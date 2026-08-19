20 Best Christian Movies on Netflix (August 2026)

For filmmakers, religion, faith, and spirituality have forever been the cash cows. However, two kinds of movies delve into spirituality and religion – those that are quite direct in talking about the good things about religion and those that are subtle in their appreciation or criticism. Netflix has some great Christian films in its streaming catalog. Most of these films are uplifting and have great storylines. In this article, you will find movies for the whole family with important and powerful messages — from the recreation of biblical moments to movies about overcoming fears and helping those around you. With all that said, here’s the list of really good Christian movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

20. Notes for My Son (2020)

It’s all about grace and love in this Carlos Sorín directorial that tells the story of a woman/mother, María ‘Marie’ Vázquez, suffering from a terminal disease. Even amidst the pain of having to leave her toddler son Tomy so soon, she decides to leave him a notebook that shall pass all her love to him even in her absence. Showcasing a love that is considered the purest, ‘Notes for My Son´ is a testament to love being transcendent. You can watch the movie here.

19. The Man of God (2022)

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, this is a Nigerian movie based on the story of the Prodigal Son. It centers on Samuel Obalolu (Akah Nnani), who is finally able to leave his extremely strict religious home and form his own band to get away from Christianity as far as possible. However, the farther he gets, the more complex his life gets, and even after he becomes a preacher, he lands in jail. But after release, when he heads back to his father’s church and sees him, who is the reason why Samuel left home in the first place, his father accepts him with spread-out arms. This movie is about the test of faith, and it shows how even when you think that you don’t have faith in yourself, it is still there, buried deep within, waiting to be ushered out. To find out, you can stream the film here.

18. Mary (2024)

Directed by D. J. Caruso, ‘Mary’ traces the life of Mary, from her birth to the birth of her son, Jesus Christ. From Gabriel’s meeting with Joachim to Herod the Great’s tyrannical decisions, including the order to kill the about-to-be-born King of the Jews and the Massacre of the Innocents, ‘Mary’ is a modern take on the biblical tale and a compelling one at that, underscored by the performances of Noa Cohen as Mary and Anthony Hopkins as Herod. You can watch the movie here.

17. Good Sam (2019)

In ‘Good Sam,’ directed by Kate Melville, the mundane rhythms of journalist Kate Bradley’s life get a jolt when a mysterious Good Samaritan emerges, leaving envelopes of cash on doorsteps across the city. Tiya Sircar’s portrayal of Kate captures the skepticism and curiosity that arise as she unravels the enigma. Beyond the comedic charm, the film subtly nudges the audience to ponder the contagious nature of goodwill and its ability to unravel the complexities of urban life. With a blend of mystery, humor, and a dash of romance, ‘Good Sam’ invites viewers to question the impact of kindness in a world often dominated by skepticism. Feel free to watch it here.

16. Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (2019)

‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ is a biographical drama directed by Conor Allyn. The film recounts the inspiring true story of Amberley Snyder (Spencer Locke), a nationally ranked rodeo barrel racer who overcomes a devastating car accident that leaves her paralyzed from the waist down. Fueled by determination and a deep connection with her horse, Amberley defies the odds and returns to competitive rodeo. The movie unfolds as a testament to the human spirit, portraying Snyder’s resilience, courage, and the unwavering support of her family. ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ delivers a powerful narrative of triumph over adversity in the world of rodeo sports. Feel free to stream the movie here.

15. Penguin Bloom (2021)

In ‘Penguin Bloom,’ directed by Glendyn Ivin, the plot centers on Samantha Bloom (Naomi Watts), a woman whose life takes a transformative turn after a paralyzing accident. The heart of the story lies in the unexpected bond she forms with an injured magpie named Penguin, adopted by her family. As Samantha grapples with her physical and emotional challenges, Penguin becomes a source of inspiration and healing. The film beautifully captures the symbiotic relationship between humans and birds, emphasizing the therapeutic impact of compassion and connection. ‘Penguin Bloom’ is a poignant tale of resilience, recovery, and the unanticipated sources of solace in life. You can watch the movie here.

