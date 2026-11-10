Where Was Netflix’s The Gospel of Christmas Filmed?

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Netflix’s ‘The Gospel of Christmas’ is a musical drama movie that follows a struggling New York pastor named Isaac, who travels to the Big Apple with his wife Rebecca and other family members to rebuild and save his neglected, inherited family church in a rough neighborhood. With a deadline to make the church successful before Christmas, Isaac must also deal with demons of his own, temptation, and an evil rival who will stop at nothing to sabotage his church.

Struggling with doubt, the pastor must rediscover his faith to ward off potential adversaries, restore the church to its former glory with the help of a Christmas miracle, and keep his family protected from any harm. Featuring compelling on-screen performances from Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs, Ricco Ross, Chanté Moore, John Gray, and Yolanda Adams, the holiday film is set mostly in New York City, with the family church in a troubled neighborhood setting the visual tone for the narrative.

The Gospel of Christmas Filming Locations

‘The Gospel of Christmas’ was shot in Georgia, particularly across the sprawling city of Atlanta. From what we can tell, principal photography for the Tyler Perry-directed film got underway in November 2025 and continued for several weeks before seemingly wrapping up in December of the same year. One of the cast members, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, expressed her gratitude on social media, with the film premiere approaching. She stated, “What an Honor to work with the Great @tylerperry and to be on site with so many gospel legends. @therealtank it was a pleasure to stand beside you and do this thing called acting.”

Atlanta, Georgia

As for most of the films helmed by Tyler Perry, ‘The Gospel of Christmas’ was also lensed entirely in and around Atlanta, the capital of Georgia. Thanks to the city’s vast and versatile landscape, it has the ability to imitate numerous cities across the nation. Thus, the makers set up camp on specific streets and neighborhoods, strategically transforming them into film sets to depict the scenes set in New York City. It seems that several pivotal sequences were taped in Tyler Perry Studios, which was formerly the Fort McPherson complex, at One Tyler Perry Studio Way in Atlanta.

Making the most of the 330-acre film studio’s spaces and amenities, the production team was able to bring the streets of the Big Apple to life in the backlots and sound stages of Tyler Perry Studios. It is likely that the indoor scenes involving the struggling church were shot on a set built on a sound stage or inside a ready-made church/chapel set in the film studio. It is home to 12 purpose-built sound stages of different sizes, multiple backlot sets, a historic district, and over 220 acres of groomed greenspace, where filmmakers can create all kinds of sets.

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