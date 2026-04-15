Hannah Russell: What Happened to Richard “Beebo” Russell’s Wife?

When Richard “Beebo” Russell stole the plane from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, authorities began speaking to him while also looking into his life. They did not find anything extraordinary and noted that he had been married to Hannah Russell for a couple of years, which made it even more confusing to see a seemingly well-adjusted person take such drastic steps. They urged him to think about his wife and try to land the plane safely, but it did not change much. In Hulu’s ‘#SKYKING’, the story of their relationship and how it shaped the person Beebo was has been explored.

Hannah Russell Opened Her Dream Business With Her Husband But It Closed Down

Hannah Marie met Richard Russell, also known as “Beebo,” for the first time in 2010 at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon. They were both part of the same group and met for the first time during a Campus Crusade for Christ meeting. Soon after, they realized that they shared very similar ideas about the kind of life they wanted to live, and they fell in love. It all came very naturally to them, and in 2011, they got married in front of friends and family. It had always been Hannah’s dream to open a bakery of her own, and her husband supported her throughout. Together, they opened Hannah Marie’s Artisan Breads and Pastries in North Bend, Oregon, though it proved to be more challenging than they had initially imagined.

Beebo’s family claimed that the business was not doing well and was not profitable, and the bakery was sold off in 2015. The couple knew they wanted to stay close to family, and according to Richard, Hannah was not too keen on moving to Wasilla, Alaska, where his family was based. Instead, they decided to move to Sumner, Washington, while he took up a job with Horizon Air. Hannah remained close to her family, and even though Beebo traveled often for work, they were able to travel together using the privileges that came with his job. On August 10, 2018, when Beebo stole the plane, Hannah was likely still in Washington. That is when she would have learned that he had crashed into Ketron Island and passed away.

Hannah Russell is Not Publicly Active These Days

Hannah Russell did not make any public statements after the passing of Richard Russell. The case was highly covered and scrutinized in the media, but she remained below the radar. A GoFundMe was set up for her, where over $80,000 was raised to support the then 27-year-old. She has continued to keep a low profile, and it seems that she is not very much in touch with Beebo’s family either. She had lost a companion, a friend, and a husband of over six years, and to go through such a loss would have been incredibly difficult. Since then, she has chosen to stay private, and it is hoped that she is finding a way to move forward peacefully.

Read More: Where is Richard “Beebo” Russell’s Family Now?