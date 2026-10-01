Why Aren’t the Hamiltons in Netflix’s East of Eden?

John Steinbeck’s ‘East of Eden’ is brought to life in Netflix’s seven-part series, which follows the Trask family. Staying true to the source material, the show begins with the brotherly rivalry between Adam and Charles Trask, who part ways upon the arrival of Cathy Ames, who gives birth to Cal and Aron Trask. Over two generations, the brothers face a fate similar to that of Cain and Abel, though they also have the freedom to let their actions define who they are. While the show goes in depth to explore the Trasks, it notably reduces the presence of the beloved Hamiltons from the book. Only Samuel and Will Hamilton receive proper screentime, while the rest are kept in the shadows. It is a bold move, given that the story of the Hamilton family occupies a good portion of the book, but the show’s creators felt it necessary. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Increased Focus on Cathy Led to the Removal of the Hamiltons

Speaking of John Steinbeck’s ‘East of Eden,’ and not talking about Samuel Hamilton is impossible. While the Trasks are at the center of the conflict, particularly with the core idea of “timshel,” none of it would unravel the way it does without Samuel. The Netflix series recognizes that, which is why we see Ciaran Hinds as the Hamilton family patriarch. We also briefly meet Liza when Adam’s twins are born, but she recedes into the shadows and is not seen again until Samuel’s funeral. In the book, Samuel is a constant presence who pulls Adam out of his stupor following Cathy’s betrayal and saves him from himself. The novel intertwines his family’s story with Adam’s not only to present the contrast but also to highlight the unlikely similarities between them.

This is done by going in depth on the Hamiltons, getting to know each character so well that when something tragic befalls them, our hearts break for them. The Netflix series spares us this heartache by severely limiting the Hamiltons, and the reason was a difficult but creative one. The show’s creators explained that while some of their favorites in Steinbeck’s book are the Hamiltons, they had to make the tough choice to remove them from the adaptation. To begin with, the 600-page novel spans decades, delving into each character’s backstory and allowing the audience to form a unique bond with each one. A TV show, however, is constrained by a time limit (in this case, seven hours), which prevents it from getting into all the details.

So, while they didn’t make any significant changes to the storyline, they decided to bring in the Hamiltons only when they are interacting with the Trasks. The scenes where their storylines don’t converge are removed from the show. Apart from being economical with their limited time, the creators were also motivated to reduce the Hamiltons’ role to focus on Cathy’s arc. Co-creator Zoe Kazan stated that, for her, Cathy was the crux of the whole story. While the Hamiltons present the moral basis and the contrast, along with the personal connection to Steinbeck, it is Cathy who catalyzes the conflict and propels the storyline forward. Without her, the conflict between Charles and Adam would play out very differently, and there would be no Cal or Aron, or the Hamiltons, Lee, and the whole Salinas arc, for that matter.

Her very presence stirs drama into the story, keeping two generations of Trask brothers pining for and hating her, while also allowing their lives to be dictated by her even when she is not technically around. The Hamiltons, however, have their own thing going on, with only Samuel and Will interacting with them in a way that changes the course of their lives. Thus, the writers decided to focus on their connections rather than continuing a parallel story on the side with the Hamilton kids, particularly Tom and Dessie, both of whom suffer heartaching tragedies of their own. While it would have been great to see them in the show, the logic of focusing on more prominent characters, especially with the time constraint, makes sense.

Read More: East of Eden: Is Cathy Ames Based on a Real Person? Is She a Sociopath?