Why Did Harry Eliminate Juliana Melchor?

Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ documents Harry Jowsey’s interactions with 20 women. He ultimately chose one to become his wife with the help of his three closest confidants. In season 1, Juliana Melchor grew very close to Harry, and he even saved her from elimination at one point, though it was not without consequences. While Juliana did not seem to be the perfect partner for him in the long run, Harry found it difficult to end things with her. When it came time for her elimination, he knew he had to speak to her privately and explain his feelings before making his final decision.

Harry Jowsey Saved Juliana Melchor From an Elimination by His Friends

Juliana Melchor and Harry Jowsey connected with each other right from the beginning of the time she moved into his house. They were able to have a few deep conversations, and Juliana felt that they were getting quite close to one another. In fact, when Amber Mozo interrupted one of Juliana’s private moments with Harry, she was not too pleased and felt that she was not getting enough time alone with him. Throughout all of this, Harry kept repeating in his private interviews that he felt Juliana liked him more than he liked her. He admitted that it felt like his old patterns were coming back and that he was scared of saying things he did not truly mean. He even told Juliana that he felt tempted to love-bomb her and make false promises, but he was trying to be a different person. During one of the eliminations, when Harry’s friends decided to send Juliana home, he chose to save her instead. He said that she did not deserve to be punished for his mistakes or his old patterns and that he wanted to give their relationship another chance.

Harry Jowsey Felt That he Would Not be Able to Break His Patterns With Juliana Melchor

On the night Juliana Melchor was saved from elimination, she went to Harry Jowsey’s room and expressed her strong feelings for him. She asked him whether he felt the same, and at first, Harry showed some reluctance. However, after Juliana told him that she loved him, Harry said it back to her. Their moment was quickly interrupted by another contestant wanting Harry’s attention, and when Juliana walked away, she was ecstatic. She excitedly told her friends about the progress she felt she had made with Harry, but on the other end, Harry was left confused. He admitted that he had said he loved her because he felt that was what she wanted to hear. He said he felt guilty about it and realized it was exactly the same pattern he had fallen into with women in his past.

The next day, Harry opened up to his friends about what had happened, and when it came time for the next elimination, they once again chose Juliana. This time, before announcing her name in front of everyone, Harry took her aside and explained that although he liked her a lot, he did not feel the way she wanted him to. He told her that continuing the relationship would not be honest to either of them. Heartbroken, Juliana handed her ring back to him. She said she could not understand how Harry could tell her he loved her and still not choose to continue the journey with her, but she ultimately accepted his decision and walked away.

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