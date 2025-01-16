Hannah Cho: Where is the YouTuber Now?

HBO’s ‘An Update on Our Family’ features insights from several individuals who followed or knew Myka and James Stauffer. They shared their perspectives on their relationship with the family and their views on Huxley’s adoption and subsequent rehoming. Among them was Hannah Cho, a fellow YouTuber and former avid fan of Myka’s vlogs. She reflected on how the incident shifted her own perceptions and influenced her approach to vlogging. Hannah also contributed to the broader discussion on family vlogging and its impact on children.

Hannah Cho Could Relate to the Experiences of Myka Stauffer’s Adopted Son

When Hannah Cho began creating her own YouTube content around 2009, she acknowledged that Myka Stauffer’s channel had been a huge source of inspiration. She explained that she had been a dedicated fan and followed Myka’s family content closely. This influence encouraged Hannah to document and share personal aspects of her own life with her audience. Watching Myka’s growth as a creator and securing personal brand deals felt like a shared victory for her as well. Reflecting on the Stauffers’ decision to adopt Huxley, Hannah offered her own unique perspectives on the matter.

Hannah shared her own experiences as a transracial adoptee and expressed empathy for the challenges Huxley likely faced during his transition as a 2-year-old. She reflected on her childhood and the obstacles she encountered, having been born in South Korea and adopted by white American parents. She noted that she grew up in an era before the internet played any role in daily life, which made it difficult to fully grasp how that dynamic might have impacted Huxley. While she stated that, in hindsight, she doesn’t believe the Stauffers’ primary motivation for adopting Huxley was financial gain, Hannah acknowledged that it might have been a contributing factor in their decision.

The News About Myka and James Stauffer Affected Hannah Cho on a Personal Level

Following Myka and James Stauffer’s video addressing Huxley’s rehoming, Hannah Cho released a video on her own YouTube channel, expressing that the news was deeply triggering for her. She shared how it brought up personal issues related to her own allegedly abusive childhood. Shortly after, she posted another video announcing her decision to stop sharing content featuring her daughter. She explained that children have no control over what is shared about them online and that by the time they are old enough to consent or object, they might already have an extensive digital footprint.

Hannah then took a seven-month hiatus from posting content and returned in January 2023. Since then, she has spoken little about the Stauffer case, but it is evident that the incident profoundly affected her. It prompted her to reflect deeply and make thoughtful decisions about her approach to sharing personal family moments online.

Hannah Cho is Paving Her Path as an Entrepreneur Today

Hannah Cho began her journey as a content creator by reviewing mascaras and eyeliners tailored for people with monoids. Initially focusing on beauty, she rarely shared personal aspects of her life. Over time, however, she began to incorporate more personal content, which helped her connect more deeply with her audience. After becoming a mother, she naturally started sharing about her parenting journey and, despite not identifying strongly as one, became known as a “mom-influencer.”

Hannah has since transitioned into entrepreneurship. In January 2023, she launched Hannah Cho Beauty, a brand dedicated to creating lashes designed for specific eye needs, including short or stubborn lashes, monolid, hooded eyes, and uneven eyelids. Her brand celebrates Asian identity and focuses on increasing visibility for products that cater specifically to Asian features. Choosing yellow as the brand’s signature color, Hannah aimed to reclaim a term often used derogatorily against the Asian community. With a commitment to quality and value, her business has carved out a unique niche in the market and continues to grow steadily.

Hannah Cho is Immensely Proud of the Life She Has Made for Her Daughter

Hannah has built a life full of love and joy in Phoenix, Arizona, where she resides with her family. Her journey hasn’t been without challenges; a difficult divorce once left her navigating uncertain waters. However, during that time, her YouTube community became a source of immense support and encouragement, helping her rebuild her life and find her footing again. Fate had other plans for her, and love found its way back into her life. She met Quinn, and the connection they shared led to a beautiful union. On May 11, 2016, surrounded by the calming waves and golden sands of Hawaii, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended only by their closest friends and family.

A year later, in 2017, Hannah’s world grew brighter with the arrival of her daughter. She embraced motherhood with open arms and has shared that she feels content with her decision to have just one child. Her days are now filled with laughter and togetherness—spontaneous trips to Disneyland, family vacations that take them on new adventures, and cozy moments spent with her extended family. For Hannah, life’s beauty lies in these simple, heartwarming experiences. She often reflects on her journey and marvels at how far she has come.

