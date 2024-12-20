Is Beast Games Scripted or Real?

With Amazon Prime’s ‘Beast Games’ being a reality competition series wherein one thousand contestants compete in physical, mental, and social challenges for a chance to win a $5 million cash prize, we get a show unlike any other. That’s because it is essentially like a less drastic version of ‘Suid Games,’ where the participants rely on luck as well as their own strength and wit to stay in the game. So now, if you wish to learn whether this MrBeast-created original production is really authentic (if at all), we’ve got the details for you.

Beast Games is a Carefully Curated Yet Real Show

Since ‘Beast Games’ has always been billed as a variety reality series, and there is absolutely no proof to contradict this, it seems like this Prime series is indeed true-to-life. That means none of the participants recite pre-written dialogue in front of the cameras at any given moment, nor are they told what structure they need to follow beforehand. However, because of the scope of this original and the way the reward of the first season itself is the biggest in any reality show ever, it’s likely there was at least some producer involvement.

These behind-the-scenes personnel have no hand in concocting any drama or plot point from the ground up, but they do consider situations in real time and judge where a push might be needed. However, moreover and more importantly, since this is a reality competition series, each stage of this show must have been meticulously planned for months on end to ensure a smooth-sailing production. This includes the rounds, camera placements, basic structure for the hosts and co-hosts, as well as a place for the players – aka Beast City- which MrBeast built from the ground up for over $14 million.

Yet, as evidenced in the show itself, at no point are the eliminations planned in a capacity. In episode 2 itself, MrBeast eliminated one team as they dropped the ball to the ground, just for it to later come to light (with the help of a producer review behind the scenes from the 1000+rolling cameras) that the other team had indeed dropped their ball first. As if that’s not enough, a contestant has since come forward to speak on the matter too, asserting that when she was eliminated, she “walked away feeling completely insignificant, mistreated, and traumatized,” never receiving any money.

This was reportedly even mentioned in the lawsuit five contestants filed lawsuits against ‘Beast Games’ on the grounds they faced “chronic mistreatment” during filming. They actually alleged that not only was the environment hostile because of the competitive spirit present in everyone but also that there were significant struggles in managing the 1000 contestants despite most being eliminated early. As if that’s not enough, per documents, they even state there was chaos and disorganization at every turn – there was insufficient food, little hygiene, and no sense of care.

If the show was indeed scripted, there definitely would have been better planning about all of this since each avenue would have been taken into consideration, but it wasn’t, making us believe as if the show is indeed as authentic as possible. As for why we never saw such complaints in the show itself, well, why would a show negatively publicize itself in its own production – if the cameras did catch such conversations, they definitely would have been cut out in the editing process.

In other words, some significant changes do happen during the post-production process of editing — whether it be minimizing plots or cutting them altogether — but that’s wholly unavoidable. After all, this is the only way producers can create a compelling series of episodes that make sense from top to bottom while also keeping the viewers entertained by moving swiftly. Therefore, since what we see in ‘Beast Games’ is at most only manipulated and not manufactured, it’s evident this reality competition show is fake. It may be extensively pre-planned, but it is not scripted in any way, shape, or form.

