10 Best Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

One of the most successful comedic movie stars in Hollywood, Adam Richard Sandler got his big break on television as a cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live’ from 1990 to 1995. He has since attained great heights as an actor, producer, and screenwriter of the big screen, with many of his films reaching cult status in Hollywood comedy. Adam’s early successes include ‘Billy Madison,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ and ‘The Waterboy,’ which he followed up with ‘The Wedding Singer,’ ‘Big Daddy,’ ‘The Longest Yard,’ ‘Click,’ and ‘Grown Ups,’ among others. In 2023, he was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the same year he was announced by Forbes as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

Adam and his Happy Madison Productions first signed a production deal with the streaming giant Netflix in 2014, which has since been twice extended in 2017 and 2020, respectively. The platform, therefore, lists an exhaustive number of his films on their streaming catalog, which includes both Netflix originals as well as others. If you are in the mood to enjoy the finest of Adam Sandler’s works on the platform, the following list is sure to help you get started.

10. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Helmed by Noah Baumbach, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’ revolves around three siblings who live their lives in the shadow of their father, Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman), a retired Bard College art professor and sculptor. Among them is the oldest son, Danny (Adam Sandler), who moves in with Harold after separating from his wife, the middle son, Matthew (Ben Stiller), a successful financier in Los Angeles who is also separated from his wife, and daughter, Jean (Elizabeth Marvel). The trio gets together in New York one evening to attend an event celebrating the works of their father. A heartfelt drama that stands apart from Sandler’s style of goofy comedy, watch the film here.

9. Sandy Wexler (2017)

‘Sandy Wexler’ by Steve Brill stars Adam Sandler as the titular character, a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s. Sandy is an eccentric but kind-hearted person with a long and diverse list of clientele. He diligently represents them all but often uses long-winded lies instead of the simple truth at work. His devotion to the welfare of his clients is put to the test when he falls head over heels for one of them. Sandy discovers Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson), an extremely talented singer and newcomer at an amusement park, and proceeds to do everything he can to help her succeed. An emotional turn by Adam, you can watch ‘Sandy Wexler’ here.

8. The Do-Over (2016)

Steve Brill’s ‘The Do-Over’ tells the story of Charlie (David Spade), a Florida man living with a cheating wife and her awful children, who reunites with his old friend Max (Adam Sandler) at his high school reunion. While spending the following weekend on a rented yacht, Max convinces Charlie to fake their deaths and take up new identities, which he claims to have gathered by working as a coroner. As they set the plan into action, the duo discovers that the identities that they have assumed, Butch Ryder and Dr. Ronald P. Fishman, were involved with criminal activities themselves. Catch their adventures here.

7. The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

Directed by Frank Coraci, ‘The Ridiculous 6’ follows Tommy “White Knife” Dunson Stockburn (Adam Sandler), who is raised by a Native American tribe following the death of his mother. Days ahead of his arranged wedding, bank robber Frank Stockburn (Nick Nolte) meets Tommy and claims to be his biological father. He informs Tommy of the $50,000 that he has buried in a meadow, which he wants him and his tribe to have. But before he can hand over the wealth, Frank is captured by a group of bandits. It then falls upon Tommy to save his father, and he discovers that he has five half-brothers along the way. You can watch the western action comedy film here.

6. The Week Of (2018)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Robert Smigel. ‘The Week Of’ centers around the marriage of Sarah Lustig (Allison Strong) and Tyler Cortice (Roland Buck III). Sarah’s father, Kenny (Adam Sandler), is a handyman and insists on paying for the entire wedding, despite Tyler’s extremely rich doctor father Kirby (Chris Rock) repeatedly offering to split the bills. As expected, things start getting off the rails soon, starting with the cheap hotel that Kenny books getting damaged, and the groom’s family being forced to stay at his crowded house instead. A heartfelt story of a father doing everything he can before giving away his daughter, watch the film on Netflix.

5. Spaceman (2024)

Based on the novel ‘Spaceman of Bohemia’ by Jaroslav Kalfař, ‘Spaceman’ by Johan Renck is about Czech cosmonaut Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler). Six months into a space mission, He has ventured far beyond Jupiter, even as his marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan), who is carrying his child back on Earth, hangs by a thread. When Jakub is overcome by grief while self-reflecting, a mysterious spider-like creature emerges from the bowels of the spaceship and helps him make sense of everything. The science fiction film captures one of the rare serious performances of Adam in movies. Watch it on Netflix.

4. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ by Sammi Cohen follows Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler), who eagerly awaits her upcoming bat mitzvah and fights with her parents, Bree (Idina Menzel) and Danny Friedman (Adam Sandler), over hosting the perfect party. She is supposed to share the party with her best friend, Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine), and hopes to dance with her crush, Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman). However, when an embarrassing situation unfolds at another party that results in Lydia laughing at her along with her classmates, Satcy decides to cut her off from her life. You can watch the coming-of-age film here.

3. Hubie Halloween (2020)

Steve Brill’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, where deli employee Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) serves as official Halloween Helper. A bit dimwitted but good-natured man, Hubie has long been bullied by the townsfolk and is often the victim of many practical jokes. However, on the night of Halloween, when the town is threatened by a real kidnapper, Hubie jumps in to find out the perpetrator and save the day. Watch the horror comedy mystery film on Netflix.

2. Hustle (2022)

Helmed by Jeremiah Zagar, ‘Hustle’ stars Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman, a Philadelphia 76ers scout who desires to become a coach. However, his days are spent on the road, with almost no time remaining to pursue his dream. In search of talent, Stanley ends up in Spain, where he comes across Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez). A streetball player with a troubled past, Bo builds up a connection with Stanley both on and off the court. Supported by Stanley’s wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), they set out to achieve their dreams. Watch the sports comedy drama here.

1. Murder Mystery (2019)

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, ‘Murder Mystery’ revolves around NYPD Officer Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and his hairdresser wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston). To celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, the couple sets off to Europe and meets billionaire Charles Cavendish on the aircraft. He invites them to a private party on his family yacht to celebrate his elderly uncle Malcolm Quince’s (Terence Stamp) wedding to his ex-fiancée Suzi Nakamura (Shioli Kutsuna). Accepting his invitation, the couple meets an assortment of oddball characters at the party, where Malcolm is stabbed to death. Nick and Audrey find themselves in the middle of a murder investigation, much like the mystery novels that Audrey loves to read. The lighthearted mystery drama can be enjoyed here.

Read More: Netflix’s Murder Mystery Ending, Explained