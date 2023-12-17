20 Best Christian Movies on Netflix (August 2026)

For filmmakers, religion, faith, and spirituality have forever been the cash cows. However, two kinds of movies delve into spirituality and religion – those that are quite direct in talking about the good things about religion and those that are subtle in their appreciation or criticism. Netflix has some great Christian films currently in their streaming catalog. Most of these films are uplifting and have great storylines. In this article, you will find movies for the whole family with important and powerful messages — from the recreation of biblical moments to movies about overcoming fears and helping those around you. With all that said, here’s the list of really good Christian movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

17. Rock My Heart (2017)

From director Hanno Olderdissen comes this powerful German film about the relationship of a 17-year-old girl Jana, with a congenital heart condition, and the wild stallion Rock My Heart. The two meet on a farm owned by a guy named Paul who is looking for a way to repay his debts to the bank for which he needs a horse that can be trained to run. When he finds that Rock My Heart is calm with Jana, he recruits her to be his jockey who shall help him win the race. As he trains Jana on how to ride, we get to see her come out of her shell while Rock My Heart too shows signs of composure with her on his back. How the lady and the horse help each other cope with themselves and whether they are able to win the race is what we find out in this film. You can watch it here.

16. A Week Away (2021)

A Roman White directorial, this film tells the story of a guy named Will (Kevin Quinn) who faces time in a youth detention center after stealing a cop car. But a foster mom Kristin arrives as Will’s saving grace and he gets to decide between the detention center and a summer camp. While he ends up saying yes to summer camp, thanks to George who is Kristin’s son, he finds out that it is a church camp. At the camp, Will meets a girl named Avery and we see how both start to like each other. The film thus makes it clear how Will, even with a little faith in his heart, comes across people who care for him even though he never expected it. To find out whether he accepts this grace, you can stream the film here.

15. The Wait (2021)

A faith-based Nigerian drama directed by Yemi Morafa and Fiyin Gambo, ‘The Wait’ is based on the book ‘God’s Waiting Room’ by Yewande Zaccheaus. Rather than centering on a character or characters, the film centers on faith and shows the role it plays in the lives of people as they struggle with relationships, dreams, ambitions, and other life issues that make us human and vulnerable. With intimate themes explored from different perspectives, ‘The Wait’ is a nice watch. You can stream it here.

14. A Fall from Grace (2020)

‘A Fall from Grace’ is directed by Tyler Perry, this thriller revolves around a woman named Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) who is pushed to the brink of her sanity after her husband marries his new mistress, and her new lover turns out to be cruel, lying and involved in infidelity. She ends up in prison after being convicted of killing this new guy and is provided with a lawyer named Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb). What follows is how Jasmine, through her belief and grace, slowly and steadily pulls Grace out of her depressed state and out of prison. But the question is did Grace really kill Shannon? To find out, you can stream the film here.

13. Come Sunday (2018)

Featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor in a leading role as pastor Carlton Pearson, which incidentally is based on a real-life story, ‘Come Sunday’ begins on a flight that’s going to Tulsa where the pastor is about to give a sermon on Higher Dimensions. He is seemingly dismayed about places of worship being used as places to run businesses and holiday destinations. While he enjoys a favorable position in society, he is perturbed by the suicide of one of his relatives whom he could’ve saved had he used his influence. While watching events like starvation in Africa et al, Pearson questions God on how can he allow such suffering and also insists that Hell isn’t a real thing, which later spells troubles for him. Ejiofor was praised for his outstanding performance in the film. You may stream the film here.

12. El Camino Christmas (2017)

The story of this 2017 black comedy film takes place in the fictional town of El Camino where a young man called Eric Roth has come in to look for his father. But his search hardly goes as planned when the townsfolk take him as a drug dealer and lock him up inside a store. But the thing is that he is not there by himself. Five other people have also been locked up alongside Eric, and over time, a shootout occurs which might not leave everyone standing on his feet by the end. The performances in this film are rather impressive. You can see it here.

11. Father Stu (2022)

Directed by Rosalind Ross and starring Mark Wahlberg, the film is based on the life of Stuart Long (1963- 2014) who is a footballer-turned-boxer-turned-priest. In the film, we see how Long’s (Wahlberg) realization of becoming a priest dawned on him following his aim to woo a Sunday School teacher named Carmen (Teresa Ruiz); which is the reason why he started going to the church in the first place after an injury brought his boxing career to an abrupt end. This film proves that God does work in mysterious ways. You can check out the film here.

10. A Christmas Prince (2017)

‘A Christmas Prince’ is the story of a journalist called Amber who has been asked by the magazine she works for to go get the interview of the prince of Aldovia who will be crowned king after the unfortunate death of his father. Amber plans to make this an undercover mission by going in as a tutor of a child of the royal family but ends up getting entangled in the stately affairs of Aldovia soon enough. Christmas comes knocking at Amber’s door when she falls in love with a member of the royal family. But the question is, how long can she uphold her secret identity? There is a feel-good factor in this family that will make viewers fall in love with the characters and their lives. Writer Karen Schaler has managed to infuse her screenplay with a life that makes it stand out from regular Christmas movies. You can watch the movie here.

