Calgary at 2500 University Drive Northwest, as it doubled for an ER hospital set.

That same month, the cast and crew members of the Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directorial were also spotted taping pivotal sequences at the 40th annual Santa Claus Parade in the town of High River, located south of the city of Calgary. By shooting scenes at the real parade, the makers managed to incorporate authentic crowds and ambiance for Jack’s fictional hometown parade, elevating the movie’s visuals.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Several important scenes for ‘Guarding Stars’ were also shot in and around the city of Vancouver, which seemingly served as the setting to establish Hanna’s professional world before she is hired as Jack’s bodyguard and moves to a Montana ranch. During a conversation with Pop Culture Unplugged, child actor Zoe Kosovic, who portrays Clementine, was asked about a memorable moment on set with Jared, Leighton, or Andie. She opened up, “They all taught me it is good to be prepared and practice together and have fun too. We would rehearse things and try them different ways. They also showed me that even they sometimes forget lines but they were very good and would just go again and not get upset and I tried that if I made a mistake.”

She further added, “Also, there is a snowball fight scene and Jared let us actually hit him so my set brother and I and Leighton tried super hard to get him and it was sooo fun. I got so hot from running around, I took all my snow clothes off.” Zoe also loved to play zinger balls with Noah and Siobhan and Go Fish with Leighton. “There’s a scene where we are decorating for Christmas and that felt so real and fun to be decorating for Christmas so early. I even got to decorate Jared and Leighton haha,” she mentioned.

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