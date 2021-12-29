Where Was The Wedding Singer Filmed?

Directed by Frank Coraci, ‘The Wedding Singer’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows Robbie Hart, a wedding singer who prepares to tie the knot with his fiancée Linda. However, fate has other plans in store. After being dumped by Linda, Robbie’s friendship with a waitress, Julia Sullivan – who is awaiting her wedding as well – blooms into something more. Apart from compelling performances by Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Christine Taylor, spectacular locations that feature in the heartwarming film make it a memorable watch. If you’d like to know where ‘The Wedding Singer’ was shot, we have you covered!

The Wedding Singer Filming Locations

‘The Wedding Singer’ was filmed extensively in different parts of California, including Los Angeles, Pasadena, Montrose, and West Hollywood. Perfectly set against scenic backdrops belonging to the land that houses a variety of different geographical forms, the narrative unravels in a way that touches our hearts. The principal photography reportedly started on February 3, 1997, and ended on March 25, 1997. Now let’s take a look at the specifics!

Los Angeles, California

Significant parts of the movie were shot in Los Angeles that stands in for Ridgefield, New Jersey. The Ridgefield Banquet Hall, where Robbie Hart entertains guests with his music, is actually the ballroom of the old Ambassador Hotel, which used to lie at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard. Instead of being a regular hotel, it became a familiar background in famous productions such as ‘Se7en,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Rocky,’ ‘Apollo 13’ and many more. It was finally demolished in 2006.

The Spring Street Towers located at 650 South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles stood in as the bank where Robbie tries to get a job. Over the years, Spring Street has seen a lot of development and changes. As of this day, 650 South Spring Street is a residential building called SB Spring.

Pasadena, California

The production team visited Pasadena to shoot a few scenes for the film. Sequences involving Robbie’s house were apparently filmed at 1075 East Topeka Street. At the same time, Julia’s house is actually an old converted schoolhouse located at 43 Sierra Place, Sierra Madre. The small town is located just northeast of Pasadena.

Montrose, California

The movie also features parts of Montrose, an area in Los Angeles County. The bar where Robbie visits after a difficult conversation with Julia is actually Avignone’s on 2321 Honolulu Avenue. The sequence where Robbie engages in a brawl was also shot in the same area. Another scene shot in Montrose features Julia drunk around Thompson Ridge Court. A few sequences at the bakery were reportedly actualized at the Montrose Home Bakery, which is now permanently closed.

West Hollywood, California

West Hollywood serves as another major location for the filming of the movie. The home of Robbie’s eccentric neighbor Rosie, who hands out meatballs, is a property on 1425 North Orange Grove Avenue. It lies south of Sunset Boulevard.

Other Locations in California

The venue where Robbie and Linda’s wedding is scheduled to take place is The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, located at 1151 Oxford Road in San Marino. When Robbie’s friend Sammy is about to drive the limo, Robbie sets up an obstacle course for him. The scene was filmed in the parking lot at Descanso Gardens, situated at 1418 Descanso Drive in La Canada Flintridge.

Read More: Movies Like The Wedding Singer