9. Holy Expectations (2019)

As Christian as a film can be, this is a Columbian Christian comedy-drama directed by Fernando Ayllón. It centers on a young woman named Gabriela who doesn’t have long to live. However, rather than brooding over it, she makes use of the power of her faith and puts into use her imagination to not only cope with her reality but boost those of the people around her. ‘Holy Expectations’ is about the power of faith, something that we need more for ourselves than for someone else. You can watch the film here.

8. The Man of God (2022)

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, this is a Nigerian movie based on the Prodigal Son story. It centers on Samuel Obalolu (Akah Nnani) who is finally able to leave his extremely strict religious home and forms his own band to get away from Christianity as far as possible. However, the farther he gets, the more complex his life gets and even after he becomes a preacher, he lands in jail. But after release when he heads back to his father’s church and sees him, who is the reason why Samuel left home in the first place, his father accepts him with spread-out arms. This movie is about the test of faith and it shows how even when you think that you don’t have faith in yourself, it is still there buried deep within, waiting to be ushered out. To find out how, you can stream the film here.

7. Nothing to Lose (2018)

A one-of-its-kind self-financed biographical film, ‘Nothing to Lose’ is the narrative of the lead character bishop Edir Macedo, the founder of Universal Church of the Kingdom of God – a controversial evangelical church that has its presence around the world. Revolving around the life and times of a man who came across umpteen difficulties in his life, yet succeeded in his righteous path of faith, spirituality, and compassion, ‘Nothing to Lose’ is essentially a rags-to-riches story that will fill you with religious fervor and make you root for the lead character. Although the movie was widely publicized and promoted, it failed to garner enough box office revenues. You can stream it here.

6. Christmas Inheritance (2017)

This 2017 Netflix original film is a Christmas comedy-drama directed by Ernie Barbarash. The central character of ‘Christmas Inheritance’ is a woman called Ellen Langford whose father is a partial owner of a massive gift business and is about to hand over his share of the company to her. However, before Ellen can inherit the business, she has been given a task by her father to go back to a town called Snow Falls and give his business partner a gift. Along her way, Ellen has to work as a housekeeper at an inn as she has fallen short of cash. Her experiences while on her way to Snow Falls and the characters she meets along the way make Ellen realize that the most important Christmas gift ever is the love that one has for fellow human beings. This film works because it provides its audiences will all the tropes that one would need in a Christmas film. The writing, direction, and performances are otherwise pretty mediocre. You can watch the film here.

5. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Directed by Clay Kaytis, this 2018 Netflix film stars Kurt Russell in the leading role of Santa Claus. When the sibling duo of Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) plan on filming Santa on Christmas Eve, they cannot imagine the surprise they are in for! They manage to locate Santa’s sleigh and board it secretly. The magical vehicle fails to carry all the weight and crashes, causing a massive problem for Father Christmas himself. Now, the two kids have to team up with Santa and save the day. The film is exactly what is expected of a Christmas movie, with Kurt Russell playing Santa Claus being an added attraction. You can stream it here.

4. Notes for My Son (2020)

It’s all about grace and love in this Carlos Sorín directorial that tells the story of a woman/mother María ‘Marie’ Vázquez who is suffering from a terminal disease. Even amidst the pain of having to leave her toddler son Tomy so soon, she decides to leave him a notebook that shall pass all her love to him even in her absence. Showcasing a love that is considered the purest, ‘Notes for My Son´ is a testament to love being transcendent. You can watch the movie here.

3. The Dreamseller (2016)

This beautiful Brazilian film shows how two people from very different walks of life meet in a high-pressure situation and we, the viewers, get a lesson on life and how looking at it from a different angle can make a lot of difference. When psychologist Júlio César Lambert tries to kill himself by jumping from the 21st-floor window of a skyscraper, he is persuaded into not doing so by a beggar who calls himself a “dreamseller.” As the plot moves forward, we see how the dreamseller’s ideals help not just Júlio but other people too. But this world has bad people too who cannot bear people doing good to others. Such people plan to kill the dreamseller. Will they be successful? Or will Júlio save him? To find out and see a whole new meaning of life unfold, you can stream the film here.

2. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Based on the memoir of Malawian inventor/author William Kamkwamba, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ has been directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor. It tells the story of how young William Kamkwamba (Maxwell Simba), talented in fixing electronic gadgets, builds a windmill to power the water pump (broken) and bring water to his drought-struck village. However, this endeavor doesn’t take place as he finds himself going against his father (Ejiofor) who denies letting him take the parts of their family bicycle that is their only asset. How William manages to pull off this mammoth task is what the film showcases in a compelling and emotionally powerful manner. A story of faith and belief that pulls people through the toughest times, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ is a must-watch. You can do so right here.

1. The Two Popes (2019)

Starring two legendary actors, namely Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, this biographical drama, directed by Fernando Meirelles, explores the unusual relationship between two popes. One is Cardinal Bergoglio (Pryce) and the other is Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins). Set in the aftermath of the death of Pope John Paul II and the Vatican leaks scandal, it shows how two opposite-minded men collide under God’s home while Pope Benedict tries to convince Cardinal Bergoglio to not resign due to the leaks. While it may seem that Pope Benedict is trying to reinstate Cardinal Bergoglio’s faith in the church, the truth is that Benedict himself wants to resign and thus is trying to persuade Benedict not to as both are in the run for the new pope. A beautiful film that needs to be watched in peace, ‘The Two Popes’ addresses the different sides of faith and how each side contributes to the whole. You can stream it here.

