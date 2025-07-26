12 Movies Like Happy Gilmore You Must See

Directed by Dennis Dugan, ‘Happy Gilmore’ stars Adam Sandler in the titular role of a young short-tempered ice hockey player who aspires to turn pro. However, he discovers that he is a natural talent in the game of golf. When his old grandmother’s (Frances Bay) house gets repossessed by the IRS, Happy is forced to leave his hockey stick behind and pick up a golf club to participate in tournaments and earn big bucks. He soon becomes an unlikely loud-mouthed and chaotic sensation in the sport, much to the annoyance of posh veteran players.

The 1996 sports comedy film depicts one of the earliest starring roles of Adam Sandler, where he establishes his own brand of silly humor on screen. With his character, Happy, Adam manages to turn golf, a comparatively reserved sport, into fodder for belly laughs. If you’ve enjoyed the story, here is a list of movies similar to ‘Happy Gilmore’ you can choose from for your next watch.

12. The Benchwarmers (2006)

Another Dennis Dugan directorial, ‘The Benchwarmers,’ tells the story of three nerds who have been bullied into adulthood. However, when they see a timid kid in the park suffer the same fate, they decide it is time to make a stand. Gus Matthews (Rob Schneider), Richie Goodman (David Spade), and Clark Reedy (Jon Heder) challenge a group of kid bullies to a game of baseball, to everyone’s surprise, wipe the floor with them. The trio becomes the role model for the timid kid and is sponsored by his wealthy father to form a real team to participate in youth baseball. Similar to ‘Happy Gilmore,’ the film breaks the stereotypical attributes of athletes participating in the sport.

11. White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Helmed by Ron Shelton, ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ follows Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson), a White basketball hustler who takes advantage of street players underestimating his abilities. When he pulls one up on Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes), the latter recognizes the lucrative business opportunity and partners up with Billy in the con game. Together, they rake in money from open courts across Los Angeles, much to the pleasure of Billy’s wife, Gloria (Rosie Perez). At the same time, mobsters pursue Billy for owing them money. Billy’s talent in basketball comes as a surprise to many players, much like what happens to golfers when they see Happy play in ‘Happy Gilmore.’

10. Major League (1989)

‘Major League’ by David S. Ward is set around a fictional version of the pro-baseball team, the Cleveland Indians. When former showgirl Rachel Phelps (Margaret Whitton), the team’s new owner, is offered a deal to move the team to Miami, she becomes extremely eager to accept. However, to be released from the city of Cleveland, the team must lose horribly in the upcoming games and cause ticket prices to plummet. To ensure that happens, Rachel puts together the worst team imaginable, which includes near-blind pitcher Rick Vaughn (Charlie Sheen) and injury-prone catcher Jake Taylor (Tom Berenger). However, when the players become aware of her plans, they start winning games simply to spite her. The skills they showcase in the field leave other teams stunned, bringing to mind the effect Happy Gilmore has on his rival professional golfers.

9. Hot Rod (2007)

Marking the directorial debut of Akiva Schaffer, ‘Hot Rod’ centers around Rod Kimball (Andy Samberg), an aspiring stuntman who lives and breathes the craft despite being terribly prone to accidents. While his three best friends support his dream, he is regularly taunted by his stepfather, Frank (Ian McShane), who beats him up in weekly sparring sessions. When the latter falls ill, Rod decides to perform his most ambitious stunt yet, jumping over 15 school buses, to raise the money required for Frank’s surgery. Similar to Happy Gilmore, Rod is confident about his abilities to pull the stunt off, even though his life experiences point the other way.

8. Billy Madison (1995)

‘Billy Madison,’ directed by Tamra Davis, stars Adam Sandler in the titular role of a 27-year-old man-child, who is the son and heir of hotel magnate Brian Madison. Growing up in extreme privilege, Billy has been spoiled all his life and spends his days partying. He did not even pass out of school on his own, and advanced through grades because of his father’s influence and bribes. Being fed up with Billy’s antics and thinking of the future of his hotels, Brian considers giving them away rather than handing them over to his son. To change his mind, Billy challenges his father that he will go through all grades of school in 24 weeks and prove himself worthy as his heir. Adam Sandler’s manic energy in ‘Happy Gilmore’ is present in full-fledged form in ‘Billy Madison,’ which was released a year earlier.

7. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Rawson Marshall Thurber’s ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ chronicles Peter La Fleur’s (Vince Vaughn) fight to keep “Average Joe’s Gym” in business. Down on its luck, the local spot is in the sights of a corporate fitness chain and its owner, health fanatic White Goodman (Ben Stiller). When Peter is informed that he needs $50,000 to keep his mortgage, he makes a desperate play to keep the gym by signing up a rag-tag team of employees and members to a dodgeball contest that offers a big cash prize. Unwilling to be left behind, White forms his own team as well. Happy Gilmore’s indomitable spirit is reflected by Peter and his team in the film.

6. The Longest Yard (2005)

Peter Segal’s remake of the 1974 original film, ‘The Longest Yard,’ stars Adam Sandler as Paul Crewe, a disgraced pro football quarterback who finds himself in prison after drinking and driving and leading the police into a wild car chase. The scheming warden recruits Paul to build the prison inmates’ football team, allowing him to get back to the game as he so desperately wanted. With the help of incarcerated ex-NFL coach Nate Scarborough (Burt Reynolds), Paul prepares the team to play against the prison guards. Taking the position of the quarterback, he shoulders the responsibility of leading his team on the field as well as protecting them against the plot of the corrupt officials. The film marks yet another turn of Adam Sandler as an athlete following ‘Happy Gilmore.’

5. Semi-Pro (2008)

‘Semi-Pro,’ the directorial debut of Kent Alterman, is set in the 1970s and is about singer Jackie Moon (Will Ferrell), who uses his profits from the only hit he ever produced to make his dream of owning a basketball team come true. His team, Flint Michigan Tropics, is at the bottom of the table in the league. More worryingly, with the ABA and NBA planning to merge, the team runs a risk of being done away with. Getting into the court himself with his team, Jackie gives his all to ensure their survival. Like Happy Gilmore, the Flint Michigan Tropics is full of spirit, but has much to learn about the game.

4. Kingpin (1996)

‘Kingpin’ by Peter and Bobby Farrelly follows Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson), a young bowling prodigy, who gets persuaded by Ernie McCracken (Bill Murray) to participate in con games to make quick money. However, things go terribly wrong one day as an angry mob goes after Roy following a game, and he ends up losing his right arm in the process. Losing his winning touch, Roy lives in abject poverty, but becomes hopeful with the arrival of gifted Amish bowler Ishmael (Randy Quaid). While Quaid has no interest in pro-balling, Roy becomes determined to turn him into a celebrity in the sport. Similar to Happy Gilmore, Ishmael shows that talented players may often come from unusual places.

3. Blades of Glory (2007)

Helmed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, ‘Blades of Glory’ revolves around rival figure skaters, the sleazy and improvisational Chazz Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell), and the germophobic and precise Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder). After they end up brawling at the podium of the Winter Olympic Games, both of them are banned from ever participating in the sport again. However, they later discover a loophole in the rules that gives them another shot at the gold medal, and decide to compete as the first male-male pair in professional ice-skating. Despite the unusual pairing, their talent shines through, much like Happy Gilmore’s does in golf.

2. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Adam McKay’s ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ centers around the titular NASCAR superstar (Will Ferrell), who is born in a racing car and has always been at the top of his game, along with his best friend and teammate, Cal (John C. Reilly). With money, fame, a trophy wife, and children, Ricky has nothing more to wish for. However, he finds his life upended when French Formula One driver Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) enters the sport and dethrones Ricky from the top spot. As his talent is put to the test, Ricky seeks the help of his father (Gary Cole) to pull him out of the pit of despair and return him to his glory days on the track. Ricky’s conduct at the top of his game brings to mind that of Happy Gilmore in the eponymous movie.

1. The Waterboy (1998)

Directed by Frank Coraci, ‘The Waterboy’ stars Adam Sandler as Bobby Boucher Jr., a socially awkward water boy for a successful college football team. Bullied by everyone throughout his life, one day, the charming youngster snaps and tackles a player on the field. The sight impresses the coach, who brings him on as a linebacker. Soon, Bobby soars to stardom, though he has to hide his achievements from his overbearing mother. Similarities abound between ‘The Waterboy’ and Happy Gilmore,’ with Adam Sandler starring in both as a young prodigy in a sport that he has not been trained in. His characters take care of the elderly ladies in their respective lives, as they seek to balance their personal lives with the soaring professional ones.

