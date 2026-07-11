Hailey Sisco: Where is Dana Chandler’s Daughter Now?

Although Michael “Mike” Sisco and Karen Harkness were planning to spend the rest of their lives together after 4 years of dating, their primary focus was always their overall blended family. After all, as chronicled in CBS’ ’48 Hours: My Mother’s Murder Trials,’ not only did they both have two children each from their previous marriages, but they were also the primary guardians. Therefore, when the couple was suddenly found shot to death in Karen’s Topeka, Kansas, home on July 7, 2002, their kids were arguably the most affected. Among them was Hailey Sisco.

Hailey Sisco Was Admittedly a Troubled Teenager

Born around 1985 to Dana Chandler and Mike Sisco, Hailey Sisco grew up in an environment where she reportedly felt as if her only source of solace was her younger brother, Dustin Sisco. That’s because her parents’ marriage had crumbled by the time she was 9 years old, with them filing for divorce in 1994 and then leading a bitter, contentious battle until it was finalized in 1998. According to court records, she believes it was her mother’s controlling nature, drinking problem, and narcissistic personality that ended her union before later harming several people.

Hailey also admitted on the show that because of everything she had experienced or witnessed, she didn’t have a good relationship with her mother, her father, or school by the time she was 17. Even though Mike had primary custody and was equally loving towards both kids, she claimed she fought with him at every step of the way until he ended up giving her an ultimatum. That’s when she moved out and started living with her long-term high school sweetheart, Chris Steel, but she seemingly still kept in contact with the entire family, including her father’s fiancée.

Hailey has long come to terms with the fact that she was a troubled teenager, as per the show, but what really makes her emotional is remembering how her father remained supportive of her. They had their differences, but the way he reportedly showed up for her even after she moved out and how his fiancée, Karen Harkness, was also always kind has stuck with her heart. Thus, of course, she was devastated when she heard the news of their double homicide and did her best to cooperate with authorities despite briefly being looked at as a person of interest herself.

Hailey Sisco Testified Against Her Mother in All Her Trials

Although Hailey told officials that she’d never had a real problem with her father or his fiancée, their past arguments gave them a reason to look more closely into her and her then-boyfriend. Both of their alibis soon checked out, following which the 17-year-old’s concerns over her biological mother’s potential involvement in the matter started being considered a lot more seriously. The fact that 15-year-old Dustin, their aunts, their uncles, and almost everyone else close to the couple also essentially pointed their fingers towards Dana Chandler didn’t help her either.

Hailey has always wholeheartedly believed Dana was behind the murders, so much so that she secretly recorded their conversations from 2005 onwards in the hopes of getting a confession. She never got precisely what she was looking for, but she did catch her on tape admitting that she had thought of killing her ex-husband. “You ever think about killing him?,” Dana asked her daughter. “I did. Honestly, I can say I did.” The young woman thus did everything in her power to urge authorities to arrest her and give those who lost their lives the justice they deserve, but an arrest wasn’t made until July 24, 2011. When Dana subsequently stood trial on the two counts of first-degree murder against her in 2012, Hailey testified for the prosecution, stating her mother was “obsessed” with Mike and Karen.

As per court records, she not only detailed the pattern of harassment and stalking she witnessed Dana exhibit, but she also revealed her mother had asked her and Dustin to spy on the duo, too. She further told the jury that Dana’s claims of her hundreds of calls to her ex being for their kids were false because their conversations were always limited and mostly centered around what her father and his new partner were doing. Hailey’s statements and her secret recordings played a crucial role in securing Dana’s conviction, so she was a bit upset when the verdict was overturned in 2016 due to prosecutorial misconduct. She never blamed the prosecutor, but having to go through the process again weighed on her. Little did she know Dana’s 2022 retrial would end in a hung jury, so they faced a third trial in 2025. This time, Dana represented herself, so her daughter gave the testimony against her while looking her right in the eye.



Hailey Sisco Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life Away From the Limelight

Hailey’s bravery in standing up against the woman who gave birth to her, yet killed her father and his fiancée, is truly commendable, especially as she has long admitted she is scared. Her statements, her recording, and her rebuttal to some of Dana’s claims were again crucial in securing her conviction in 2025, following which the defendant was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years. During Dana’s initial sentencing hearing in 2012, her daughter had referred to her as a “monster,” and over 13 years later, in June 2025, she referred to her as an “evil killer.” She said, in part, “I hate it. I don’t want to call you evil killer, but I can’t live in a fairy tale… She stole my dad. She stole my identity. She stole my strength. She stole my peace. My heart was torn out and stomped.”

Hailey never once hesitated to testify against Dana in connection with her father and his fiancée’s case, but it took a lot out of her because she also lost her mother along the way. What’s worse is that she now lives in fear of her possibly regaining her freedom one day, since she believes she could come after her or her family, according to her account in the show. Nevertheless, she is determined to live her life to the fullest as an homage to Mike and Karen, whose memories she keeps alive in her heart and through her own young lineage.

Hailey now goes by Hailey Seel, having long tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, Chris Seel, with whom she shares three adorable children. From what we can tell, the Seels are based in Kansas, where the happily married mother of three’s primary goal is to be “everything my mom wasn’t” and to provide her children with the best possible life. As for her recent experiences, all we know for certain is that the 41-year-old is proudly, continually working on herself to be better for her loved ones, knowing her father and his fiancée would have liked it. We should also mention that the property Mike and Karen were going to build their forever home on is still in the family, so it is a special place for her, Chris, their kids, and Dustin.