Christie Prody: Where is OJ Simpson’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

ID’s ‘OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil’ is a complex documentary series that explores the aftermath of former football athlete and public figure OJ Simpson’s acquittal for double murder. Featuring footage from his shelved prank show and exclusive interviews with those involved, it emphasizes his need for validation and his volatile attempt at a comeback. A witness to it all was his girlfriend at the time, Christie Prody, who went on to accuse him of emotional and physical abuse in 2009 before eventually recanting her statements for good.

Christie Prody Was Romantically Involved With OJ Simpson For Over a Decade

Minnesota native Christie Prody was reportedly just 20 years old when she first encountered OJ Simpson in 1996, roughly a year after he was acquitted for the homicides of his ex-wife and her friend. She was admittedly a very “young, naive” cocktail waitress back then, aware of only the barest details of his trial and nothing more in terms of either his personal or his professional life. Therefore, when he approached her one day while she was roaming Rockingham Avenue in Los Angeles, California, she responded positively despite their evident age difference (30 years).

Christie still remembers that OJ was riding up towards his home in the area on an electric bike when he saw her, stopped, looked over again, and said, “Hey, gorgeous, what’s your name?” That’s when the sparks that led to their romantic relationship were ignited, with her gradually falling head over heels for his charm, his heart, and his optimism. “He had an incredible sense of humor, especially for what he’d gone through,” she candidly stated in the documentary series. “I don’t know how he could joke about some of the things.”

Christie also revealed she had pictured OJ differently based on the limited things she’d heard from his trials, including his allegedly beating and being abusive towards his now-late ex-wife. However, she said that what she experienced and witnessed with him was completely different, simply asserting they had some “good times” before they parted ways in the late 2000s. While neither of them publicly spoke about the reason behind their split at the time, she shocked the nation a short while later by accusing him of being abusive.

Christie Prody Once Alleged That OJ Simpson Was Controlling, Manipulative, and Violent

It was in the late summer of 2009 when 34-year-old Christie came forward with her severe allegations against OJ during a sit-down appearance on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ (GMA). She had already secured representation from renowned attorney Gloria Allred for these public disclosures, who went as far as to claim her client was lucky to get out of the relationship alive. The young woman had reportedly come to believe the former football athlete had indeed killed his ex-wife and her friend, so she feared for her own life, too.

Christie claimed that some of OJ’s comments during their 13-year relationship are what led to her belief, stating, “It took me many years to realize and face that hard, terrible truth.” She also alleged her ex-boyfriend subjected her to a lot of emotional and physical abuse, adding she did try to leave him several times, yet he pulled her back in by threatening to harm/kill her. She said on the talk show, “He would find me. (The) only place I had to go were to friends of ours. He would come by… threaten, manipulate. I had no choice at that point. I had nowhere to go.”

Christie further stated she never came forward before because she was scared and had no power – she revealed he had ensured she was emotionally and financially dependent on him. OJ and his attorneys later denied all allegations against him, releasing a statement wherein Yale Galanter essentially placed the blame for what went wrong in the relationship on her. He brought up accusations of domestic violence at her hands as well as her drug issues, to which she responded that she has never been arrested for any kind of violence but has struggled over the years. She admitted that she has battled depression and substance abuse, for which she checked herself into rehab to get treatment.

Christie Prody is Currently in Jail in North Dakota on Drug Charges

Although Christie had been very vocal and vehement about her claims in 2009, she changed her narrative in 2023 by asserting OJ never abused, controlled, or harmed her in any capacity. She said in the ID original docuseries that while people have reported hearing loud noises or thuds from hotel rooms she shared with him, it was likely just the sound of them partying. As for the dark bruises some have allegedly seen on her arms and body, she indicated there is a perfectly good explanation for them – she revealed she’s anemic, so she bruises at the lightest hold/grab.

“I’m not justifying or rationalizing for any type of — anyone being a — any man putting his hands on a woman, because I don’t think that’s right,” Christie said on the show. “(OJ and I) weren’t always happy and great, and we did argue. I’m not saying he was a perfect boyfriend in any way, shape, or form. He’s a little possessive, and he was, um, a little jealous, but I guess most people are.” She later continued, “This many years later, I’m not still covering for him by saying that (the abuse) never happened, because it didn’t.”

Since then, Christie has seemingly preferred to lead a quiet life, trying to focus on her mental health and personal struggles well away from prying eyes to the best of her abilities. However, she did feature in headlines again in the late summer of 2026 when she was arrested on September 10 in Cass County, North Dakota, and booked into the county jail. She has been charged with 3 drug-related counts, including possession of a controlled substance (a depressant), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She faces up to a total of 11 years in prison if convicted.

Read More: Where Are OJ Simpson’s Kids Now?