Hannah and Niko: Is the Love Island Australia Couple Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island: Australia’ gives singles a chance to live together in a villa and pursue love and the cash prize. In the sixth season, the coupling and recoupling rounds created emotional highs and lows as the islanders navigated shifting loyalties. One couple that initially seemed unshakable was Hannah Steinfeld and Niko Fotopoulos. Instantly drawn to one another, they appeared deeply in sync, sharing genuine chemistry. However, when doubts began creeping into one of their minds, their relationship faced unexpected turbulence, proving that even the strongest connections aren’t immune to the pressures of the series.

Hannah and Niko Were Drawn to Each Other From the Beginning

From the moment Hannah Steinfeld and Niko Fotopoulos set eyes on each other, it was clear there was a spark. During the first introductory round, Hannah confidently walked over to stand beside Niko, choosing him as her initial partner without hesitation. The connection between them deepened as they bonded over their shared uncertainty about their futures, realizing they both lived dynamic yet directionless lives. A light-hearted discussion about their mutual love for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ revealed their playful sides and highlighted how much they had in common, further solidifying their compatibility and setting the stage for what seemed like an unshakable pairing.

Hannah and Niko’s journey wasn’t without its challenges, one of which unfolded during their romantic getaway to the hideaway. While enjoying their private time together, Hannah asked Niko if he would have a bucks party someday, and his casual “yes” sparked a disagreement. Hannah didn’t agree with the idea, leading to a small argument that tested their communication. Despite this bump, the couple managed to move past it, repeatedly choosing each other and recoupling four times throughout the season. Observing the chaos of other relationships unraveling around them, they often remarked on how safe and happy they felt with one another, confident in their decision to stick together.

Everything seemed to change in an instant when Hannah confided in her friends that her relationship with Niko was turning stale. She admitted feeling a spark of interest for Taylor Reid, someone she had always found attractive despite him being coupled with Em Miguel Leigh. Determined to explore this connection, Hannah approached Taylor, who revealed that the interest was mutual. Knowing she owed Niko an honest conversation, Hannah finally told him about her feelings. Niko, blindsided by the revelation, accused her of stringing him along while waiting for Taylor to become available. The confrontation marked the end of their coupling, and from that moment on, the two began sleeping in separate beds.

Hannah and Niko Seem to be Headed in Different Directions

Currently, Niko is coupled with Mia Dalko, while Hannah has paired with Taylor, and it’s clear that the former lovers are keeping their distance. With Hannah now eliminated from the villa, she hasn’t shown any interest in rekindling her relationship with Niko, nor has he hinted at wanting to revisit their past. However, there are subtle signs of lingering playfulness between them, suggesting that the door might not be entirely closed. With the ever-changing dynamics of the villa and rumors swirling about Hannah’s potential return, anything seems possible. For now, both appear to be keeping their cards close to their chests regarding how their journey concludes. The two of them are not connected on social media, so it is not possible for everything to be too good between them.

Both Hannah and Niko Are Thriving Professionally

Hannah is currently based in Victoria, Australia, where she is training as a nursing student while also working part-time as a lash technician. A determined hard worker, she’s focused on building a stable and fulfilling life. Since her appearance in the season, the reality TV star has gained significant popularity and is leveraging it to establish herself on a growing digital platform. A seasoned traveler, Hannah has explored dreamy destinations like Greece, Italy, and France, showcasing her flair for style and sophistication. With her charisma and savvy, she’s well on her way to carving out a successful career as a content creator.

Niko is a 28-year-old entrepreneur making impressive strides in the building business. Based in Sydney, Australia, he balances his professional ambitions with a disciplined fitness routine, staying dedicated to his health and well-being. A true family man, Niko places immense value on his relationships, with his siblings and close friends holding a special place in his heart. His drive, loyalty, and focus are the cornerstones of his success, both professionally and personally.

Read More: Are Chris and Zoe From the Love Island Australia Still Together?