Are Gypsy Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Still Together?

Everyone deserves a chance at happiness, and the relationship between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Anderson, embodies this hopeful sentiment. Gypsy’s life has been marked by extreme challenges, having been a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy orchestrated by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Faced with a seemingly inescapable situation, Gypsy resorted to plotting her mother’s murder, enlisting her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to carry out the act. Her story, including these events, is explored in the documentary ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,’ revealing a glimmer of optimism in the form of Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy and Ryan Started Talking While She was in Prison

During Gypsy’s 10-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, she received a letter from a man named Ryan Anderson. Ryan had learned about writing to people in prison through his friend who had written to Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ fame. Ryan had watched Gypsy’s story through HBO’s 2017 documentary ‘’Mommy Dead and Dearest’ and decided to refresh his memory by watching ‘The Act.’ Ryan expressed genuine curiosity to know more about Gypsy, and it was the honesty of his letter which stood out for Gypsy.

By May 2020, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson were engaged in constant email communication, even though Gypsy was previously engaged to another man named Ken. When her relationship with Ken ended due to the challenges brought about by the fame surrounding Gypsy, it was Ryan who became a pillar of support, helping her navigate the highs and lows of her life. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic added further restrictions to the prison system, but Ryan remained steadfast by Gypsy’s side, becoming a cherished support system whom she adored and loved.

By 2022, Gypsy initiated the process of seeking early parole, expressing hope for a prompt release from prison. She harbored anxiety about her upcoming hearing, and concurrently, her romantic involvement with Ryan. Ryan, a special education teacher at a middle school in Louisiana, frequently traveled to Missouri to visit Gypsy in prison. Residing with his mother, he played a role in raising his nephew. The two eventually decided to tie the knot, and on June 27, 2022, they obtained their marriage license.

Gypsy’s family, comprising her stepmother, father, and half-sister, were aware of her communication with a man named Ryan, but the news of her impending marriage to him came as a surprise to them. They approached this decision with apprehension, concerned about Gypsy’s ongoing recovery and having witnessed how the demands of Gypsy’s fame had previously strained her relationship with Ken. Ryan took the initiative to meet with them, reassuring them of his readiness to face the challenges ahead.

Ryan expressed his intention to secure a place of his own for both of them after Gypsy’s release from prison. In July 2022, they held a prison ceremony and decided to get married, feeling that the time was right for them. However, just three months into their relationship, a significant disagreement arose about Gypsy maintaining contact with her ex. An email from Gypsy, venting her frustration and hinting at the possibility of annulling the marriage, was leaked and garnered attention in the headlines.

Gypsy and Ryan are Still Happily Married

After the incident, Ryan came to realize the validity of the concerns raised by Gypsy’s family. However, he managed to reconnect with her, and together they surmounted this challenge, deciding that their path forward should be free from the interference of outsiders. Gypsy’s parole hearing worked in her favor, resulting in an early release on December 28, 2023. Both Ryan and Gypsy celebrated the New Year with Gypsy’s family in Missouri. They all watched the New Orleans Saints football game together, providing Gypsy with a sense of joy and fulfillment through wholesome family time after an extended period of upheaval in her life.

Gypsy and Ryan are navigating the challenges posed by social media trolls with resilience, proudly showcasing their relationship and marital bond. They have intentions to organize a grand and lavish reception for their wedding, believing that both of them deserve such a celebration considering the tumultuous life they have endured. Gypsy is committed to personal growth through therapy and is concurrently engaged in promoting her book, titled ‘Released,’ scheduled for release on January 9, 2024. The married couple is enthusiastic about the future that lies ahead, clearly immersed in their deep love for each other and relishing the joy and contentment of their newfound bliss.

