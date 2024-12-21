Isaiah Hagan: Where is Halee Rathgeber’s KIller Now?

In April 2017, 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber was found fatally shot in Warrick County, Indiana. She was a nursing student, and her senseless death shocked many, as she was seen as an innocent young woman. In the aftermath, police conducted numerous interviews with those close to her and determined that she was last seen with an acquaintance, Isaiah Hagan. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘On the Outskirts of Town’ delves into the investigative efforts that uncovered evidence against Hagan and ultimately led to his prosecution.

A Bloodied Towel Tied Isaiah Hagan to Halee’s Murder

Isaiah Hagan and Halee Rathgeber were casual acquaintances with a few mutual friends. While they occasionally talked, he had once borrowed money from Halee. He had a reputation for borrowing or stealing money and failing to repay it. This connection proved critical in solving the case after she was found murdered in the parking lot of the Alcoa Soccer Complex in Newburgh, Indiana. She had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and her personal belongings, including her wallet, keys, and cell phone, were missing from the scene. The police followed numerous leads, but suspicions shifted when a mutual friend of Halee and Hagan named Jake came forward.

Jake told investigators that on the night of April 24, 2017, he had seen Halee and Hagan talking and had dropped her off near the soccer complex. His testimony placed Hagan at the scene of the crime, prompting the police to focus their investigation on him. A search warrant was executed at his home, where they discovered a blood-stained towel. Forensic analysis confirmed that the blood matched Halee’s. He claimed that while he had driven her to the soccer complex, he left immediately after dropping her off and had no knowledge of what transpired afterward.

However, the police uncovered critical evidence that contradicted his account. Analyzing his phone records, they determined that his location placed him at the scene when Halee was killed. Investigators theorized that the two may have argued over money, leading Hagan to shoot Halee. He then allegedly took the few hundred dollars she had with her and fled the scene. Her gunshot wound to the back of her head suggested she trusted him and had been ambushed. This detail highlighted the calculated and malicious nature of his actions, which were deemed unnecessary and cruel. Hagan was subsequently charged with her murder and taken into custody.

Isaiah Hagan is Serving His Sentence at an Indiana State Prison Today

Isaiah Hagan’s trial began in early May 2018, but it ended in a mistrial after it was revealed that one of the jurors had seen him in prison. His second trial commenced later that month. During the proceedings, his mother, Donna Hagan, took the stand and disclosed information she had previously withheld from detectives. She testified that on the morning Halee Rathgeber was found dead, she saw her son crying on the porch. He admitted to her that he had been with Halee the night before. As a correctional officer at the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Donna advised him to speak with the police.

Donna further testified that on April 29, 2017, a few days after Halee’s murder, her son returned from the sheriff’s office visibly upset. She claimed he confessed to her that he had accidentally shot Halee and had disposed of the gun. She also revealed that she owned two firearms, but one had gone missing from her home. The defense argued that Donna fabricated the story to protect her son, suggesting her knowledge of the law allowed her to frame the incident as an accident.

However, prosecutors contended that the level of detail in her account made it unlikely to be false. Ultimately, the jury found Hagan guilty of murder and felony murder. Hagan was also convicted of robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice in connection with Halee’s death. He was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in prison. Now 29 years old, he is currently incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. His earliest parole eligibility date has been set for 2062.

Read More: Halee Rathgeber: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?