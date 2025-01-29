Where Are O.J. Simpson’s Kids Now?

O.J. Simpson needs no introduction, considering he was not only an NFL athlete but also an infamous murder suspect (acquitted), so of course, infamy has followed his kids. The truth is, with productions like Netflix’s ‘American ManhuntL O.J. Simpson,’ the intrigue around his case gets an immediate spike, which results in there being questions about his family, too. So, it’s imperative to note that although he passed away from cancer in 2024, he did father five children from his two marriages.

Arnelle Simpson Has Chosen to Lead a Quiet Life

Born on December 4, 1968, to O.J. Simpson and his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, Arnelle Simpson is the eldest of O.J.’s children and was thus 25 when he was accused of double murder. She actually resided in a side bungalow on his estate at the time, so she vividly remembers he was “emotional,” “distraught,” and “out of control” when he learned of Nicole Brown Simpson’s June 12, 1994, killing with waiter Ronald “Ron” Goldman. Therefore, of course, she supported him at the time in every way she deemed fit and refused to even testify during his trial.

In fact, as the years have passed by, Arnelle has remained one of O.J’s biggest supporters, especially as she spoke out again during his 2017 parole hearing for an unrelated 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas. She said, “As a family, we recognize he’s not the perfect man, but as a man and a father he has done his best to behave in a way that speaks to his overall nature and character.”

Arnelee even went as far as to describe her father as her best friend, so she was over the moon when he was granted parole and allowed to integrate back into society. She was hence also heartbroken when he was soon diagnosed with cancer, just to sadly pass away at the age of 76 on April 10, 2024. Since then, the 56-year-old former fashion and rap producer has chosen to lead a life well away from the limelight so as to protect her privacy.

Jason Simpson is a Proud Professional Chef

O.J. Simpson’s second-born was also born with his first wife, Marguerite, in 1970, and they named him Jason. From the very early days, the father-son duo reportedly had an incredible connection, with the athlete taking his son everywhere with him. Whether it be his induction into the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame in Rich Stadium in 1980 or the premiere of ‘Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult,’ O.J. brought his son along everywhere. It thus goes without saying that he had a good relationship with his father’s second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, too, so he was shocked when he learned of her murder.

In fact, once it came out that O.J. Simpson was a suspect in the double murder and was not surrendering to the police, the 24-year-old was there at his father’s home to speak to him. He was the man seen talking to O.J. following the infamous Bronco chase, during which O.J. had a gun because he wanted to calm his father down, but he was led away in handcuffs for his own safety before being released. Since then, from what we can tell, he has preferred to remain well away from the limelight and has chosen to focus on his own work rather than the past.

Jason was training to be a chef back in 1994, and he has long since accomplished his goal. The Los Angeles native got his initial start in the restaurant industry at Border Grill, from where he went on to serve at the 2star Michelin restaurant Melisse as a Chef de Cuisine. Then, he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where he worked for three years as Chef de Cuisine at restaurateur Ford Fry’s St. Cecilia before evolving into an Executive Chef at adjoining sister restaurants Golden Eagle and Muchacho. In 2021, though, he moved back to Santa Monica and has since been serving as a Creative Director at Melisse Restaurant, all the while also operating his own private catering/consultancy business and juggling family life and being a dog dad.

Aaren Simpson Sadly Died in 1979

It was in 1977 when O.J. and Marguerite welcomed their third child, a daughter they lovingly named Aaren, into this world, unaware everything would soon turn upside down for them. That’s because not only was their marriage crumbling apart, but their youngest also tragically passed away after accidentally drowning in the family’s pool just a month before her second birthday in August 1979. Aaren was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she sadly passed away 8 days later. The family rarely publicly speaks of this incident or of Aaren.

Sydney Simpson is a Hard Working Professional As Well As a Family Woman

O.J. Simpson tied the knot with Nicole Brown Simpson in the early 1980s, following which they chose to settle down in Los Angeles and welcomed two beautiful children into this world. Their first was a daughter named Sydney Brooke Simpson, who came into this world on October 17, 1985, which means she was merely 8 when her mother was horrifically killed at the doorstep of her condo. She and her younger sibling were at home at the time, yet they were asleep upstairs, so they had no idea what had transpired until much later. It was her godparents and maternal aunts who subsequently helped raise her.

According to reports, Sydney and her sibling were moved to Florida in 2000, following which she grew up, came into her own, and decided to lead a relatively ordinary life. She graduated from Boston University in 2010 with a degree in sociology before spending a few years in Atlanta, Georgia, and then settling down in St. Petersburg, Florida. As per reports, since then, she has managed to build a great name for herself in the real estate industry as an owner/manager of multiple local properties. Moreover, and more importantly, she allegedly also has a family of her own, who serve as her motivation and her pride – everything she does, she does for them.

Justin Simpson Has Followed in His Elder Sister’s Footsteps

Born on August 6, 1988, as the youngest of O.J.’s children, he was merely 5 when his mother was killed, but again, he had no idea of it at the time, thanks to their extended family. Like Sydney, he was raised by godparents and maternal aunts in the years to pass by before he eventually moved to Florida at the age of 11 to lead a rather anonymous life. It was there that he realized real estate was also his passion, resulting in his evolving into a listener and agent.

The Florida State University Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations 2010 graduate kickstarted his career in 2013 as an agent at Muffley & Associates Real Estate. Then, two years later, he moved on to Coldwell Banker Realty as a residential realtor before establishing his own property management firm, Bolder Property Management, in 2019. Sadly, Bolder closed its doors just a year later, and he has been serving as an agent at DHM Real Estate Group since. We should also mention he is a proud partner and father. He welcomed a daughter named Lana into this work in 2022.

