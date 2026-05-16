Half Man: Will Ruben Die at the End? Does Niall Kill Him? Theories

Created by Richard Gadd, HBO Max’s ‘Half Man’ spans the lives of Niall Kennedy and Ruben Pallister, whose polar opposite journeys nonetheless get fused together. In charting their turbulent relationship, the psychological drama series spans several decades in Scotland, comparing and contrasting Niall and Ruben’s lives every step of the way. By episode 4, we are in 2008, with more than a decade having passed since Niall’s testimony sent Ruben to prison. Though tensions remain at an all-time high, by the end of it all, the duo has its first heart-to-heart conversation in ages. It is precisely that heartwarming conclusion that makes the final scene of the episode that much more like a knife in the back. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ruben’s Unsettling Death Connects to the First Scene of the Show

Though episode 4 of ‘Half Man’ tantalizingly ends on the cliffhanger that is Ruben’s death by the end of the wedding, there are some clues in the episodes so far that can potentially explain what goes on between the two brothers from another lover. The answer, as it stands, might just lie in the first scene, which we now know isn’t something that happens before the wedding as the framing implies, but after. While Ruben’s toast to the wedding may seem disarming at first, it is entirely possible that he still bears some resentment, especially because of what might have transpired between 2008 and the wedding. Given how the duo resolves their conflict by the end of the flashback, it doesn’t make sense for them to still be estranged.

The key to unlocking this sequence might just lie not in the stories of Ruben and Niall, but perhaps their respective partners. The 2008 sequences reveal that Ruben tied the knot with Mona not long after getting out of prison, which leaves one to wonder where she fits into the present timeline of events. Given Ruben’s strangely hostile demeanor throughout the wedding and especially in the sparring session, it is possible that Mona’s fate might just be the bridge that covers their rift, while also explaining why Ruben would be upset about Niall marrying Alby. However, no reasonable chain of events ends with Ruben’s death at the end of the story, which suggests that there might be something more complicated involved.

A Chekov’s “Knife” Might be Involved in Ruben’s Demise

As it stands, the most likely explanation for Ruben’s death is that Niall kills him during the sparring match, but the absolute lack of any injuries on Ruben’s dead body seems to betray that interpretation. Another possible theory is that Ruben dies of a disease, possibly cancer, which his mother also had. It reframes the wedding reunion as his last chance to meet Niall, the person he’s perhaps cherished the most in his entire life. Conversely, another grim reading of the scene is that Ruben kills himself after the spar, which is once again in line with his mother’s fate, and maintains the cyclical narrative of the story. All of these readings also explain why Niall is absent from the scene, as it might be that he is yet to even process Ruben’s death.

In the case that Niall is indeed to blame for Ruben’s death, however, the story might recall one of the details introduced earlier in the show, that being the knife tucked away around Niall’s leg. Though his mother gives him the knife as a relic to carry around, it might just be the weapon that takes Ruben’s life at the peak of their sparring match, turned full-blown fight. However, the sheets in which Ruben’s body is wrapped do not show any signs of blood, which is often a staple in media representations of death. As such, chances are that the knife we see is simply a red herring that paves the way for a deeper turn in the narrative.

At the heart of Ruben and Niall’s toxic dynamic lies their inability to be honest with each other regarding their codependency. While Ruben carries a facade of bravado, deep down, he relies on Niall to be his emotional anchor through life. Niall, on the other hand, seems to be stuck in a loop of simultaneously disliking Ruben’s life and being hopelessly drawn towards it. It is fundamentally a relationship that cannot be put into words, which is why, when Niall finds a way to break free of the cycle and settle down, some part of Ruben possibly snaps. As it stands, who wins the sparring match is most likely to be secondary compared to who wins the war of words, but given how things end, this might be a scenario where both characters lose.

Read More: Is Half Man Based on a True Story? Are Niall Kennedy and Ruben Pallister Based on Real People?