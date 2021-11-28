Harold Gordon Murder: Where Is Mark Bolton Ames Now?

A long-standing feud between two neighbors came to a shocking end when one of them was shot to death in Marion, Montana. Harold Gordon was shot and killed in the vicinity of his house on January 12, 2014, petrifying the usually peaceful neighborhood. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor: Deadly Duplex’ chronicles the spine-chilling murder and charts out the police investigation, which unraveled a horrifying crime fueled by hatred. If this case attracts your curiosity and you want to know where the perpetrator is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Harold Gordon Die?

Harold Gordon was 60 years old at the time of his murder and owned a duplex house in Marion, Montana. Known to be a kind and good-hearted person, Harold was respected in the community and loved by most. Due to him living all by himself, Harold hit upon the idea of renting off one unit in his duplex to another family. Little did he know that this decision would lead to his gruesome death.

Once the police were informed of a fatal shooting on January 12, 2014, they rushed to the address in Marion to find Harold Gordon slumped over on the steps leading up to his own duplex house. His shotgun lay below him, and an initial examination made it seem like he was shot twice with a .32 caliber firearm. Surprisingly, he was still alive, and authorities immediately shifted him to the nearby Kalispell Regional Medical Center. However, Harold passed away while on the way to the hospital and was declared dead.

Who Killed Harold Gordon?

Upon the police’s arrival, they got to know that Mark Bolton Ames was responsible for firing the semi-automatic weapon that killed Harold Gordon. Although the reason for the dispute between Mark and Gordon remains unknown, the men had a long-standing feud and could never see eye to eye. They even had explosive confrontations every time they came across each other. Reports state that Ames was the first to take out a restraining order against Gordon in Washington State, although the victim had a restraining order in place against Ames at the time of the murder.

Although there are contradicting reports, the show mentions that Ames’ estranged wife was the one who rented out the other living unit in Gordon’s duplex. She even tried to mediate the dispute numerous times but in vain. It remains unclear if Ames was living in the duplex at the time of the murder, but he was taken into custody once the police reached the murder scene. As authorities set about building a case against the accused, they learned that Ames had picked up an AK-47 and sprayed several rounds into Gordon’s house before 2 am on the day of the murder.

Thankfully the bullets did not hurt anyone fatally, although reports claim that Gordon’s dog was hit in the face and suffered injuries. Thus, to retaliate, Gordon picked up his shotgun and ventured out to face Ames. That was when the accused took up a .32 caliber semi-automatic firearm and shot Gordon twice, leading to his death. Once the slaying was determined as deliberate homicide, the police arrested Mark Bolton Ames and charged him with murder.

Where Is Mark Bolton Ames Now?

Once produced in court, Ames initially pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide. However, he later changed his mind and decided to go for an Alford plea, basically admitting that the prosecution had enough evidence to ensure a conviction. Surprisingly, he again put in a petition to retract his plea at the very last moment during his sentencing hearing. Nevertheless, the judge denied the petition and sentenced Ames to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended. Thus, Mark Bolton Ames is currently incarcerated at the Montana State Prison in unincorporated Powell County, Montana.

