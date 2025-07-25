”Happy Gilmore 2” invites the viewers back into the chaotic life of the titular character, now almost 30 years after his Tour Championship win. Unfortunately for the pro golfer, his best days might just be behind him. Nonetheless, his daughter, Vienna’s special talent for ballet and ensuing dreams of studying her craft in Paris, push Happy to pick up his clubs back up again and return to the greens. However, what starts off as an effort to fix his family’s future turns into a mission to save the overarching legacy and tradition of regular golf. By the end, the golfer and his new, equally inexperienced caddie, Oscar, make the last swing deciding the fate of their competition against the Maxi Golf League players. In the aftermath of sweet victory, Happy’s life takes a brighter turn for the better. However, what becomes of his nemeses, Frank Manatee, the man who wants to destroy regular golf? SPOILERS AHEAD!

Frank Manatee Gets His Just Deserts

The aftermath of the high-stakes competition between Golf Tour’s top 5 champions and Frank Manatee’s hand-picked Maxi Golfers decides the future of the sport. The young businessman has found a way to surgically modify golf players to increase the strength of their swings. As such, he wants to start a new league with new rule books and game boards. Predictably, Happy and many of the other Golf champions are against this ethically dubious idea. Thus, the competition between them commences to prove one’s superiority over the other on a public platform. However, as the end of the competition arrives, the stakes rise higher than ever. Ultimately, as Manatee and Happy goad each other on, a final deal is struck.

If Happy loses, he must join the Maxi golfers, adding credibility to their dubious operations. Alternatively, if he loses, Manatee must pay for Vienna’s ballet school, the Gilmore family house, and concede his Rolls-Royce to the golfer. Additionally, in a moment of grandeur, the Maxi founder also agrees to sink the entire project if Happy manages to make a particularly impossible shot. In the end, the golfer makes the shot and earns his victory fair and square. That marks the end of the Maxi Golf League’s half-baked enterprise, ensuring the integrity of the sport remains. Things only go downhill for Maxi and it’s founded from there. Before its foray into golf, the company was known for its Maxi Sports Drink. Nonetheless, the product is recalled from the market after numerous cases of negative health impacts arise.

Complaints include cases of irreversible halitosis, aka bad breath, and gingivitis. Furthermore, the drink also seems to be birthing an entirely new medical complication in customers known as tongue rot, in which the organ gets swollen and unpleasantly green. In the wake of such controversy, Manatee packed up his bags and disappeared from the public eye. Thus, it seems his attempts to raze the sport of golf and remake it through unethical modifications inevitably lead to the founder’s doom. In the end, Manatee gets what he has coming and the world treats him to a satisfying bout of karmic commuppence. Undoubtedly, as news channels share news of his precarious fate, many enjoy watching his downfall. Xander Schauffele, the golfer who was arrested for attacking a Maxi player and ended up enjoying the lock-up’s convenient dinners, is, of course, one of those people.

