Harrison and Sierra: Is the Love Island Duo Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ challenges singles to find and maintain love by regularly introducing new contestants. This dynamic tests the strength of existing connections while providing opportunities to explore relationships with more cast members. In the sixth season, Sierra Mills and Harrison Luna joined the show as these new contestants, or “bombshells.” After experiencing significant upheaval and attempting connections with others, they eventually found their way to each other, discovering a sense of stability. Their mutual understanding and support at every turn made their bond strong and resilient.

Harrison and Sierra Spent Very Little Time in the Villa

Sierra Mills first entered the season during Casa Amor, where all the male contestants had come to meet new female contestants. While most of these male players already had connections in the main villa, these “bombshells” were sent to test the resilience of their relationships. It was in Casa Amor that Sierra started talking to Miguel, and he even took her back to the main house. However, after just a few days, he reunited with Leah, ending Sierra’s hopes with him. To save her position, she paired up with Caine, who had also ended his relationship with Liv, but this was soon interrupted by the arrival of Harrison Luna.

Sent as the last bombshell of the season, Harrison managed to catch the eye of all the ladies in the house. He was no stranger to the game as he had also participated in the fifth season. One of the women he chose to go on a date with was Sierra. They had a lovely date on a boat, enjoyed good food, and connected in just a short amount of time. When it was time for Harrison to choose a partner, he was split between Sierra and Nicole. However, since the latter had made it clear that she was with Kendall, Harrison decided to pair up with Sierra, leading to Caine’s elimination. Their journey from then on was short but equally sweet and heartwarming to watch.

Harrison and Sierra Seem To Have Ended Things

Harrison and Sierra only spent a few days together in the villa, but they made the most of their time. Whether hanging out by the pool or cuddling in Soul Ties, they took every chance to get to know each other better. However, when the audience results came in, the couple was at risk and could not be saved. They left the season hand in hand, sharing that they had no regrets about their time there. Both were happy with how far they made it and cherished the unexpected experience they shared.

The duo appeared on the ‘Aftersun’ episode and shared their thoughts on the other couples in the villa. They only had good words for each other and mentioned that they tried seeing where things were going after the filming ended, suggesting they might be dating in the real world. However, as of now, they do not appear to be together but remain cordial and have struck up a friendship. They follow each other on social media, and Sierra even thanks him and the other castmates for giving her the experience of a lifetime. The fact that Harrison is from Australia and Sierra lives in California, US, likely made it difficult for them to pursue their relationship, and it naturally fizzled out.

Sierra Mills is Launching Her Career as an Influencer

Sierra Davis is living her best life as a 22-year-old in Los Angeles, California, and is making strides in the entertainment industry. She graduated from UC Davis in June 2023 and is currently working as a bottle waitress and administrative assistant. Sierra enjoys partying with friends, checking out the hottest restaurants, and traveling to places like London, Paris, and Spain. She’s making the most of her young age and embracing life’s experiences. She’s done a few photoshoots and some brand work, and her career as an influencer is just taking off. Her appearance on one of the most popular reality TV series has undoubtedly given her a boost, and she is eager to capitalize on the opportunities coming her way.

Harrison Luna is a Successful Diamond Dealer From Australia

On the other hand, Harrison has many rewarding professional pursuits, with one standing out in particular. Based out of Adelaide, Australia, he works as a diamond and gold dealer and excels in his job, as evidenced by his luxurious lifestyle. Leveraging the stardom he gained from appearing in two seasons of ‘Love Island USA,’ he has secured many brand deals like Kolibri, a sustainable men’s swimwear brand, and even Southern Gold Cross Buyers. He describes his work as “finance,” and his love for golf is very apparent. At 27 years old, Harrison has achieved so much at such a young age, and with his drive, he is sure to go even further.

