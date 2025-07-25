Where Was Happy Gilmore 2 Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adam Sandler reprises his titular role in Netflix’s sports comedy movie ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ the sequel to the cult classic movie ‘Happy Gilmore,’ While it has been 30 years since Gilmore won the Tour Championship, and he is a little rusty, he returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna’s ballet training in France. A lot of time has passed since he proved his worth to the world, and returning to the game requires activating his dormant skills. As his training begins, it becomes clear that a lot of work needs to be done, leading to a string of hilarious events as Gilmore navigates parenthood, family, friendship, rivalry, and competition. Keeping with the golf-led narrative, the visuals of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ helmed by Kyle Newacheck, incorporate the game using real backdrops and settings.

Happy Gilmore 2 Filming Locations

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ was filmed across nine counties in New Jersey, namely Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Warren, and in California, specifically in Los Angeles. Principal photography began in the first week of September 2024 and went on for almost three months before wrapping up in the second week of December the same year. While talking to NJ Advance Media, Newacheck expressed his happiness at being able to shoot across New Jersey. “My goodness, you have some beautiful golf courses out there,” he stated. While the Garden State became the base for the shoot, Los Angeles was used for additional scenes.

Bergen County, New Jersey

In Bergen County, which lies in the state’s northeastern corner, the crew used numerous areas and buildings for capturing indoor and outdoor scenes. The Alpine Country Club, a full-service family-focused club located at 80 Anderson Avenue in Demarest, was used for filming golf scenes. In Little Ferry, the crew taped a few scenes at the Bergen County Utilities Authority at 298 Mehrhof Road. In Closter, the Closter Golf Center at 153 Homans Avenue became the backdrop for some scenes where Gilmore is practicing golf. A few shots were recorded at Closter Borough Hall, a municipal building at 295 Old Closter Dock Road. The team also used a private home in the borough to capture a few indoor sequences. Some scenes were recorded at the Leo Liddy Memorial Ball Field and the George Potterton Little League Field at Memorial Park at 150 Harrington Avenue.

In Hackensack, the seat of Bergen County, Hackensack Performing Arts Center became the backdrop for some shots. Located at 102 State Street, it is a haven for creative minds and hosts performers, including Hollywood and Broadway stars and Grammy-winning artists. In North Arlington, the North Arlington Car Wash at 485 Ridge Road and the Sunoco gas station at 429 River Road were used as the setting for additional shots. Riverview Liquors, a liquor store at 55 River Road in Bogota, served as the backdrop for some shots. The Rockleigh Golf Course at 15 Paris Avenue in Rockleigh was used for a handful of golf scenes, too. In Teaneck, a few scenes were shot at Walgreens Pharmacy at 520 Cedar Lane. In Moonachie, the crew utilized the resources of Sustainable Studios, located at 24 Empire Boulevard. With over 36000 square feet of sound stage space, 11,500 square feet of set decoration and production support, it is a state-of-the-art studio with cost-conscious means for streamlined production. Steve’s Burgers, a burger joint at 506 Boulevard in Garfield, is one of the many eateries chosen as the setting for numerous scenes.

Essex County, New Jersey

Essex County became another major location for filming. The crew set up shop in Belleville, where a private house was used as the interior of the Gilmore home. Scenes featuring the exterior of the house were taped at a private house in Irvington. The abandoned Essex County Isolation Hospital building, located at 520 Belleville Avenue, and the area around it were utilized for some scenes. In Newark, the now-shut-down Dayton Street School at 226 Dayton Street became the backdrop for some sequences. A few scenes were recorded at Terminal A, Lot 151 of the Newark Liberty International Airport at Hotel Road, including one involving a big airplane joke.

In West Orange, the fields of the Montclair Golf Club at 25 Prospect Avenue, the Pleasantdale Chateau & Conference Estate, a wedding venue at 757 Eagle Rock Avenue, and a private home became the filming bases for several sequences. The exterior of a private home in South Orange was used to double for that of Gilmore’s grandmother’s house. The Essex Golf Center at 600 Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland and the Forest Hill Field Club at 9 Belleville Avenue in Bloomfield were used as the setting for scenes featuring golf. The Verona Town Hall, located at 600 Bloomfield Avenue, and the nearby areas in Verona were used as the canvases for several indoor and outdoor scenes. Goldberg’s World Famous Deli & Bagels at 325 Millburn Avenue in Millburn and Fabourg Restaurant at 544 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair are other filming spots in Essex County.

