The Gospel of Christmas: Is Bethel Joy Baptist Church a Real Place?

In ‘The Gospel of Christmas,’ a failed musician is handed the responsibility of reviving an old, abandoned church at the heart of a skeptical neighborhood in a big city. Pastor Isaac Jefferson inherits the Bethel Joy Baptist Church in New York after the tragic passing of his Reverend father. However, the prodigal son is running low on an all-encompassing faith of his own. Therefore, his devotion to the Lord is tested in the city when his paths cross with people, some from his past and some brand new, who each come bearing a unique kind of temptation of their own. Even so, Isaac also has forces of good working in his favor, such as Rebecca, his god-fearing wife, who is filled with hope for a better future. Moreover, the church itself houses a band of angels who, along with Deacon Daniel, are devoted to bringing the lost pastor back into the House of God.

The Bethel Joy Baptist Church is an Invention of the Film

Given the fictitious roots of ‘The Gospel of Christmas,’ the film retains numerous elements of a similarly fabricated nature that are confined to its worldbuilding. The Bethel Joy Baptist Church is one such element. In real life, there is no direct counterpart that retains an identical visual or historical identity to the on-screen church. In fact, the location itself is an invention that serves the film’s production. The establishment is actually a permanent architectural set located on the Tyler Perry Studios backlot in southwest Atlanta, Georgia. The set is designed as part of the New York City streetscape for the production. Even so, despite the lack of a tangible basis in reality, the Bethel Joy Baptist Church highlights a contemporary reality of worship houses in the country.

Even though Christianity remains the dominant religion in America, in recent years many churches have struggled to remain open. This isn’t necessarily a result of declining faith within the population. In fact, studies show that for the first time in 25 years of tracking, the median in-person worship attendance has increased. Furthermore, 58% of congregational leaders claim that their congregations have increased in strength since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, these promising statistics are a far cry from the mainstream popularity of religion in the mid-20th century. According to projections by experts, an estimated 100,000 churches are expected to be shut down or repurposed in the coming decade.

As such, even though the Bethel Joy Baptist Church remains a work of fiction, it shares a sense of kindredness with the uncertainty that looms over many churches in real life. Alternatively, in the film, The House of God serves as a pivotal physical and constant tether to the Jefferson family’s faith and their individual relationships with God. Characters like Isaac, Rebecca, Damien, and eventually many more people from their neighborhood develop a unique relationship with the church that is shaped by their personal relationship with God and Christianity at large. This allows the establishment to retain a sense of realism that may resonate with many viewers. Ultimately, though fictitious, the on-screen house of worship presents a realistic depiction of a church.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s The Gospel of Christmas Filmed?