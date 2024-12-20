Harrison Schoen: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ has redefined reality competition television with its high-stakes format. The show is designed to test participants’ physical endurance, mental acuity, and strategic thinking through a series of grueling challenges. In the first season, Harrison Schoen emerged as a standout contestant, showcasing remarkable maturity and composure under pressure. From the outset, he demonstrated the ability to earn his teammates’ trust through thoughtful leadership and consistent performance. Harrison’s calm demeanor and strategic mindset made him a reliable figure in his team, enabling them to navigate the competition’s unpredictable twists effectively.

Harrison Schoen’s Team Trusted Him Because of His Calm and Composed Demeanor

Harrison Schoen proved himself to be one of the toughest and most resilient contestants of the season. With an uncanny ability to adapt to the situation at hand and a bit of luck on his side, he skillfully navigated through the early challenges. His composure and strategic thinking ensured that he avoided early elimination. He was particularly excited about advancing to Beast City, knowing that the competition would become fiercer and require even more skill and resilience. Making it into the top 500 as contestant #251, Harrison joined the White Team by trusting his instincts and picking out their badge during the selection process. In one of the pivotal challenges faced by his team, they had to convince their own teammates to voluntarily step down, with victory going to the group with the fewest remaining participants.

Harrison’s leadership and persuasive skills came to the forefront during this high-stakes task, as he managed to rally his team and guide them to a nail-biting conclusion. His ability to thrive under pressure and maintain focus earned him widespread respect among both his teammates and the audience. This is why when it was time for the teammates to select a captain, they had a clear answer. He seemed like a stand-up guy who would not be easily bribed, and his teammates placed their fates in his hands. He was lured with a large sum of money, but he kept his resolve, and it is very likely that he would not trade his team’s future in the game for monetary wins.

Harrison Schoen Has Always Had a Knack for Cars and Vehicles

Harrison Schoen served in the US Navy until his contract ended in 2020. Stationed in San Diego, California, at the time, he had been in a two-year relationship with his girlfriend. The couple decided to start a new chapter together by moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they rented a house. However, after just six months, their relationship came to an end, leaving Harrison searching for a fresh challenge and a way to reshape his life. Determined to make a change, he decided to list his apartment on Airbnb and moved into the garage himself to minimize expenses. Alongside this, he had rented two Audis, which he began leasing out as an additional source of income.

In 2021, Harrison Schoen realized that the effort he was putting into his ventures wasn’t yielding the financial returns he had hoped for. Seeking a fresh start, he scaled down his lifestyle, purchasing a $9,000 Porsche Cayenne and transforming it for his new pursuits. He began off-roading and exploring various sites in Utah, which opened the door to a new passion. During these adventures, he connected with talented photographers like Brandon Haley, Brock Keen, and Brad Danger. It sparked his interest in content creation. By May 26, 2021, Harrison had fully embraced a nomadic lifestyle, living out of his car while traveling and pursuing photography. His journey as a traveler and creator took him to incredible places, and by the end of 2023, he had driven over 6,000 miles to the Arctic Ocean, reaching Tuktoyaktuk, a remote hamlet in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT).

Harrison Schoen is Pursuing His Passion as a Content Creator Today

In late 2023, Harrison Schoen embarked on a new chapter by purchasing a 1985 Mercedes Camper Conversion, which he made his next home on wheels. Despite facing an early setback when the engine failed within hours of purchase, he spent months restoring it, and by December 2023, it became his permanent residence. He continues to work on and restore cars, a passion that remains central to his life. In November 2024, he proudly showcased his restored “Pink Pig” at the SEMA Show—an annual automotive specialty products trade event in Las Vegas that highlights innovation and craftsmanship in the industry. Still based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Harrison stays connected to his roots by frequently hosting his family, who reside in Missouri.

Harrison has built a robust online following, with over 433,000 Instagram followers and 17,000 YouTube subscribers who enjoy his adventures and creative projects. A skilled photographer, he also sells his artwork, which has become a reliable source of income. Always ready for new challenges, he is eagerly planning a significant journey for 2025: a road trip to South America, culminating in a visit to Argentina. It’s a dream he has nurtured for years, and he is excited about the adventures that lie ahead.

Read More: Jeremy Grant: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?