Harmon Leon: Where is the Actor and Writer Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘OJ Unseen: Exploitation Of Evil,’ the primary focus is on the unseen behind-the-scenes footage of O.J. Simpson’s prank show ‘Juiced,’ created by Rick Mahr. However, before the show could see the light of day, a crew member, Harmon Leon, published an article, leading to the collapse of the scheduled release. Since he was involved in the project internally, he was able to provide intricate details and controversial facts about the shoot. Harmon also features in the four-part true-crime documentary series, recounting his experience working on the show through a critical lens.

Harmon Leon is a Published Author With a Lot of Experience in Journalism

Over the years, Harmon Leon has dabbled in several fields, ranging from journalism to documentaries to live shows and consultancy. Through years of work, he has amassed extensive experience and built a successful career. With degrees from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Minnesota, Harmon began his professional journey in the early 2000s. From June 2008, he served as Editor-in-Chief at Dennis Publishing, while serving as a Contributing Editor/Journalist for BBC, VICE, Wired, The Nation, Penthouse, The Observer, Details, and National Geographic Traveler.

Harmon also dabbled in event and video production, having been involved with the Edinburgh Festival, The Kennedy Center, Montreal’s Just for Laughs, Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and The New Yorker. He has also produced multiple podcasts, including ‘Paperless,’ ‘This American Life,’ and ‘99% Invisible.’ Since January 2023, the multi-talented individual has been serving as a creator and producer of ‘A.l. VS Human Roast Battle.’ Harmon was employed at The Defiant, initially as the Head of Production and later as the Head of Video Production, from December 2024 to November 2025.

As of today, he serves as an AI Video Creator for Lemonlight and Producer Editor of AI Film and Episodic Content at Inkitt. Harmon Leon is also an author, having written eight books so far — ‘Meet the Deplorables: Infiltrating Trump America,’ ‘Tribespotting: Undercover Cult(ure) Stories,’ ‘The American Dream,’ ‘The Harmon Chronicles,’ ‘Republican Like Me,’ ‘The Infiltrator,’ and ‘National Lampoon’s Road Trip USA.’ He was also awarded the Independent Publisher Award for Humor for ‘The Harmon Chronicles’ and ‘Republican Like Me.’

Harmon Leon Leads a Socially Active Life

Upon the release of the docuseries, Harmon Leon took to social media to open up about his experience working on the show on the podcast, ‘Comedy History 101.’ When not making your belly-ache with his roasts and jokes at a stand-up event, you can also find his artworks at art galleries. He serves as the producer of ‘AI vs Human Roast Battle’ and regularly hosts ‘That 80s Improv Challenge,’ a 3-round gameshow. Its latest rendition, ‘America vs Heavy Metal Edition,’ dropped in July 2026. For over a decade, Leon has hosted TALE: NYC’s Finest Storytelling, a storytelling series that offers a platform for some of the city’s best talent.

As of writing, Harmon has also resumed work on his play, titled ‘Disco Sucks,’ which sheds light on the 1979 Disco Demolition Night. He often offers his insights on AI as a consultant to companies such as ByteDance, Dramagic, and Eleven Labs. In his downtime, he loves to bike around town, read a new book, attend some music gigs, and appreciate the beauty of the little things in life. He is quite vocal about his socio-political opinions and always ensures to raise his voice for the causes he believes in. An award-winning journalist, filmmaker, photographer, comedian, digital artist, and producer, the multifaceted individual is leading a fulfilling life surrounded by the people he loves, doing what he loves.

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