14. Blue Miracle (2021)

‘Blue Miracle’ is a heartwarming family film directed by Julio Quintana. Inspired by true events, it follows the journey of Casa Hogar, an orphanage in Mexico struggling with financial woes. To save it, the orphanage director (Jimmy Gonzales) forms an unlikely alliance with a seasoned boat captain (Dennis Quaid) to enter a high-stakes fishing tournament. Filled with themes of hope, resilience, and the bond of community, ‘Blue Miracle’ delivers an uplifting tale that resonates with audiences of all ages. Feel free to stream the movie here.

13. A Week Away (2021)

A Roman White directorial, this film tells the story of a guy named Will (Kevin Quinn) who faces time in a youth detention center after stealing a cop car. But a foster mom, Kristin, arrives as Will’s saving grace, and he gets to decide between the detention center and a summer camp. While he ends up saying yes to summer camp, thanks to George, who is Kristin’s son, he finds out that it is a church camp. At the camp, Will meets a girl named Avery, and we see how both start to like each other. The film thus makes it clear how Will, even with a little faith in his heart, comes across people who care for him even though he never expected it. To find out whether he accepts this grace, you can stream the film here.

12. A Fall from Grace (2020)

‘A Fall from Grace’ is directed by Tyler Perry; this thriller revolves around a woman named Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) who is pushed to the brink of her sanity after her husband marries his new mistress, and her new lover turns out to be cruel, lying, and involved in infidelity. She ends up in prison after being convicted of killing this new guy and is provided with a lawyer named Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb). What follows is how Jasmine, through her belief and grace, slowly and steadily pulls Grace out of her depressed state and out of prison. But the question is, did Grace really kill Shannon? To find out, you can stream the film here.

11. Come Sunday (2018)

Featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor in a leading role as pastor Carlton Pearson, which incidentally is based on a real-life story, ‘Come Sunday’ begins on a flight that’s going to Tulsa, where the pastor is about to give a sermon on Higher Dimensions. He is seemingly dismayed about places of worship being used as places to run businesses and holiday destinations. While he enjoys a favorable position in society, he is perturbed by the suicide of one of his relatives, whom he could have saved had he used his influence. While watching events like starvation in Africa, et al., Pearson questions God on how he can allow such suffering and also insists that Hell isn’t a real thing, which later spells trouble for him. Ejiofor was praised for his outstanding performance in the film. You may stream the film here.

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10. El Camino Christmas (2017)

The story of this 2017 black comedy film takes place in the fictional town of El Camino, where a young man called Eric Roth has come in to look for his father. But his search hardly goes as planned when the townsfolk take him as a drug dealer and lock him up inside a store. But the thing is that he is not there by himself. Five other people have also been locked up alongside Eric, and over time, a shootout occurs, which might not leave everyone standing on their feet by the end. The performances in this film are rather impressive. You can see it here.

9. A Christmas Prince (2017)

‘A Christmas Prince’ is the story of a journalist called Amber who has been asked by the magazine she works for to go get the interview of the prince of Aldovia who will be crowned king after the unfortunate death of his father. Amber plans to make this an undercover mission by going in as a tutor of a child of the royal family but ends up getting entangled in the stately affairs of Aldovia soon enough. Christmas comes knocking at Amber’s door when she falls in love with a member of the royal family. But the question is, how long can she uphold her secret identity? There is a feel-good factor in this family that will make viewers fall in love with the characters and their lives. Writer Karen Schaler has managed to infuse her screenplay with a life that makes it stand out from regular Christmas movies. You can watch the movie here.

8. Christmas Inheritance (2017)

This 2017 Netflix original film is a Christmas comedy-drama directed by Ernie Barbarash. The central character of ‘Christmas Inheritance’ is Ellen Langford, whose father is a partial owner of a massive gift business and is about to hand over his share of the company to her. However, before Ellen can inherit the business, her father gives her the task of going back to a town called Snow Falls and giving his business partner a gift. Along her way, Ellen has to work as a housekeeper at an inn as she has fallen short of cash. Her experiences while on her way to Snow Falls and the characters she meets along the way make Ellen realize that the most important Christmas gift ever is the love that one has for fellow human beings. This film works because it provides its audience with all the tropes that one would need in a Christmas film. The writing, direction, and performances are otherwise pretty mediocre. You can watch the film here.