Hudson County, New Jersey

Hudson County also provided a handful of locations for the crew. In Kearny, scenes were taped at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, at 302 North Dunton Avenue, the popular bar Matson’s Tavern at 699 Elm Street, and Roosevelt Elementary School at 733 Kearny Avenue. Some shots were recorded on Stewart Avenue. The production team accessed a private home for some scenes. The multistoried office building at 400 Plaza Drive in Secaucus served as the base for some shots. Several scenes were recorded in the cities of Hoboken and Jersey City, the latter being the county seat and a major filming location in the country.

Hunterdon County, New Jersey

In Hunterdon County, located in the state’s western section, the production team resorted to Whitehouse Station, a community in Readington Township. The Shoppes at the Farm, a shopping mall at 665 US Highway 22 East, and sections of Oldwick Road served as backdrops. The county has a fair share of urban and natural environments, providing the crew with rich and contrasting backdrops to use. The iconic David McKinney Mill, AKA Red Mill, is located here, specifically in Clinton. ‘Echo Valley’ was also shot in Hunterdon County.

Warren County, New Jersey

The crew accessed the Farmview Golf Center at 15 East Avenue in Hackettstown to film scenes involving Gilmore working on his putting game. Stone Hedge Farm, which is situated near the center, became the parking space for the crew, who parked the trailers and set up accommodations. Warren County is known for trout and creeks, including Paulinskill, Pequest, Pohatcong Creek, and Musconetcong. Visitors can enjoy the scenic Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and the Middle Delaware National Scenic River.

Monmouth County, New Jersey

With Monmouth County, the locations start decreasing. The Beacon Hill Country Club at 8 Beacon Hill Road in Atlantic Highlands was utilized for a few scenes. The Commvault office building at 1 CommVault Way in Tinton Falls served as the backdrop for additional shots. In Middletown, the crew taped some scenes at Ideal Beach, including some where Gilmore practices his swing. Situated along Raritan Bay, its small waves and calm atmosphere provide for a relaxing outing or vacation.

Somerset County, New Jersey

In Somerset County, the crew went to Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club at 811 Rattlesnake Bridge Road in Bedminster. This is where the majority of the golf scenes were shot. The private club has three championship golf courses and is New Jersey’s only 54-hole club. The English Manor Clubhouse, which is a part of the club, can be rented for social and corporate events. The crew used a private house in Bedminster to tape some scenes. In Branchburg, the Raritan Valley Community College at 118 Lamington Road served as the base for some sequences.

Morris County, New Jersey

In Morris County, the towns of Madison, Florham Park, and Morristown served as the setting. In Madison, the 100-room Hennessy Hall, which is on the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University at 285 Madison Avenue, was used to tape some sequences. In Florham Park, the crew set up shop at the luxury health club Life Time at 14 Fernwood Road. In Morristown, which is the county seat, the LOKL, a European-inspired café at 80 South Street, became the base. Morris County has the largest county park system in New Jersey, with over 20,000 acres of land.

Passaic County, New Jersey

Finally, in Passaic County, the production team went to Wayne, where it recorded a few scenes at Dick’s Sporting Goods, a sporting goods store at 76 Willowbrook Boulevard. It also traveled to Clifton, where it taped some scenes at the Clifton Commons branch of the Stop & Shop supermarket, located at 160 Kingsland Road. Among the many tourist spots in the county, the most popular ones include Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, Lambert Castle, New Jersey State Botanical Garden, and Dey Mansion.

Los Angeles, California

Some scenes of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ were reportedly filmed in Los Angeles (LA), the home of Hollywood, in California. Needless to say, it is among the top filming locations across the globe, home to countless production studios offering top-tier facilities and amenities. This quality may have led the crew to utilize some of the resources and enhance the quality of the movie. The city is the base of Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and the Walt Disney Company, among other production giants. If you plan to visit Los Angeles, some must-visit spots are the Hollywood Sign, Venice Beach, Echo Park, and Griffith Observatory. Other projects filmed in LA include ‘Running Point,’ ‘The Studio,’ and ‘One of Them Days.’

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Zero Day Filmed?