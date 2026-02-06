Hamnet: How Does Agnes’ Hawk Die? Was it a Ghost?

In ‘Hamnet,’ death and the misery it brings remain a crucial aspect of the story. The film primarily revolves around the effects of losing a child on the lives of Agnes and William Shakespeare. The cyclic nature of life and death, and subsequently love and loss, is present in various other corners of the story. The fate of Agnes’ hawk is one such plotline in the overarching story. The predator bird is one of the first visual and narrative elements associated with Agnes’ character. The latter is a naturalist healer who sports a deep-seated connection with the woodland. Her falconry skills and the close bond she forms with her hawk as a result of the same are fitting extensions of this defining passion. Thus, given the significance of the bird’s presence in Agnes’ story, its eventual fate, which includes a mournful passing and an unlikely return, is bound to invite the audience’s intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Death of Agnes’ Hawk Teaches Her Children About Loss

Agnes’ hawk, who remains unnamed throughout the story, is an integral part of her character. When viewed as an extension of the protagonist, it becomes a symbol of her wild and free nature. Furthermore, her penchant for his company highlights her woodland spirit while also creating context for the social ostracization she receives from others who believe her to be from a lineage of witches. This further plays into the progression of Agnes’ narrative, particularly in her relationship with Will, who always enthusiastically accepts her wilder side, including her friendship with the predatory bird. In fact, one of his first tries at genuine courtship comes in the form of the glove he makes for Agnes.

Thus, considering the hawk’s prominent residence in Agnes’ storyline, it’s no surprise that it also becomes a favorite among her children. As the healer raises her kids, two daughters, Susanna and Judith, and one son, Hamnet, in the Hewlands, they inevitably end up befriending the bird. As such, its eventual death, which unfolds under undisclosed circumstances, has an impact on the children. The hawk could have died of a number of complications, from injury, disease, or simple age. Regardless, its most notable service to the story comes from the lesson it imparts on Hamnet and his sisters, teaching them about the reality of loss and how it accompanies the joy of love in one’s life.

Hamnet Reunites With the Hawk in the Afterlife

After the death of Agnes’ hawk, the Shakespeare family holds a ceremony for the bird in the woods. They bury the raptor, and Agnes tells her kids that her feathery friend will always carry them in its heart even in death. She teaches them to send wishes up to the hawk, establishing a new, hopeful family tradition. Despite it being the bird’s mortal end, this isn’t the last we see of the creature. Instead, the bird shows up once again when Hamnet finds himself lost and alone in the forest. However, this sequence isn’t happening on the same plane of existence as the land of the living. The Shakespeare family suffers a great tragedy at the hands of the bubonic plague ravaging the country. Initially, Judith is the one who contracts the disease and finds herself fighting against her demise.

One night, when her condition is particularly worse for wear, her twin brother reaches out to her for comfort. He sleeps in the same bed as her and expresses his wish to be able to protect his sister with his own life. In that moment, he tells Judith that they huddle up together, when death comes at their doorstep, it won’t be able to tell the difference between them and end up accidentally taking him and sparing her life. The next morning, Judith is miraculously healed of her ailment, and her twin now suffers the worst of the plague. By nighttime, the child dies an agonizing death in his mother’s arms. Therefore, when we see Hamnet alone in the woods, sending a wish out to the sky where he’s greeted by the zooming silhouette of Agnes’ hawk, the scene is actually unfolding in a proverbial afterlife. The hawk’s presence in this otherworldly place confirms the tragic fate of Hamnet.

Read More: Hamnet: Why Does the Audience Reach Out to Hamlet at the End of the Play?