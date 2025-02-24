Habiybah Washington: Where is the Dwight York’s Cult Survivor Now?

The fifth episode of ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ delves into the harrowing ordeal of Habiybah Washington, a former member of the Nuwaubian Nation, a Black-led cult operating in the remote regions of Putnam County, Georgia. The episode delves into the group’s inner dynamics and the torment Habiybah underwent at the hands of the organization’s leader, Dwight Malachi York. From sexual abuse to psychological manipulation, Habiybah had to endure horrible treatment while entrenched within the inner circle of York, who abused his power and influence to gain a foothold in the minds of his followers. Over time, it corroded her sense of self and forced her into a corner to protect herself. However, the woman never lost hope for safety and survival as the cult’s tactics began wearing thin.

Habiybah Washington Experienced Sexual Abuse at the Hands of Dwight York

Habiybah Washington was born on August 10, 1975. She lived with her family in Brooklyn when she was brought into the community founded by Dwight York – Ansaaru Allah. Habiybah would become integrated into the organization by adult members and eventually brought to York. The recruitment process was often led by older women connected to the group, which afforded York a great deal of power and influence. However, Habiybah’s experience within the group took a dark turn when she turned 13. In 1988, she was sexually abused for the first time by York, who often groomed, seduced, and molested children within the organization. While the abuse was ongoing, Habiybah lived in a property on Bushwick Avenue, away from her family.

When she was 17 years old, Habiybah realized she was pregnant. She knew that the father was Dwight, who was much older than her at the time. Four to five months into her pregnancy, Habiybah was one of many followers who was moved from Brooklyn to Eatonton, Georgia. York shifted his operations from New York to Georgia allegedly in fear of charges from New York law enforcement. Habiybah eventually gave birth to her son, Enlil, in August 1993. Subsequently, she became increasingly integrated into York’s inner circle as time passed. Eventually, the cult leader changed his Ansaaru Allah teachings to a new form of doctrine. The name of the organization was also changed to the United Nuwaubian Nation of Moors. Under the new doctrine, York continued his operation without alerting the local authorities.

As Habiybah grew older, she allegedly took on the role of recruiting other young children, similar to how she was recruited and groomed. It was part of York’s mode of operation to gain a psychological hold on his followers. However, this trust began to sever when Habiybah understood the extent to which York was about to go to sate his lust and hunger for power. According to her interview in ‘How I Escaped My Cult,’ Habiybah was turned off from the entire affair when she allegedly heard that York was willing to molest their son sexually. She began rebelling against the organizational approach and was eventually let go. Later, she was an important figure in bringing York’s practices to the attention of the law. The cult leader was sentenced to 135 years in prison in 2004.

Habiybah Washington is Living Out Her Dreams as a Chef Today

Despite undergoing some traumatic incidents while being a part of the Nuwaubian Nation, Habiybah Washington allegedly felt sorrow and pity for Dwight York. In August 2004, she put out a video where she recanted her initial allegations against York. She tried to pare back her initial sentiments due to an alleged feeling of “guilt and sorrow for a man I was raised to believe in.” However, as time passed and several followers of York latched on to her reported rowing back of her initial position, Habiybah made it clear in no uncertain terms that she still holds York responsible for the terrible acts that were perpetrated by him. She placed the blame on York for sexually abusing her and other girls and boys while using his influential role within the community, doubling down on her original testimony.

After severing her ties with the Nuwaubian Nation, Habiybah was free to examine her passions and place in the world as a free woman. As per the docuseries, it was during a call with her mother that she found her next step. Her mom urged her to follow her love for cooking and see what might come from pursuing such a lofty goal. As such, Haybibah enrolled in a cooking school in Paris, France. She immensely enjoyed her time in the City of Love. She stated that it was the place she “should have been all (her) life.” Once she completed her education in the culinary arts, the woman returned to Brooklyn, New York, where her childhood roots are buried. Soon after her arrival, she found a job as a chef. She hopes that someday, she may be able to open her own hotel restaurant, preferably in Brooklyn.

It is evident that Habiybah still bears the mental scars of what happened to her as a child growing up in a bleak circumstance. However, she remains optimistic about her plight and faces the next phase of her life with a resilient mindset. Tragically, she lost her son, Enlil, to undisclosed circumstances. In August 2023, she shared a post on her social media platform celebrating what would have been her son’s 30th birthday, expressing how much she still loves him and wishes he was present today. She highlighted his fierceness and the love she still holds for him. Despite having suffered countless tragedies, Habiybah is a beacon of inspiration for many around the world. Her experiences as a cult survivor and a teen mother are likely a point of reference for those trapped in a similar plight.