7. Ruth & Boaz (2025)

Based loosely on the Christian story of Ruth and Boaz, ‘Ruth & Boaz’ showcases the romance between Ruth, a hip-hop artist from Atlanta, and Boaz, a vineyard owner. When Ruth arrives in Tennessee to get over a tragedy, she starts caring for an elderly woman. This is when she meets Boaz. A spark is clearly visible, and while Ruth wants to be with Boaz, she not only has an emotional baggage she doubts Boaz is willing to carry, but also obligations to her former studio. Can Boaz wait for her? Can Ruth acknowledge the truth, which is the only way to move forward? Starring Serayah and Tyler Lepley, ‘Ruth & Boaz’ is directed by Alanna Brown and produced by Tyler Perry. You can watch it here.

6. That Christmas (2024)

Based on the trilogy of children’s books by award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis, ‘That Christmas’ tells a beautifully animated tale set in a township. With Christmas knocking on its door, the town is hit with a snowstorm and the kids are left on their own, their parents being stuck somewhere else. Meanwhile, we also have Santa, who ends up in the town with his reindeer and sleigh due to the storm. A simple and sweet story about family and friendship, ‘That Christmas’ hits the Holiday spot with its charming animation. Directed by Simon Otto, the seasoned animator behind the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movies and ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Season 2, the film’s voice-cast includes Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Bill Nighy. You can watch it here.

5. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Based on the memoir of Malawian inventor/author William Kamkwamba, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ has been directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor. It tells the story of how young William Kamkwamba (Maxwell Simba), talented in fixing electronic gadgets, builds a windmill to power the water pump (broken) and bring water to his drought-struck village. However, this endeavor doesn’t take place as he finds himself going against his father (Ejiofor), who denies him permission to take the parts of their family bicycle, which is their only asset. How William manages to pull off this mammoth task is what the film showcases in a compelling and emotionally powerful manner. A story of faith and belief that pulls people through the toughest times, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ is a must-watch. You can do so right here.

4. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Directed by Clay Kaytis, this 2018 Netflix film stars Kurt Russell in the leading role of Santa Claus. When the sibling duo of Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) plan on filming Santa on Christmas Eve, they cannot imagine the surprise they are in for! They manage to locate Santa’s sleigh and board it secretly. The magical vehicle fails to carry all the weight and crashes, causing a massive problem for Father Christmas himself. Now, the two kids have to team up with Santa and save the day. The film is exactly what is expected of a Christmas movie, with Kurt Russell playing Santa Claus being an added attraction. You can stream it here.

3. David (2025)

Directed by Brent Dawes and Phil Cunningham, the animated movie ‘David’ centers on the Biblical character of the same name, as mentioned in the Book of Samuel in the Old Testament. The movie follows David, a young shepherd, who is prophesied to be the future King of Israel by a prophet. The current king, Saul, isn’t happy about it and tries to get rid of him. However, when the Israelites are attacked by the Philistine army, David is the one to lead the Israelites to victory. Unsettled, Saul tries to kill David, who yet declares his loyalty to the king. How David’s faith in God and love for his people eventually make him King is what we learn in the movie. With gripping visuals and a simple yet interesting presentation of a Biblical story, ‘David’ is a fun watch. It can be streamed here.

2. The Two Popes (2019)

Starring two legendary actors, Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, this biographical drama, directed by Fernando Meirelles, explores the unusual relationship between two popes. One is Cardinal Bergoglio (Pryce), and the other is Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins). Set in the aftermath of the death of Pope John Paul II and the Vatican leaks scandal, it shows how two opposite-minded men collide under God’s home while Pope Benedict tries to convince Cardinal Bergoglio not to resign due to the leaks. While it may seem that Pope Benedict is trying to reinstate Cardinal Bergoglio’s faith in the church, the truth is that Benedict himself wants to resign and thus is trying to persuade Benedict not to, as both are in the run for the new pope. A beautiful film that must be watched in peace, ‘The Two Popes’ addresses the different sides of faith and how each contributes to the whole. You can stream it here.

1. First Reformed (2017)

In Paul Schrader’s ‘First Reformed,’ Ethan Hawke’s character Reverend Ernst Toller has his faith tested by his own past, climate change, and health issues. From his son’s death in Iraq to an environmental activist’s desperate intentions to his faith crisis, Toller’s emotional journey over a course of time is showcased in a moving manner, underscored by Hawke’s brilliant performance. Set against continuous reminders of Christian faith, ‘First Reformed’ is a must-watch for the way it addresses Christianity. The critically-acclaimed movie can be streamed here.

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