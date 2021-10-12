Has Adarus Black Been Found? Where is Na’Kia Crawford’s Killer Now?

In June 2020, the senseless shooting of a young student looking forward to college stunned the residents of Akron, Ohio. Teenager Na’Kia Crawford was shot to death because she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit With John Walsh: Stolen Futures’ features Na’Kia’s story as one of two cases highlighted on the show. The alleged shooter, Adarus Black, is wanted for Na’Kia’s murder. So, let’s find out more about what happened then, shall we?

Who is Adarus Black?

At around 1:25 PM on June 14, 2020, Na’Kia Crawford was running a few errands with her grandmother. She had recently graduated from North High School in Akron and had plans to go to Central State University in Ohio. Na’Kia and her grandmother were in her car — stopped at a traffic signal — when the incident occurred. Witnesses saw a car stop behind the 18-year-old’s car and then pull up along the driver’s side. The suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle before driving away.

According to the police, at least eight shots were fired, with six hitting Na’Kia. She was rushed to a local hospital but died there during the early hours of June 15. Fortunately, the grandmother was unharmed. The authorities investigated the shooting and believed that Adarus Macio Black, then 17 years old, was responsible for the shooting. They issued a warrant for his arrest. The car that was thought to have been used in the shooting was also recovered.

Two others were also charged in relation to the murder. 18-year-old Jaion Bivins was charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, and 24-year-old Janisha George was charged with obstructing justice. Both of them later turned themselves in. The police believed that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Adarus, who had been in confrontations with individuals in the area, thought that Na’Kia was driving the same car that fired at him in the past. Adarus allegedly shot in retaliation without identifying the occupants of the vehicle.

Has Adarus Black Been Found?

Adarus has evaded capture ever since the incident. The police believed that he was hiding out in Detroit, Michigan, with the help of friends or family. His father, a drug smuggler who is now in prison, was from Detroit. In March 2021, charges against Jaion and Janisha were dismissed. Adarus’ fugitive status played a role in that because the prosecution believed the case wasn’t ready to be presented.

But as of now, Adarus remains on the run. Adarus has distinct tattoo sleeves and another tattoo on his chest. The authorities believe he has ties across California, Michigan, Northeast Ohio, and Tennessee. They have investigated recent tips regarding Adarus’ being in Akron.

