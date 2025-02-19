Where is Netflix’s Zero Day Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’ is a gripping political thriller limited series that brings legendary actor Robert De Niro to the small screen in a commanding role. De Niro stars as President George Mullen, a seasoned leader thrust into the heart of a national crisis. In the wake of a devastating cyberattack that claims countless lives, Mullen is appointed head of the Zero Day Commission—a task force dedicated to uncovering the perpetrators behind the catastrophic breach. But the threat is far from over.

A chilling message—“It will happen again”—looms over the nation, forcing Mullen to race against time to prevent another disaster. With its razor-sharp tension, high-stakes political intrigue, and lavishly crafted visuals, the conspiracy drama series delivers a pulse-pounding viewing experience. The Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim creation masterfully blends espionage, cybersecurity fears, and the weight of leadership, making it a must-watch for fans of intense, cerebral thrillers.

Zero Day Filming Locations

The inaugural season of ‘Zero Day’ was filmed across multiple locations in two iconic regions: New York and Washington, DC. Bringing this ambitious conspiracy thriller to life was no small feat, as the production faced significant hurdles along the way. Principal photography for the debut iteration began in and around New York, but in June 2023, the shoot came to an abrupt halt due to the Writers Guild of America strike. With the industry at a standstill, the cast and crew were sent home, leaving the project in limbo for months. However, after a prolonged pause, production finally resumed in December 2023, allowing the creators to fully realize their vision. Despite the setbacks, the series successfully captures the grandeur and intensity of its narrative, seamlessly blending real-world locations with a gripping storyline that heightens its sense of realism and urgency.

New York City, New York

Filming ‘Zero Day’ in New York City was an ambitious endeavor, seamlessly blending the city’s fast-paced energy with the high-stakes tension of the series. The production made use of a variety of locations, including the towering skyscrapers of Wall Street and the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard. Notably, Steiner Studios, located at 15 Washington Avenue in NYC’s Brooklyn Navy Yard, served as a major filming hub. Spread across 780,000 square feet, it is home to 30 sound stages, Lighting & Grip equipment services, a screening room, offices, dressing rooms, and more. The state-of-the-art facility provided the production team with expansive indoor sets, ensuring a controlled environment for crucial sequences.

Beyond soundstages, the show also ventured into real-world locations to enhance its authenticity. Scenes were filmed on Wall Street, capturing the city’s pulsating financial district, while select sequences took place in Nyack, a suburb of New York City located in the town of Orangetown in Rockland County. The local businesses, such as the Nyack Fresh Market, the YMCA, and a laundromat on Franklin Street, were transformed into pivotal set pieces for filming purposes. These locations brought a grounded, everyday realism to the narrative, contrasting the corporate and political landscapes central to the plot.

Robert De Niro, who leads the series as President George Mullen, has long been vocal about his preference for filming in New York. In an interview with The Guardian, he stated, “I had another thing offered to me over in Eastern Europe recently. It was a terrific script but I couldn’t make it work, and one of the sticking points was the location.” He elaborated, “New York shoots are the best. It’s important, it helps, especially with kids and so on.” The city’s dynamic backdrop, coupled with the resilience of the production team, played a crucial role in shaping ‘Zero Day’ into the tense, gripping thriller it was intended to be.

Washington, DC

Rooting ‘Zero Day’ in Washington, DC, was a deliberate choice, one that infused the series with an undeniable sense of political weight and realism. The capital’s imposing architecture, historic avenues, and proximity to the nation’s power centers created the perfect setting for the show’s intricate narrative of national security and political intrigue. To achieve this authenticity, the production undertook an ambitious shooting schedule from June 15 to June 18, 2024, strategically filming across some of the city’s most significant locations.

The production conducted extensive on-location shoots in the District of Columbia, leading to significant logistical efforts, including road closures and restricted access in key areas. On June 15, scenes were filmed along 16th Street from I Street to H Street, Northwest, as well as H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, Northwest—areas in close proximity to the White House. Later that day, the shooting moved to 17th Street, C Street, D Street, and E Street, all within walking distance of key federal buildings.

The following day, June 16, the production took over 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, Southwest, along with a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, Northwest—a section commonly associated with presidential motorcades and national celebrations. These sequences likely involved political rallies, security briefings, or high-tension encounters central to the plot. One of the most ambitious filming schedules occurred overnight from June 17 into June 18, when Pennsylvania Avenue was transformed into a major set piece. The stretch from 3rd Street to 11th Street, Northwest, along with adjacent areas like 9th and 10th Streets, was utilized for key sequences. This portion of the production required meticulous planning due to the heavy traffic and symbolic importance of these locations.

Filming in Washington, DC, was no easy feat, given the heightened security restrictions in the area. However, the city’s visual and historical significance was crucial in shaping the show’s atmosphere. By shooting in real political spaces rather than relying on green screens or artificial sets, ‘Zero Day’ achieves a sense of authenticity that is difficult to replicate elsewhere. The tension-filled sequences shot in the capital are expected to be some of the series’ most gripping moments, amplifying its real-world stakes and immersive storytelling.

