Luis Raul “El Flaco” Tula: Where is the Former Convict Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Breaking the Silence: The Maria Soledad Case,’ the primary focus is on the murder of Maria Soledad in 1990. Her death caused huge unrest among the local people and the rest of the Argentinians as they took to the streets and performed silent marches in the quest to bring the perpetrators to justice. The investigation of the femicide resulted in the arrest of two out of several suspects, one of them being Luis Raul Tula “El Flaco.” As he was brought to justice for his involvement in the case, questions about his current whereabouts are bound to be raised.

An Accomplice in the Rape Case of Maria Soledad, Luis Raul Tula Was Released Early on Parole

Luis Raul Tula had a complicated childhood as he was reportedly orphaned by his father when he was seven years old, while his mother got romantically involved with another man. However, he had the love and support of his ten siblings while growing up through difficult times. In order to start afresh, her mother moved to Santa Rosa, and so did Luis with her. Although his father was not present in his life, his stepfather taught him a lot about life and the chores of the house.

While he was in his late 20s, he got into a secret romantic relationship with a school-going teen named Maria Soledad Morales. When she disappeared on September 7, 1990, in Catamarca, only to be found sexually assaulted and murdered three days later on September 10, Luis was under suspicion from the get-go. After testimonies from various witnesses and incriminating evidence against him, it was proved that he had handed her over to Guillermo Daniel Luque (the other killer in the case), who raped and killed her with the help of his friends.

Thus, in light of all this, he was arrested and charged for being involved in the murder of the young teen. Eight years after the murder, in September 1998, Luis Tala was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in the rape of 17-year-old Maria Soledad Morales. During his time in prison, he studied law and earned a law degree. Like Guillermo, Luis was also released early from prison on parole after serving only four and a half years out of the nine years.

Luis Raul Tula is a Father of Two Still Seemingly Residing in Catamarca

From what we can tell, after being released from prison, Luis tied the knot with a woman whose identity remains anonymous and became a father to two children during the course of their marriage. Thanks to his law degree, he began working in the courts as a criminal lawyer. On the weekends, he also started visiting his parents’ house in Santa Rosa to tend to her mother’s plants. When the marriage deteriorated after nearly a decade, Luis got divorced, and his ex-wife got custody of their children. He also reportedly has a law firm situated on Rivadavia Street. After spending several years without any major run-ins with the law, in June 2019, he was accused of gender violence by his former wife.

According to her, he threatened her and her eldest son with a knife when the latter tried to get his two brothers from Luis. As per her claims, although there had been a restraining order against him since April 2019, he never complied with it. She alleged that he was violent with her from the very first week that she shared a roof with him, even when she was pregnant. Even when her son Maxi, from a previous relationship, moved into their house, Luis did not stop physically assaulting her, threatening to get her son in trouble or get him killed. It seems that he still resides in the downtown area of Catamarca, still denying his relationship with Guillermo Luque and any involvement in the murder of Maria Soledad Morales.

Read More: Guillermo Daniel Luque: Where is the Killer Now?