Guillermo Daniel Luque: Where is the Killer Now?

Netflix’s ‘Breaking the Silence: The Maria Soledad Case’ is an Argentinian true-crime documentary film helmed by Lorena Muñoz, focusing on the horrific murder of the titular teenager in Catamarca. While the investigators searched for answers, the public began silent marches across Argentina in hopes of getting justice for the 17-year-old victim. The documentary also focuses on the conviction and sentencing of one of the killers — Guillermo Daniel Luque.

Guillermo Daniel Luque Was Granted an Early Release From His Sentence

Born into an influential family that had ties with the people in power in Catamarca, Guillermo Daniel Luque was the son of Angel Luque and “Beba” Pretti De Luque. Given the fact that his father was friends with the President of Argentina at the time, he led a rather trouble-free life from his early days until he had a serious run-in with the law after committing a gruesome crime involving a 17-year-old teenager named María Soledad Morales, who went missing on September 7, 1990, after a school party in the capital of Catamarca. Three days after she disappeared, her disfigured and half-clothed body was discovered by a group of highway workers next to Route 38 around 9:30 am on the morning of September 10.

Upon examining the body, the authorities learned that there was a high dosage of cocaine in her body as she was drugged, raped multiple times, and then brutally killed. The investigation exposed a network of corrupted individuals with strong political connections, which helped them to cover up the crime. As more witnesses came forward, the detectives connected Guillermo Luque to the murder as his vehicle matched the description of the vehicle in which the victim was taken in, according to a witness. Alongside him, Luis Tala was also linked to the crime. In 1997, the trial of Guillermo Daniel Luque commenced. The prosecutors claimed that after María Soledad’s secret boyfriend, Luis Tula, handed her over to the defendant, he drugged and raped her before killing her, potentially along with several of his friends.

Once he was found guilty of those crimes against the young woman, Guillermo was sentenced to 21 years in prison on February 28, 1998. Moreover, a couple of his friends — Hugo El Hueso Ibáñez and Luis El Loco Méndez — were also taken into custody to investigate their potential involvement in the murder. However, after serving only 14 of his 21 years of prison sentence, Guillermo Luque was granted conditional release by the court from Catamarca prison for “good behavior” in April 2010. At the time, he used to leave the prison facility daily to work in a law firm, only to return to his cell by the end of the day. During these trips, he displayed good behavior and avoided getting into any trouble, resulting in his early release from prison.

Guillermo Daniel Luque is Embracing Life’s Adventures With His Longtime Partner

After his release from prison in April 2010, Guillermo Daniel Luque returned to live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca. As he gradually got used to his freedom, he began indulging in his hobbies, including traveling and spending time at the beach. A few years down the line, he met Paola Filippin. After sparks flew between them, they began dating and have been in a relationship at least since early 2016. As both of them love to travel, their hunger for new adventures has taken them to several new places, such as Rio de Janeiro, where they even saw Christ the Redeemer from up close.

Moreover, Guillermo also has a son, whose identity is kept private. From what we can tell, Guillermo and Paola are deeply in love to this day and reside in the heart of Catamarca, where the former is reportedly self-employed. Since he has inherited the properties that his family possessed, he supports himself and his family with the income that he gets from them. As for the professional aspect of Guillermo’s life, it remains a mystery.

