Is Big Daddy (1999) Based on a True Story?

Directed by Dennis Dugan, ‘Big Daddy‘ is a comedy film about Sonny Koufax, a lazy law-school graduate in his 30s who lives in New York City. Due to an unlikely series of events, Sonny becomes responsible for a five-year-old kid named Julian McGrath, who he uses for bettering his romantic prospects. As time goes on, Sonny starts acting more like a parent to Julian. However, legal trouble soon threatens to split them apart.

Starring Adam Sandler, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, and Joey Lauren Adams, the movie is a delight to watch as Sonny learns how to parent a young child. The journey is a chaotic mess that never fails a chuckle from the viewers. Many of the film’s admirers have expressed interest in the movie’s plot. Some have even theorized that it may be inspired by a true story and were are here to find the reality behind those claims.

Is Big Daddy a True Story?

No, ‘Big Daddy’ is not based on a true story. The original plot of the movie was written by Steve Franks under the title ‘Guy Gets Kid.’ The script would have starred actor Chris Farley, but his death in 1997 led Sony Pictures to pass it to Adam Sandler and his team. The entertainment company assured them that they could mold the plot according to their creative vision. Until this point, Tim Herlihy had always been one of the writers in Sandler’s projects. However, Franks’ script intrigued him and Sandler.

One of the most prominent obstacles that Sandler and Herlihy faced was that they had no idea how to approach a parenting role. “None of us had children when we did Big Daddy, so we didn’t know what we were talking about,” Herlihy told Esquire. Hence, the duo decided to use their own childhood experiences to shape the movie and took ideas from people they knew in real life.

Sandler decided to mold the character of Sonny based on his father. The actor’s father used to diffuse tough situations, similar to how Sonny used jokes to teach Julian important life lessons. The character’s parenting style is also heavily influenced by Sandler’s upbringing. Apparently, the actor was never the most obedient child. Sandler decided that if Sonny had the same upbringing, he would not want to impose the same on a child in his case. So, Sonny uses a parenting style that he thinks might he might have liked as a child.

While the comedy film is not based on real-life events, it certainly has realistic elements that many cannot help but relate to, therefore empathizing with the characters. From Sandler’s own childhood experiences to Franks’ script, the movie is a humorous and heartwarming story of the formation of a parent-like bond between two strangers who learn to live with each other. Though the characters, especially Sonny, make several mistakes, they learn from them and care for those around them.

