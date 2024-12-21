Where is Halee Rathberger’s Family Now?

April 24, 2017, marked a devastating turning point for Tharon Rathgeber, Heather Denise Fisher, Emilee Rathgeber, and Kylee E. Rathgeber. They lost their cherished daughter and sister, Halee Rathgeber, and it left them struggling to imagine life without her. In the weeks that followed, they sought justice, which was finally served in May 2018 when Halee’s acquaintance, Isaiah Hagan, was convicted of her murder. In NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘On the Outskirts of Town,’ the family shares their memories of Halee, celebrating the wonderful person she was and reflecting on the profound loss they continue to endure.

Halee Rathberger’s Family Could Not Fathom Being Without Her

Halee Rathgeber was a determined 20-year-old aspiring to build a career in nursing, putting her best efforts into everything she did. As the eldest of three sisters, she played a nurturing role in her family. Her mother, Heather Denise Fisher, described her as always ready to help in any way possible. Halee was a hands-on sister to Kaylee and Emilee Rathgeber and maintained a close, special bond with her father, Tharon Rathgeber, despite her parents’ separation. On the morning of April 25, 2017, Heather saw a news report about the discovery of a young girl’s body near a soccer complex in Newburgh, Indiana. Initially, she didn’t give it much thought. However, when the police called to inform her that the remains were Halee’s, it was a moment that forever changed the family’s lives.

In the weeks following Halee’s murder, as the police investigation unfolded, Tharon and Heather anxiously awaited justice. When they learned that Isaiah Hagan had taken Halee’s life for over a few hundred dollars, they were devastated. The senseless and cruel nature of the crime was incomprehensible to them. For Kaylee and Emilee, the void left by Halee’s absence was equally unbearable. Although Hagan was brought to justice in May 2018, the family’s pain remained raw. The loss disrupted their sense of normalcy, and even in the years since, they have struggled to rebuild their lives. Despite the challenges, they have worked to get some semblance of their lives back in whatever ways they could.

Halee Rathberger’s Family Have Set up a Scholarship in Her Honor

The years following Halee’s death were challenging, but Tharon, Heather, Kaylee, and Emilee devoted themselves to sharing her story. They recognized the importance of raising awareness about the circumstances that led to her loss and spoke publicly about the life Halee could have lived. They emphasized that she deserved every opportunity to fulfill her potential. In September 2018, the family established the Halee Rathgeber Endowed Nursing Scholarship at the University of Evansville, where Halee had been a student. Their goal was to raise $50,000 to support nursing students. Through golf outings, community events, and other fundraising efforts, they succeeded in creating a lasting legacy for Halee and honored her memory and passion for nursing.

Tharon Rathgeber Never Misses a Chance to Share Memories with Halee

Tharon Rathgeber now resides in Evansville, Indiana, cherishing a close and loving bond with his two daughters and granddaughter. He fondly refers to his granddaughter as his “angel” and treasures every small and significant moment he shares with his family. Tharon never misses a birthday or special occasion without sharing a memory of Halee, a gesture that continues to bring the family closer together. An avid traveler, Tharon embarked on a trip to Menorca, Spain, in October 2024, embracing his love for exploration. Despite Halee’s irreplaceable loss, he finds joy in his life and often expresses his pride in being her father, keeping her memory alive in everything he does.

Heather Denise Fisher is a Devoted Mother to Her Children and Stepchildren

Heather Denise Fisher has built a fulfilling and thriving life in Evansville, Indiana. On November 21, 2018, she married her longtime partner, Marty Fisher, and together they cherish the joy of their blended family. Heather collaborates closely with LifeWave, a holistic wellness company, finding purpose and growth in her work. Life hasn’t been without its challenges. Heather faced the difficult loss of her mother in 2022, a painful chapter in her life. More recently, in late 2024, Marty was diagnosed with a small aneurysm in his neck, but she shared that it is manageable and only requires regular check-ups.

Amid these challenges, Heather finds immense joy in being called “Mimi” by her granddaughter, a title she embraces wholeheartedly. Despite the heartbreak of losing Halee, Heather often speaks openly about parental bereavement and the enduring pain of such a loss. However, she remains steadfast in honoring Halee’s memory, believing that remembering and celebrating her daughter is the greatest tribute she can give.

Emilee is Raising a Beautiful Daughter Today, and Kaylee is Making Great Strides Professionally

Emilee Rathgeber has experienced significant milestones in her life. In 2021, she welcomed her daughter, Opal Mae, and it became the most transformative experience of her life. Emilee has wholeheartedly embraced motherhood and is incredibly proud of her little one. Since 2023, she has been in a relationship with Jade Cartwright, and the couple has had a wonderful year together. In September 2024, they purchased a home and are creating a stable and fulfilling life.

Kaylee Rathgeber has built a successful career in sales and has been working as a Sales Support Specialist at Evolv since April 2023. She has also found stability and happiness with her partner, Zeb Johnson. The two of them are content and enjoy a loving relationship. Additionally, Kaylee serves as a coordinator for the Halee Rathgeber Memorial Nursing Scholarship and played a key role in organizing an incredible prom in Halee’s memory in 2024. Though it hasn’t been easy for the sisters to cope with the loss of their beloved sister, they continue to honor Halee’s legacy by carrying forward her memory and the causes she cherished.

