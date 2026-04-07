Hans Niemann’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Chess Grandmaster?

Hans Moke Niemann was born on June 20, 2003, in San Francisco, California, but the family relocated to the Netherlands when he was 7 years old, and that’s when chess came into his life. According to records, he attended a school for the gifted there, which turned his entire world upside down by showing him what he was capable of, which continued even after he returned to the US. He then attended schools in Orinda, California, and Weston, Connecticut, before deciding to move to New York all by himself as a teenager to pursue playing chess full-time.

How Did Hans Niemann Earn His Money?

While Hans Niemann eventually enrolled at the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York City, he also attended the US Chess School to hone his skills. However, it’s imperative to note that he began competing when he was not even in the double digits, only to acquire such recognition by the time he was 11 in 2012, he qualified for the Dutch National Youth Chess Championship. Then, he got to participate in his first rated tournament in the US before climbing the ladder and playing in the SuperNationals V in 2013, the Tuesday Night Marathon at the Mechanics’ Institute Chess Club in 2014, and the World Youth Chess Championships in 2014.

Hans had a rating of 2192 by early 2015, enabling him to participate in more tournaments and earn the title of Master in 2016. He then played in the Saint Louis Invitational IM Norm, the North American Youth Championship, the SuperNationals VI, and the PRO Chess League in the ensuing 2 years. He then got to prove his mettle at the US Masters Championship in 2018, which played a role in him earning the title of International Master later that year. His performances at the Cambridge IM Norm Invitational, the World Youth Under-16 Olympiad, and the National K-12 Grade Championship really settled his standing. He placed third in the Olympiad and won the Grade Championship.

Hans continued his win streak at the 2019 Foxwoods Open and the inaugural ChessKid Games before placing 5th at the US Junior Championship. He then placed ninth at the World Youth Championship prior to tying for first place at the 103rd Edward Lasker Memorial. He also conquered all his opponents at the 2019 National K-12 Grade Championship. He placed sixth at the 2020 American Continental Selection Open before placing first at the 2020 Chess Center & Scholastic Academy GM Norm Invitational as well as at the 75th Annual Texas State Amateur Championship. He also won the VII Sunway Sitges International Chess Festival, which enabled him to become a Grandmaster in early 2021.

During this period, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hans’ presence online also increased as he devoted himself to streaming his Chess.com matches. He acquired a significant fan following thanks to his vocal outbursts after losses and not-so-humble confidence after wins, especially as he was always unapologetic about either. Then, in 2021 alone, he placed third at the Vergani Cup, won the Winter Chess Festival, won the World Open, won the US Junior Championship, and placed second at the 121st US Open Chess Championship. The following year was even more happening for the young player, as he managed to break into the elite group of Classical Top 100 with a rating of 2656.

Hans placed last at the 2022 FTX Crypto Cup and didn’t do very well at the Sinquefield Cup either, but he then honed in and placed second at the Chessable Sunway Sitges Open. That’s when his rating jumped to over 2700, which he did his best to maintain as time passed. He finished sixth at the 2023 Menorca Open and at the Kazakhstan Chess Cup, before having a couple of not-so-great tournaments. However, he came back in the summer with a bang, winning the 2023 Uralsk Open, winning the 2023 Timișoara Grand Prix Rapid, and placing seventh in the US Chess Championship. He won the 2023 Tournament of Peace and then finished 26th/105 at the World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championship.

In 2024, Hans finished seventh at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, placed second at the Djerba Chess Masters, won the Grenke Chess Open, and placed fourth at the Dubai Global Police Chess Challenge. He then played relatively well at the French Team Championship and Speed Chess Championship before finishing the year in sixth place at the World Blitz Chess Championship. 2025 was similar as he performed well at the Aeroflot Open prior to securing second place at the Las Vegas leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam. He then played in the Esports World Cup, Grand Swiss Tournament, Chess World Cup, Speed Chess Championship, and the Cape Town leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour, where he placed fifth in a tie. He finished fourth in the World Rapid Chess Championship and has continued the streak.

Hans Niemann’s Net Worth

Although Hans is merely 22 years old as of writing, he has already managed to accumulate significant wealth for himself thanks to the fact that he has been playing competitive chess for over a decade. Unfortunately, his precise earnings through each match are almost impossible to calculate, but we do know that rankings, sponsorships, and invitationals have also played a role in his financial standing. As if that’s not enough, there is the fact that the Grandmaster with a current rating of 2728 and ranking of 20 worldwide was a part of the US Chess Federation’s All-America Chess Team from 2016 to 2023. Moreover, he is the brains behind GMHans.com, a website through which he offers chess training and personal advice to upcoming chess athletes, all the while also answering fan questions and holding online events.

As for Hans’ earnings, he secured a significant sum when his $100 million defamation lawsuit in connection with an alleged cheating scandal against Chess.com, as well as fellow grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, was settled in 2023. Then, there are his earnings through streaming on Twitch, which likely get him around $2 million per year, with his current follower count being just under 100,000. As for his winnings through tournaments across the globe, we estimate the range of that to be between $50,000 and $500,000, with his runner-up place at the Las Vegas leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam securing him $140,000. Therefore, taking all these aspects into account, along with his 9% stake in Play Magnus, sponsorships, other potential assets, investments, returns, and expenses, we estimate his net worth to be $50 million.

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