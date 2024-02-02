Hailey Druek: Serving the Hamptons Star Keeps Her Personal Life Private

‘Serving the Hamptons,’ is a docuseries that premiered in 2022 on Discovery+. The series follows the competent staff at Zach Erdem’s 75 Main, a high-end restaurant that has been catering to a celebrity clientele since its opening in 2010. It covers the personal and professional lives of the staff even as they handle drama, emotions, and all sorts of rules and regulations to ensure the guests keep coming back. Hailey Druek is one of the waitresses at 75 Main. She along with the other members of the staff all reside in the gorgeous Hamptons beach house and showcase their intriguing lives on camera.

Hailey Druek Was Born and Raised in and Around New York

Hailey Caroline Druek was born in Westhampton, New York, in December 1999 and raised there. Her family consists of her father, Jeff Druek, mother, Dianne Trodden Druek, and a sister. The siblings share a very close bond and often pose goofy snaps together. She completed her schooling at Westhampton Beach High School and then moved on to get a college degree from Suffolk County Community College, located in Selden, New York. Hailey continues to reside in Westhampton, New York. Having lived her life in the Hamptons, the 24-year-old was no stranger to the luxuries of the place before signing up to work with Zach’s crew as one of the waitresses at his high-end restaurant.

Hailey Druek Aspired to Become an Actress and Act in a Hollywood Movie

Hailey Druek has always dreamt of becoming an actress. To showcase her acting prowess and hope her dreams of starring in a Hollywood movie bear fruit, she also uploaded her version of ‘My Insidious 2’ audition on her YouTube account 11 years ago! Her fondness for films in general can also be seen through the snaps of film dialogues and film moments that she shares on all of her different social media accounts.

Is Hailey Druek Dating Someone?

Hailey Druek’s relationship status is relatively private. She has preferred to stay clear of sharing details about her dating life at present. Her social media activity also does not indicate a special someone, although Hailey does post fun snaps with her friends and family. She shares snaps of her show and is often seen engaging in wholesome and crazy moments with her co-stars, with whom she shares a very close and intimate bond. But Hailey’s romantic life and the details surrounding it remain flogged in an air of mystery.

However, Hailey has always been a vocal and active supporter of LGBTQ rights and has actively attended parades in New York with fellow ‘Serving the Hamptons,’ cast member Victoria Hilton. She also enjoys doodling in her pastime and shares glimpses of the same in her socials.

