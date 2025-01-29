Denise Brown: Where is Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Now?

It was June 12, 1994, when the entire world turned upside down for the Brown family as Nicole Brown Simpson was found dead on the door of her condo in Brentwood, California. At the scene, as explored in Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ there was the body of her friend Ronald “Ron” Goldman too, and he had been killed in the same way. Many close to the former at the time believed their killer was none other than her ex-husband and former NFL star O.J. Simpson, amongst whom was her sister Denise Brown.

Denise Brown Was Exceptionally Close to Her Sister

Born to Juditha Anne Brown and Louis Hezekiel Brown as the eldest of four children, Denise grew up with tight-knit bonds and support at every step of the way. The truth is she was born on July 29, 1957, in Frankfurt, Germany, two years before Nicole and spent their early years in Europe before relocating to the US where the youngest two sisters were born. It was there that Nicole developed a deep passion for all things equestrian, especially since they were based in Orange County, an endeavor that Nicole knew about and supported.

However, everything turned upside down on the night of June 12, 1994, as Nicole was killed in one of the most brutal ways imaginable right at the doorstep of her own home. Denise was actually one of the first individuals the police contacted the following morning to let them know of the tragedy, and the first words out of her mouth apart from screams was “he did it,” referring to O.J. Simpson. She always believed he was responsible for the demise, and she made sure her opinions were known.

Denise Brown Testified in the Trial For Her Sister’s Murder

Although there was a media circus at every step of the way of Nicole’s case, the Brown family was undeterred in their efforts to attain justice. Therefore, considering all that she knew of her sister’s relationship with the athlete, the eldest daughter even agreed to testify against O.J. Simpson. While on the stands, she described a tumultuous relationship between the couple before going as far as to assert she had once begged her sister to leave because of what she had witnessed.

According to Denise’s own accounts, during a dinner party, O.J. had made a comment about owing Nicole’s body after grabbing her croche, so she had asked him to treat her better. What ensued, she said, was O.J. grabbing his sister by the neck and planting her against the wall to make it clear that she was hers. Moreover, she said that once she was pregnant with their kids, the athlete referred to her in derogatory body-shaming terms, which hurt all of them. She even recalled how the family had had dinner together that same nioght following Nicole’s daughter’s dance recital, and everything was okay.

Denise recalled O.J. Simpson being on edge during the recital because his ex-wife was wearing a little black dress and had made it clear she was ready to move on, but Nicole was happy. Little did she know the whole thing would soon turn upside down as mere hours later, she would be killed with a knife, with the scene being left all bloody. Alas, owing to possible racial prejudices and some of the witness’s lack of credibility, O.J. was acquitted of murder. Nevertheless, both the victims’ families did file a civil lawsuit case against him and won $33.3 million in compensation in 1996, but they have not reviewed any of it.

Denise Brown is an Activist Against Domestic Violence

While it’s true that Denise has endured much more pain and grief than any of us can ever even imagine, she has not let it take control of her life. Instead, she has turned it into motivation. It was in 1995 itself that she began speaking up against domestic violence and lobbied for the Violence Against Women Act while urging senators to increase funding for such matters. As if that’s not enough, in the past three decades, she has evolved into a full-fledged activist and public speaker, often even going to universities, prisons, churches, and private institutions to speak on the subject.

Most recently, she has traveled to Chicago after being asked to speak by the Wings Program, to Colorado as a special guest for Safe Shelter Co, and to Miami for Wings, all the while backing the Alpha Chi Omega at High Point University for their Domestic Violence Awareness and Sexual Assault Prevention efforts. Moreover, and more importantly, she has been keeping Nicole’s name alive through her connection with her sisters, with whom she worked to release the Lifetime documentary ‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ on her 30th death anniversary.

Coming to Denise’s personal standing, from what we can tell, the California native is dedicating all her energy these days to keeping her sister’s memories alive while serving as an activist for domestic violence. Whenever she is not working as a public speaker, giving interviews, or dabbling in her passion for entertainment, she is dedicating her time to her family, especially her two remaining sisters. After all, they have since sadly lost their parents too and are no longer in touch with Nicole’s two children. All she knows is that family is the most important thing, so she is doing her best to be there for them at every turn.

